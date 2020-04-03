The undefeated Spaulding girls hockey team made history this winter by finishing the season without a single blemish on its record.
The Crimson Tide were powered all season by a talented crew of underclassmen, who took home more honors when the coaches announced this year's All-State teams.
Freshman phenom Cami Bell was selected as the Player of the Year for Tier 3 after helping Spaulding become Vermont's first girls hockey team to record a perfect season. The Tide (22-0) opened the Division II playoffs with a 7-4 victory over Brattleboro before making things look easy the rest of the way. Spaulidng shut out Missisquioi, 5-0, in the semifinals before coasting to a 4-0 championship victory over CVU.
Spaulding's Rebecca McKelvey and U-32's Cece Curtin were First Team forwards, while U-32's Elizabeth Guthrie was a First Team defenseman. Spaulding's Bria Dill and U-32's Caitlyn Fielder joined Kingdom Blades standout Clara Andre as Second Team forwards. Crimson Tide sophomore Zoe Tewksbury made the Second Team for her defensive contributions and teammate Mattie Cetin was named a Second Team goalie. Spaulding's Morgan Mast and the U-32 duo of Emily Frazier and Jenna Mekkelsen were among the Academic All-Stars.
Harwood goalie Kaylee Thayer took home the Player of the Year award for Tier 2. Thayer is also a standout soccer goalie who attends Randolph and plays hockey on a cooperative team featuring additional athletes from Northfield, Harwood and Williamstown. Harwood (14-6-2) advanced to the Division I semifinals for the first time in program history.
Stowe's Abbie Rice and Harwood's Nichole Pappas locked up spots on the First Team. Stowe's Lexi James was a Second Team forward and teammate Sage Lively was a Second Team defenseman. James and Lively were named Academic All-Stars along with teammates Natalee Chauvin, Kaiya Gants, Lilly Keller, Izzy Masi, Ashley McHugh and Katy Reilly.
ALL-STATE TEAM
TIER 3
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Cami Bell, Spaulding
FIRST TEAM
Forwards: Cece Curtin, U-32; Rebecca McKelvey, Spaulding; Liv Romo, Brattleboro.
Defense: Elizabeth Guthrie, U-32; Stella Turner, Burr and Burton.
Goalie: Lola Herzog, Burr and Burton.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards: Clara Andre, North Country/Lyndon; Bria Dill, Spaulding; Caitlyn Fielder, U-32.
Defense: Juniper DiMatteo-LaPape, Brattleboro; Zoe Tewksbury, Spaulding.
Goalie: Mattie Cetin, Spaulding.
ACADEMIC ALL-STARS
Hartford: Greer McCarty, Cecelia Spaulding. North Country/Lyndon: Lydia Bushey, Olivia Matteis, Kristen Watters. Spaulding: Morgan Mast. U-32: Emily Frazier, Jenna Mekkelsen.
TIER 2
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kaylee Thayer, Harwood
FIRST TEAM
Forwards: Brianna Parent, Missisquoi; Abbie Rice, Stowe; Faye Stevens, Woodstock.
Defense: Allie Cimis, Woodstock; Nichole Pappas, Harwood.
Goalie Abby Hodsden, Middlebury.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards: Bella Gale, Middlebury; Lexi James, Stowe; Nicole Wright, Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield.
Defense: Sage Lively, Stowe; Audrey Schnoor, Middlebury.
Goalie: Madison Conley, Missisquoi.
ACADEMIC ALL-STARS
Champlain Valley: Kayleigh Bushweller, Flynn Hall, Kiley McClure, Nicole Wright.Middlebury: Merry Kimble, Anna McIntosh, Taylor Moulton, Izzy Pistilli. Stowe: Natalee Chauvin, Kaiya Gants, Lexi James, Lilly Keller, Sage Lively, Izzy Masi, Ashley McHugh, Katy Reilly. Woodstock: Kendyl Boisvert, Rory Livingston.
TIER 1
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Madison Chagnon, BHS-Colchester
FIRST TEAM
Forwards: Meghan Lehouiller, BHS-Colchester; Olivia Maher, BHS-Colchester; Grace Wiggett, Essex.
Defense: Celia Wiegand, Essex; Sophie Zemianek, BFA-St. Albans.
Goalie: Courtney Rocheleau, BHS-Colchester.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards: Meghan Connor, BFA-St. Albans; Alexis Patterson, Rutland; Abby Robbins, Essex.
Defense: Kate Buckley, Rice; Isabel Crossman, Rutland.
Goalie: Madeleine Hungerford, BFA-St. Albans.
ACADEMIC ALL-STARS
BFA-St. Albans: Grace Adamzcak, Abbie Casey, Meghan Connor, Madeleine Hungerford, Emma Lovelette, Chloe Rouleau, Hailey Savage. Burlington: Mary Lenihan, Olivia Maher, Lane Sky, McKenna Weston. Colchester: Brooke Barrows, Madison Chagnon, Meghan Lehouiller, Courtney Rocheleau, Elise Scorsome. Essex: Kaylee Moody, Skye Yates. Rice: Felicia Daigle, Alex Dostie. Rutland: Emily Hathaway. South Burlington: Hannah Larose, Olivia Prue, Ana Stich, Lyssa Tan.
