Ethan Audy and Noah Earl found their happy place amid miserable conditions Monday while leading BFA-St. Albans to its first boys lacrosse victory of the season.
Earl tucked away a pair of first-quarter goals before Audy scored three times in a row to help the Bobwhites overpower Spaulding, 10-4. BFA built a six-goal advantage in the third period and left nothing to chance while snapping the Crimson Tide's two-game winning streak during a rain-soaked affair.
"BFA is a strong, skilled team," Spaulding coach Matt Flaherty said. "They're big and they're athletic and they were hungry for a win. In a messy game like today, it's really just about who's going to scrap in the middle of the field and get the ball out in the open field and make a play. It was super muddy and it's difficult to play good defense when you can't get a good footing. So whoever is going to fight through those plays and get up the field fast is going to put some goals away. And they did a really good job of getting the ball up the field and then controlling the ball on offense. Hat's off to them: I think they're a really great team. And they've played some really tough competition, so they were ready for today."
Jaedyn Allen opened the scoring with 11:49 left in the first quarter before Earl doubled the lead with 9:40 on the clock. Earl scored again five minutes later for a 3-0 advantage after one quarter. Spaulding's defense clamped down and limited BFA to single goal by Audy midway through the second quarter, but the Tide struggled to capitalized offensively and trailed 4-0 entering halftime.
"They only put in one shot in the second quarter and we felt like we could put a few goals away and start to inch back into it," Flaherty said. "But it's challenging when a good team like that comes out and plays hard. When you get faced with some adversity, the question is, 'How do you respond to that?' And today we resorted to focussing on things we can't control and pointing fingers, rather than just putting our heads down and continuing to fight."
Audy buried two shots in a span of two minutes early in the third quarter for a 6-0 lead. Spaulding finally ended its scoring drought when long-stick defenseman Coalby Reed-Lamonda raced across midfield and recorded his first varsity point by assisting Aidan Kresco with 4:46 on the clock. Audy set up Phoenix Wells for an insurance goal two minutes later and then Tanner Paquette stretched the lead to 8-1. Spaulding's Ian MacDonald scored on an assist by Carson Lewis with four seconds left in the third quarter. Andre Pelletier fired home a shot for the Tide in the fourth quarter before BFA's Cadien Shuford and Wells capped the scoring in the final three minutes.
"It really was a different game in the rain - and I'm not trying to take anything away from (BFA)," Flaherty said. "I think they're a good, strong team no matter what the conditions are. But it was a sloppy game today. And a lot of times technique goes out the window in games like that, so it's just about who's going to fight and be creative and make a play."
Goalie Chris Howarth made 17 saves for the Tide.
"We're lucky to have (Howarth) doing that," Flaherty said. "It's really nice to have him in net."
BFA-St. Albans (1-4) will travel to play Mount Mansfield at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Bobwhites opened the season with a 17-7 loss to Middlebury, a 12-2 loss to CVU, a 14-8 setback against Essex and a 5-3 defeat vs. Rice.
"We love playing up against any of those (Division I) teams that we can play and challenge ourselves," Flaherty said. "We appreciated that kind of competition, so it's definitely a good thing."
Spaulding (2-3) will travel to play Division II rival Colchester on May 3.
"I know Colchester is a tough team," Flaherty said. "But we want to get back to remembering why we play this game of lacrosse, and that's to have fun and be creative on the field. So that's going to be the focus over the next few days and we'll try to get back to that. We had a lot of it last week and today was just a challenging day for us - for a lot of reasons. So we're going to shake off this game and come back in practice and have some fun out there. That's the No. 1 step for us and I think the rest of that stuff will get worked out."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.