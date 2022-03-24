BOSTON — University of Vermont men’s basketball head coach John Becker has been named a finalist for the 2021-22 Hugh Durham Award.
The prestigious honor is presented annually to the top mid-major coach in Division I college basketball.
Becker was selected as a finalist for the fourth time in his career. He has added his third coaching accolade of the 2021-22 season. The UVM bench boss earned his league-best sixth America East Coach of the Year award after guiding the Catamounts to a 17-1 conference slate and sixth straight regular-season title. Becker and Vermont cruised to the program’s ninth America East Championship, outscoring opponents by 110 points in the conference playoffs. The Catamounts pieced together a 14-game winning streak late in the season and recorded an overall mark of 28-6.
Vermont made quick work of its opponents during the America East Tournament. The Catamounts earned a 98-59 quarterfinal victory over NJIT, a 74-42 semifinal victory over Binghamton and an 82-43 championship win over UMBC.
The 39-point victory was the largest in a conference championship game since 1989, when South Alabama beat Jacksonville by 46 points. The Catamounts’ ability to outscore opponents by 110 points in the three America East Playoff games marked the largest scoring margin in a conference tournament in over 40 seasons.
Prior to the program’s eighth NCAA Tournament appearance, Becker received All-District I Coach of the Year honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The Catamounts received a No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament, matching its best seed in program history.
Vermont suffered a 75-71 loss to No. 4 Arkansas, which wound up advancing to the Sweet 16. The Catamounts’ top scorers in the tourney game were Ryan Davis (20 points), Ben Shungu (20 points) and Justin Mazzulla (13 points). UVM went 10 of 17 from the foul line, while Arkansas was 20 of 25. Arkansas outrebounded Vermont 39-32.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my team and the way we competed,” Becker said after the loss to the Razorbacks. “We wish we could have shot free throws better. We wish we could have rebounded a little bit better at the end. But these guys left it all out on the court against a really, really good Arkansas team.”
HUGH DURHAM AWARD FINALISTS
Griff Aldrich, Longwood; John Becker, Vermont; Randy Bennett, Saint Mary’s; Scott Davenport, Bellarmine; Todd Golden, San Francisco; Jared Grasso, Bryant; Eric Henderson, South Dakota State; Shaheen Holloway, Saint Peter’s; Ben Jacobson, Northern Iowa; Robert Jones, Norfolk State; Matt Langel, Colgate; Bashir Mason, Wagner; Matt McMahon, Murray State; Bucky McMillan, Samford; Lamont Paris, Chattanooga; Rick Pitino, Iona; Todd Simon, Southern Utah; Pat Skerry, Towson; Danny Sprinkle, Montana State; Chris Victor, Seattle.
