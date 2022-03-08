BURLINGTON - Reese Clayton and BFA-St. Albans (22-0) capped the second perfect season in Vermont girls hockey history Monday.
The Comets got the job done by beating the first team to record a flawless record.
Clayton dished out two assists and top-seeded BFA survived a wild finish to outlast No. 2 Spaulding, 3-2, during the Division I championship.
Two years ago the Crimson Tide won it all in D-II and finished with a 22-0 mark. But the Granite City crew couldn't capitalize on a 5-on-3 power play at the end of the 2022 title clash in D-I.
"Some people doubted them - they were D-II last year," Clayton said. "But they had that freshman age group coming up - and they blew everyone away. So we had a feel for them during the season and we knew this game was going to be a battle."
Clayton played youth hockey alongside many of the Tide standouts in Central Vermont before transferring to BFA last season.
"That's my hometown," Clayton said. "I lived there and I know every single one of them. I grew up playing with all of them: travel hockey, Barre Blades. Definitely a lot of friendly faces out there on the ice and in the crowd. But I moved here and I knew I had to do it for this BFA team."
The Comets earned victories of 5-3 and 3-2 over the Tide during the regular season and faced another tough test in the final while rallying from an early deficit. Caroline Bliss, Rae Alexander and Annika Fersing scored for the Comets. Portia Berard and Ruby Harrington found the back of the net for the Tide.
"The girls played their hearts out," Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. "We had a 6-on-3, we pulled the goalie there at the end and had a bunch of chances to tie it and a bunch of scrambles. The girls gave it everything they had. It just didn't go in right down at the end there. They laid it all on the line and they gave everything they could. I'm proud of them: They went for it and it just didn't work out unfortunately."
Spaulding (19-3) entered the game with a 1-6 record against BFA during previous tournament matchups. Tide goalie Mattie Cetin (23 saves) kept her team in the hunt from start to finish, but BFA goalie Makenna Montgomery (11 stops) saved her best for last.
"Power plays were good for us this year, but it just didn't go," Lawrence said. "We had good looks, we had good shots and a bunch of scrambles around the net. It just wouldn't go in for some reason. The girls played great though."
Back-to-back BFA penalties late in the third period presented the Tide with a golden opportunity to force overtime. However, the Comets' skeleton crew on the penalty kill did everything possible to keep the puck out of the goal.
"It was desperate on both sides," Lawrence said. "One team was trying to close it out and the other is trying to stay alive. Both teams played very hard. Sometimes it just comes down to one goal, one way or the other. We felt like we had a good chance to win this game and we just didn't finish at the end. But it wasn't for lack of effort. Everybody worked hard and they gave it their all. I'm proud of our effort and I wish it would have ended better for our kids. But we gave everything we had."
The Tide competed without standouts Hannah King and Corrina Moulton, who were sidelined late in the season. But the Granite City squad made it clear from the opening face-off that BFA would have to play its best game of the season to prevail.
"Our whole lineup was different," Lawrence said. "Lanie Thayer had to play defense and she did a phenomenal job. And Mattie was great in net. We had Chelsea (Bell) moving up and playing forward. We had centers who had to move to wing. Everybody was playing for each other. Whatever we asked of them to do, they were trying to do it their best. And they did a great job. Hockey can be a weird game sometimes and BFA is very strong. But we were also just a bounce away, here or there, from tying it - or something good the other way. We got the first goal of the game and it just wasn't our night tonight. It just didn't quite go our way."
BFA captured its 12th Division I crown and improved to 3-0 against the Tide in championship meetings. Spaulding suffered 1-0 losses to BFA in the 2010 and 2011 title games.
"We felt confident in every game we played against them," Lawrence. "They scored with 46 seconds left to beat us last time. And this time we had the opportunity to do the same thing: a power play to finish to tie and take a lead. It's that close sometimes, and we were just on the short end of it. But I just love this team and I'm going to miss our seniors. They deserve better, but they should be very proud of what they accomplished this year."
Spaulding skated to six shutout victories this winter, while BFA earned five shutouts. The Comets outscored their opponents 9-0 during the first two rounds of the post-season before facing all they could handle against the Tide.
"We never quit," Lawrence said. "We hung in and we gave a good push at the end there and played a great third period. But we just couldn't get that tying goal to go through."
Bell and teammates Lilly Tewksbury and Rebecca McKelvey used their sticks to block early shots by the Comets. Zemianek fired off a shot from the point that whistled an inch wide of the left post with 12:15 left in the opening period. The Comets skated in during a 2-on-1 rush a minute later and enjoyed a clean look at net. Cetin made and initial save and Zoe Tewksbury cleared the puck as it drifted toward the goal line. BFA committed a body checking penalty with 10:43 left in the opening period. Zemianek helped keep things scoreless with a timely clearance before her team returned to full strength. However, the Tide maintained their focus and scored the go-ahead goal with 7:54 on the clock. Berard scored on a Bell assist during a wild scramble in front of the net.
It didn't take long for BFA to equalize. Bliss scored on an assist by Jodie Gratton with 6:51 left in the first period. Zoe Tewksbury attempted to knock away a loose pick, but the Comets stuck with the play and Bliss buried a shot from point-blank range.
Spaulding was whistled for a cross-checking penalty with 5:58 remaining in the first period. Cetin made a glove save with 39 seconds left on the Comets' power play to keep things even. BFA's Seneca Lamos attempted to shield the Tide goal after the penalty expired, but Cetin used her strength and solid positioning to stymie the Comets.
Cetin stopped a wrist shot by Bliss and a follow-up attempt by Bri Jarvis with 2:40 on the clock. Following an icing call against BFA a minute later, Spaulding's Bria Dill unleashed a wrist shot from the left boards that was blocked by Montgomery.
Bell skated in front of two Comets outside the left post during the final minute to thwart another BFA scoring opportunity. The Comets outshot the Tide 8-3 in the opening period but the score was still knotted at 1.
A Spaulding player directed a low shot toward goals 20 second into the second period and the puck was tipped just wide of the far post by Berard. Spaulding committed a tripping penalty with 13:49 left in the middle period and the Comets made the Tide pay five seconds into the power play for a 2-1 lead. Rae Alexander caught Spaulding by surprise while scoring from close range, thanks to assists by Rachel Neddleman and Clayton.
Cetin denied another bid by Alexander with 12:04 left in the second period. A few moments later BFA's Grace Fraties blocked a shot by Ruby Harringon and then Mongomery turned aside a shot from the blue line by Lily Tewksbury.
A wraparound effort by Zemianek was smothered by Cetin with 10:05 on the clock and then Montgomery delivered a stick save at the other end. A long scoring attempt by McKelvey was denied by Montgomery less than a minute later. Zoe Tewksbury lost her stick midway through the period but improvised by using her skate to control the puck in the corner while neutralizing the Comets. A Zemianek wrester toward the top shelf was caught by Cetin and then Montgomery stopped a lot scoring attempt by Bell and a high shot by Zoe Tewksbury.
The Comets added an insurance goal with 4:39 left in the second period. Clayton faked a shot from the point and then skated toward the middle of the ice and fired a lofted shot toward the target. Fersing lifted her stick in the air during a scrum in front of the net and redirected the puck into the back of the net, extending the lead to 3-1. Grace Fraties notched the secondary assist.
Spaulding's Ruby Harrington answered back with a goal with 4:15 on the clock, slicing the BFA lead to 3-2. Emily Morris notched the assist.
"The puck squirted out off of a strong forecheck and they found Ruby Harrington open in the slot and she just put a good shot on net," Lawrence said.
A takeaway along the boards by McKelvey allowed the Tide standout to skate in from a difficult angle for a shot that was swallowed up by Montgomery. McKelvey sacrificed her body on the defensive end by diving in front of a laser from the blue line with 2:38 left in the middle period. Cetin crouched down a minute later and used her leg pads to deny a five-hole attempt by Bliss. The Comets held an 18-10 advantage on shots in the second period.
BFA's Molly Smith rushed to the reduce and broke up a quick counterattack up the ice by Berard during the opening minute of the final period. Twenty seconds later Montgomery held her ground to stop Harrington's bid at the equalizer.
Cetin caught a wrist shot by Zemianek with 13:07 remaining to keep it a one-goal game. A minute later Gratton attempted to set up Bliss on the doorstep, but her one-time shot flew wide of the right post. A Morris shot to the upper-left corner was deflected over the goal by Montgomery and then Smith worked hard along the back boards to clear the puck away from danger.
"Every game she's been outstanding," Clayton said of Montgomery. "But this game, (she was) holding both posts for us. We definitely wouldn't have had any of these games won this year without her."
Zemianek tripped up McKelvey at center ice with 8:13 remaining to give the Tide their second power play of the game. Cetin turned away back-to-back shorthanded scoring attempts by Gratton before a weak-side wrester by Zoe Tewksbury missed the mark. Montgomery made a save with 35 seconds left on the power play and Ayla Shea helped kill off the penalty with a defensive clearance.
Thayer disrupted a scoring chance by BFA and then Zemianek made a potentially goal-saving block on a slap shot by McKelvey with 3:40 on the clock. Another tripping penalty against the Comets gave Spaulding an extra skater again with 2:43 left to play. Cetin briefly left the ice with 1:52 remaining before returning during a pause in play 12 seconds later when BFA was called for another infraction.
"I was shaking in the box, but I did nothing more than believe in my team," Clayton said. "That's our motto and I'll never stop doing that. I knew we had it."
The Tide pulled their goalie at the end and a shot by McKelvey bounced off the face mask of a BFA player. The Comets called a timeout with 5.8 seances and then Zemianek dove in front of a shot at the end.
"In our locker room we get stars for blocking shots," Clayton said. "We do it every pre-game and we block shots no matter what."
Zoe Tewksbury, Dill and Morris will graduate for the Tide. They were all instrumental in helping their team rebound from a 2-17-1 campaign in 2019 and putting Spaulding back in the title conversation.
"They've given a lot to the program," Lawrence said. "We're thankful for them and we're going to miss them. They're great kids and I wish it could have ended better for them. But they're going to be great at whatever they do at next stage, no matter what."
