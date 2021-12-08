Some athletes need lots of structure and supervision to succeed.
Brothers Carson and Austin Beard are team players who can also thrive on their own.
The Times Argus Runners of the Year have a level of self-motivation that rivals most pro athletes and they improve instinctually when given more freedom to roam. Both Beards are a far cry from being considered lone wolves, putting in thousands of year-round training hours with hopes of supporting their teammates at U-32.
Their tireless work resulted in an unforgettable cross-country running season this fall, adding more hardware and glory to one of the greatest dynasties in Vermont history.
Both seniors emerged as hard-charging leaders of the pack for the New England champs, and running isn’t even their top sport. The world-class mountain bikers have learned over the years to excel at a variety of athletic disciplines, using their big frames and even bigger motors to lift the Raiders.
The identical twins recently propelled U-32 to its sixth consecutive XC title and will attempt to guide their Nordic ski team to a fourth straight crown this winter. There isn’t much down time for the Middlesex siblings, who both recorded top-30 finishes last August during mountain bike junior world championships.
“They raced at worlds the fourth week of August in Italy,” Raiders coach Andrew Tripp said. “We had known for months that if they went to worlds, they wouldn’t be racing in seriousness until the end of September. Manchester was the first time they raced all-out. And they probably ran 90 minutes to 2 hours a week all season. The three of us learned collectively over four years. Their freshman year, I tried to make them run four or five days a week. And they spent a lot of time hurt, or almost hurt. Biking is not weight-bearing. Focussed cyclists are incredibly fit, but they may not have the specific strength for running. By the time they were juniors, the three of us had figured out that with about three runs a week — about three hours of total running a week — they could stay fast and stay healthy. And that was the sweet spot.”
Tripp is a highly organized organized individual who’s used to seeing most of his star athletes six days of the week. But instead of watching the Beards like a hawk, he used the hands-off coaching approach to bring out the best in both athletes.
Following the most successful season in program history, the results speak for themselves.
“Spring and summer, they ran 60-90 minutes a week,” Tripp said. “And that’s compared to the rest of our boys who run 60-90 minutes a day. But they augmented that with 12-20 hours of biking a week. What’s the minimal amount of running they need to do to stay healthy, and to survive a cross-country season and to be able to race effectively? And that ended up being two hours of running a week: a hard running workout with the team, an easy running workout with the team and a race with the team. And the other days they’d come to practice and they’d cross-train on their bikes. We always have a variety of kids who still aren’t able to run because of injuries or other things, so they would go out for 90-minutes-to-3-hour bike rides. And they can cover 40 miles in that time, so they would ride to North Branch and ride the trials there. The challenge with them was figuring out how to combine their running with their biking, so they could do a 5k all-out and not get hurt. And junior and senior years, we threaded the needle and we figured it out. And we allowed their talent to come through running.”
The Beard twins were junior varsity racers as freshmen and sophomores, though their times were good enough to pace a lot of Vermont teams. Austin Beard recorded a 5-kilometer personal record of 19 minutes, 14.3 seconds as a ninth-grader and placed 27th in the Challenge Race at the state meet with a time of 20:36.1. Carson Beard delivered a low time of 19:36.3 that year and was 43rd during the Challenge Race in 21:01.7.
Austin Beard improved his PR to 18:14.2 as a sophomore. He barely missed out on a varsity spot for states, placing third in the Challenge Race (18:42.9). Carson Beard shaved over a minute off his best time while running a 5k in 18:32.3 his sophomore season. He wound up 14th in the Challenge Race (19:14.6).
“They were top-75 guys in Vermont as sophomores but not varsity at U-32,” Triipp said. “When they settled into their fully-grown bodies between sophomore and junior year, they both made a huge jump up. Austin has historically been a slightly faster runner — if you talk about consistency. But Carson has beat him on a number of occasions, including states — which is a pretty high-level event. And of the two of them, he has probably run the best single race. If you made me pick between the two on the playground for cross-country running, I literally couldn’t. I would resign as captain.”
Last year Austin Beard dropped a 16:41.2 to solidify his status as one of Vermont’s fastest — and most improved — racers. Carson Beard was nearly two minutes faster than the previous season, registering a PR of 16:46.7.
The brothers reinforced their reputations as clutch performers by helping the Raiders record a perfect score at state championships. Austin Beard (fourth, 17:22.8) and Carson Beard (fifth, 17:27.4) both scored points as their team recorded an unprecedented sweep of the top seven positions at Thetford.
“They’re not wicked fast-twitch and they’re not at the front of the race at 400 meters,” Tripp said. “And they’re not going to outkick the 800-meter runner or the true milers at the end of the race. But in terms of race marks, they’re going to be in the right place at the right time to get the best out of themselves on the day. And that’s something very few racers can do. If they can’t beat someone in a sprint at the end, they’re going to beat him on the last uphill with 800 meters left. Whatever they lack as true runners, they make up with racing savvy. And like so many high-level racers, you’ve got to make those decisions at 25 miles an hour.”
Both runners progressed steadily as seniors and dug deep during personal-best efforts at the Meet of Champions. Austin Beard won the event at Hard’ack Recreation Area in 15:53.7, while his brother was second in 15:57.
Tripp didn’t mind giving his top stars a longer leash as upperclassmen, even though they’re still typical high schoolers in many ways.
“Both of them are young guys and are prone to all of the teenage goofiness,” the U-32 coach said. “But they are old hands when it comes to elite racing. They have been at more national- and regional- and world-caliber races than many professional athletes. So when they’re in a big race, like NXR Regionals or Eastern States Championships, they’re unfazed. They know how to race. They know how to find their way to the front. They don’t freak out. So it made it easy as a coach usually to say, ‘Follow the tall guys.’ If you can see them at a mile, you’re going to have a good race. Avoiding crashes, getting to the front, knowing tactics — they’re pros. They’re pros in that way that a lot of actual pros aren’t — and almost any high school athlete.”
Mountain bike world championships forced the brothers to miss this year’s season-opening Essex Invitational, where the second-place Raiders lost to BFA-St. Albans by 23 points. U-32 and St. Johnsbury produced identical teams scores of 28 points three days later during a mid-week meet in East Montpelier. U-32 won the tiebreaker against the Hilltoppers based on the performance of the Raiders’ No. 6 runner, Taggart Schrader.
The Beard twins made their 2021 debut Sept. 14 during a league meet at St. Johnsbury. Austin Beard finished second (17:56), while Carson Beard was fifth (18:21). Austin Beard won the U-32 Invitational four days later, breaking the tape in 16:44. Carson Beard sprinted across the line in third with a time of 16:58. U-32 almost produced a perfect score, tallying 16 points to easily defeat runner-up Montpelier (55 points). Also scoring for the Raiders were Oliver Hansen (second, 16:52), Cyrus Hansen (fourth, 17:01.55) and Sargent Burns (seventh, 17:32).
The fully-loaded Raiders turned heads again during the Manchester (N.H.) Invitational on Sept. 25. Tripp entered his Division II team in the Large School Race and the Raiders (104 points) placed second behind Rhode Island powerhouse Bishop Hendricken (96 points). Leading the way were Austin Beard (10th, 16:23), Oliver Hansen (18th, 16:42), Cyrus Hansen (22nd, 16:48), Burns (25th, 16:50) and Carson Beard (29th, 16:56).
The Raiders carried their momentum into the following weekend and won the 30th Annual Woods Trail Run at Thetford Academy. U-32 easily held off runner-up Bishop Guertin behind strong races by Austin Beard (sixth, 16:51.69), Carson Beard (eighth, 16:55.39), Oliver Hansen (15th, 17:07.47), Burns (27th, 17:41.77) and Cyrus Hansen (31st, 17:44.34).
U-32’s top varsity runners sat out the Craftsbury Invitational in order to prepare for the Eastern States Championships at the Manhattan Invitational on Oct. 9. The Raiders placed third at the 2.5-mile event, edging Bishop Hendricken by one point. Scoring points were Austin Beard (20th, 13:01.5), Oliver Hansen (26th, 13:13.2), Carson Beard (27th, 13:13.6), Cyrus Hansen (47th, 13:13.1) and Burns (50th, 13:33.9).
The Beard and Hansen brothers sat out the NVAC Championship meet Oct. 16 along with Burns. U-32 left nothing to chance at state championships, rolling to a 78-point victory over second-place Middlebury. Carson Beard prevailed in 16:43 and was followed by Oliver Hansen (second, 16:59.88), Austin Beard (third 17:14.44), Schrader (fifth, 17:55.6) and Tzevi Schwartz (sixth, 18:10.2). U-32 finished with a near-perfect 17 points.
Carson Beard became the fifth straight Raider to take home an individual title at the state meet. He eclipsed the times of recent U-32 graduates Jacob Miller-Arsenault (17:18), Waylon Kurts (16:50), Andrew Crompton (16:53) and Stephen Looke (16:51).
“Carson beat Austin at states and that was a national-caliber run,” Tripp said. “Running a 16:42 at Thetford is the real deal. In the last 10 years, that was the second-best run by any U-32 or any Central Vermont runner. That was a top-300-in-the-country run, in a sport where a million kids participate. It was better than anything that Andrew Crompton or Waylon ran or any of the many, many champions we’ve had. Other than Stephen Looke and Mint Henk — and maybe back to Sean Gardner — it was one of the three or four best runs in the history of the school.”
The Raiders left no doubt about their claim as top dogs in Vermont by winning the Meet of Champions by 61 points over runner-up Essex. Oliver Hansen (third, 16:01), Cyrus Hansen (10th, 16:31) and Wilder Brown (20th, 17:01) also scored points in the winning effort, backing up the 1-2 finish by the Beards.
U-32 returned to Thetford for New England Championships and served up a 23-point victory over Rhode Island rival La Salle. Carson Beard (18th, 16:58) and Austin Beard (19th, 17:01) fueled the victory along with Oliver Hansen (28th, 17:13), Cyrus Hansen (72nd, 17:47) and Burns (97th, 18:07). Their combined hustle and perseverance made U-32 the first D-II Vermont school to win the event. The only other boys team from the Green Mountain State to capture a New England crown was the 1987 Essex squad.
Austin Beard closed out the season Nov. 27 by placing fifth at NXR Northeast Regionals in 16:42. Carson Beard was 20th in 17:01.2, helping U-32 place seventh as a team.
“Austin was the top guy at Eastern States and fifth at NXR for the Northeast, which a whole different level of athletic achievement,” Tripp said. “We’re tailing about all of New England, Pennsylvania, New Jersey — we’re talking about close to 50 million people in that region. Austin was slightly better consistently and the highest-level performer at the biggest stages. There’s almost no bigger stage than Eastern States in Manhattan and NXR. And coming in fifth at NXR is a big-time result. In a normal year he would have qualified for nationals as an individual. Any other year he would have gone to Nike Nationals — they just didn’t hold it this year. No other U-32 kid has done that since Mint Henk. In his second-best sport, he’s top-300 in the country.”
The Beards head into ski season as individual threats to win a state championship in either classic or freestyle. Both Hansen siblings and Schwartz are also Nordic standouts for the Raiders, who will be heavy favorites to capture a fourth straight title.
Tripp regards U-32 Nordic as one of the top programs in the country and is ready to quickly transition from one high point to another. He knows that he can put the Beards on skis, mountain bikes or a running trail and they’ll flourish in any circumstances.
“Most kids I’ve ever coached who are at the level of elite athletics that they are at in a different sport leave public high school sports at some point,” Tripp said. “They go to ski academies or private schools. The most remarkable thing about them is their commitment to public school.”
