BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont’s 74-64 victory over Bryant on Thursday night gave men’s basketball coach John Becker his 265th win to set a new record with the Catamounts.
The UVM bench boss passed former coach Tom Brennan to set a new mark at the school. Aaron Deloney scored 19 points for the Catamounts, improve to 8-8 overall and 2-0 in America East play.
“Great, great win tonight in front of an awesome crowd against a really good Bryant team,” Becker said. “I thought our defense was tremendous right from the opening tap, and I thought we just controlled the game on that end of the court and limited a really talented team. It’s a great way to start in-league (play). It’s really important to win the home games in-league, so we will enjoy this one tonight.”
Brennan coached UVM from 1986-2005, leading the Cats to four seasons with 20-plus victories and three NCAA Tournament appearances. His 2005 squad advanced the Big Dance and earned a 60-57 victory over Syracuse. Becker has carried the torch for the Green Mountain State program, helping UVM make four trips to the NCAA Tournament during the past decade.
Midway through is 12th season at Vermont, Becker improves to 265-110 with the team. Thursday’s win is also his 150th in America East play, and he earned it in his 178th conference game. Becker’s 150 wins in 178 conference games is the fourth-fastest rate in Division I men’s basketball history.
“Obviously, (it’s) a special night for me personally,” Becker said. “And I’d like to thank all my former players all my former coaches, staff and the University of Vermont for giving me this opportunity, for Coach Brennan getting this thing going and making it a good job — a cool job. I have so much to appreciate and be thankful for. But it seems surreal. And I’m glad it’s over now so we can get back to just focusing on the guys.”
Deloney shot a career-high 5 for 7 from 3-point range and was 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Teammate Matt Veretto was 6 of 9 from the field and finished with 13 points, reaching double figures for the third time in four games.
TJ Hurley shot 2 for 7 from the floor and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points. Kam Gibson was also 7 of 8 from the line and wound up with 11 points.
Bryant falls to 10-5 overall and 1-1 in the America East. The Bulldogs were led by Earl Timberlake, who recorded 17 points and 13 rebounds. Antwan Walker added 13 points and 13 rebounds for Bryant. Sherif Kenney also recorded 13 points in the loss
Veretto fueled the early offense for Vermont, scoring the game’s first seven points in 2 minutes, 17 seconds of play. The forward made a jumper from inside the paint to open the game and capped off his 7-0 run with a 3-pointer.
The conference foes traded baskets until Bryant’s 7-2 run pulled the Bulldogs to within a basket of the Catamounts. Chauncey Hawkins converted on a layup for the final basket of the run, but Vermont remained in front 13-11 with 12:18 left in the first half.
UVM answered quickly with an 11-2 run over the next 2:47 to open up a 24-13 lead with 9:40 remaining in the frame. Hurley led Vermont with four points as the Cats were 3 of 4 from the field while shooting a perfect 4 of 4 from the line during that stretch.
Vermont’s lead grew to as large as 15 points when Ileri Ayo-Faleye sank a free throw that made it 33-18 with 3:25 left in the first half. The Catamounts carried a 33-22 lead into the locker room.
Bryant brought the UVM lead down to single digits on several occasions in the second half, but the Catamounts always had a response. Vermont opened the frame by hitting 5 of 9 attempts from 3-point range in 9:26 of play. Gibson capped a 9-2 run in the middle of the frame with a three-point play to put the Cats up 53-37 with 10:34 remaining.
The Bulldogs slowed the game down with fouls down the stretch, sending the Catamounts to the line 17 times. Bryant chipped away at the Vermont lead and pulled to within six points when Tyler Brelsford sank a 3-pointer that made the score 68-62 with 50 seconds remaining. Gibson and Deloney went a combined 6 of 6 from the line to clinch the victory.
Vermont will travel to play New Hampshire at noon Sunday.
VERMONT 74, BRYANT 64
BRYANT (10-5)
Walker 6-11 0-1 13, Edert 0-0 0-0 0, Gross-Bullock 4-10 4-8 13, Pride 4-12 2-2 11, Timberlake 5-7 7-8 17, Brelsford 1-5 2-2 5, Latimer 1-2 1-2 3, Hawkins 1-2 0-0 2, Ozabor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 16-23 64.
VERMONT (8-8)
