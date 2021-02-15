BARRE — BFA-St. Albans used a 24-12 run in the fourth quarter to secure a 61-42 girls basketball victory over Spaulding on Monday.
Crimson Tide sophomore Sage MacAuley made a 3-pointer and a left-handed runner to give the Tide a timely spark late the first quarter. BFA’s Maren McGinn answered with a basket in the lane for a 12-11 lead to end the quarter. The Comets led 26-22 entering halftime and closed out the third quarter with a 37-30 advantage.
The Comets left nothing to chance during the final eight minutes, opening up a double-digit lead and sealing the deal with authority. Caitlyn Desaro finished with a team-high 15 points in the victory. MacAuley (19 points), Natalie Folland (seven points) and Emily Poulin (five points) paced the Tide.
“We got frustrated in the fourth quarter and kind of just gave up,” Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. “It showed in our demeanor. We had a couple girls working hard, and some just lost their energy to keep going. And that swung us in the wrong direction. We had some bad passes, we missed some easy baskets and we unraveled. It was tough because we had a 10-day break before we had two days of practice and then our first game at St. Johnsbury on Friday. So we were right back into it tonight and we were a little tired. Hopefully we can get in a few good practices and we’ll be ready for Thursday.”
Spaulding (0-2) will travel to play South Burlington at 7 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oxbow 44, Lyndon 43
LYNDON — Rachel Spear heaved a half-court inbounds pass to set up Alexa Kosakowski for the game-winning layup with three seconds remaining Monday.
“Lyndon played a great game and it was back and forth the whole way,” Oxbow coach Barry Emerson said. “I just can’t say enough about the maturity of this group. To be down by five points with three minute to go, you really have to buckle down to get back into the game. And these girls did it.”
Emma Parkin paced the Olympians with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Arianna Bolles scored nine points for Oxbow and Kosakowski finished with six points.
The Vikings closed out the first quarter with an 11-7 lead. Oxbow grabbed its first lead at the end of the second quarter, with a baseline jumper making it 21-20. Kadienne Whitcomb hit a momentum-building 3-pointer and teammate Olivia Lewis added another basket to give LI a 37-32 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Parkin went 2 of 2 from the foul line with 1:37 remaining, slicing the LI lead to 41-38. The Vikings committed a traveling violation on their next possession. A runner in the lane by Bolles made it 41-40 heading into the final minute. The Olympians pulled ahead 42-40 on their next possession, but Lewis scored with nine seconds left for a 43-42 lead. The Vikings attempted to double-team Parkin on the ensuing inbounds pass, allowing Spear to find Kosakowski up the court for the final basket.
“As soon as they handed Rachel the ball, (the Vikings) all went straight to their man and they started to double Emma,” Emerson said. “We were in a flat four. And we know in that situation that the outside, ball-side guard just takes off to the rim. And Alexa caught it and she kept her cool and put it in.”
Oxbow will host Thetford at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Harwood 51, Randolph 14
RANDOLPH - The defending Division II co-champs earned their first victory of the 2021 season Monday after holding the Galloping Ghosts scoreless in the first half.
A 15-0 lead after the first quarter ballooned to a 28-0 halftime advantage. Harwood was in front 42-7 entering the final quarter. Tanum Nelson (24 points) paced the Highlanders, who bounced back from Friday's 38-28 loss at U-32. Ayden Parrish scored eight points for HU. Teammate Ashley Proteau chipped in with seven points, six rebounds and five steals. Quinn Nelson finished with six points, while fellow Highlanders Emily Semprebon, Ciera McKay, Jillian Rundle and Emma Ravelin scored four points apiece.
"The other night we missed 28 shots," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "And U-32 just has our number right now. We went into this game to get back on track and see what we can do."
Randolph will travel to play Montpelier at 7 p.m. Thursday. Harwood will host Williamstown the same day.
"We're two deep at every position and we have a really talented group of freshmen and sophomores," Young said. "There are six returning kids and six new kids. And our practices have never been more intense for scrimmaging."
U-32 42 Williamstown 40
WILLIAMSTOWN - Jordan Price and Casey Flye scored eight points apiece Monday, guiding the balanced Raiders to their second straight victory.
Brianna McLaughlin (14 points) and Fasika Parrott (10 points) led the Blue Devils. Freshman Destiny Campbell added six points and 11 rebounds for Williamstown, which trailed 22-20 at halftime.
"We are trending in the right direction," Blue Devils coach Sid Sweet said. "I was very happy with our effort and we're getting closer to getting over the hump. It was fun tonight and we got up by five late, but they went on a 7-0 run. We tied it up, got the ball back and shot too early with 28 seconds left. And they rebounded and scored with 13 seconds left. We took a timeout but came up empty."
Williamstown will travel to play Harwood at 7 p.m. Thursday. U-32 will host Lamoille the same day at 6:30 p.m.
Thetford 75, Montpelier 24
THETFORD - Five players in double figures lifted the Panthers to Monday's lopsided victory over the Solons.
An 18-8 lead after the first quarter turned into a 37-12 halftime advantage. Thetford closed out the third quarter with a 55-16 cushion.
"We played very well for our first time out," Thetford coach Eric Ward said. "We're mixing some things up a bit this year."
Thetford made five 3-pointers and was 6 of 15 from the foul line. The Solons drained one shot from beyond the arc and were 1 of 1 from the stripe.
The Panthers' top scorers were Emma Colby (16 points), Becca Wells (14 points, 10 rebounds), Macey Smith (12 points), Namya Benjamin (11 points) and Addie Cadwell (10 points, seven rebounds). Teammate Kelsey Smith finished with five rebounds, five steals and five assists.
"We had balanced scoring with many people contributing, which I hope is a staple for the rest of the year," Ward said.
Montpelier will host Randolph at 7 p.m. Thursday. Thetford will travel to play Oxbow the same day.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lamoille 60, Harwood 43
DUXBURY — Jackson Stanton (21 points), Shane Royer (19 points) and Matt Selby (seven points) helped the Lancers pull away from the Highlanders on Monday.
Lamoille led 17-14 after one quarter and 21-20 after two. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Royer extended the lead to 39-27 at the end of the third quarter. The Lancers didn’t hold back in the final quarter, preventing any chance of a Harwood comeback.
The Highlanders will host Montpelier at 7 p.m. Friday. Lamoille will host Wiilliamstown the same night.
