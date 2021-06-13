BURLINGTON — The school that started with no classroom walls in 1971 might need some bigger trophy cases.
U-32 finally added baseball to its long list of state champions when pitchers Alex Keane and Owen Kellington threw a combined two-hitter in Sunday’s 5-0 victory over Spaulding.
The Raiders are cranking out titles at record pace, with eight new banners to show off after the fall, winter and spring seasons. Girls soccer went all the way for the first time last fall and it’s been tough to keep track of the title haul in sports coached by Mark Chaplin, who owns 50 team championships.
“I work with Mark Chaplin, and obviously he is a phenomenal coach,” U-32 baseball coach Geoff Green said. “He’s got a lot of (athletes) that have gone through and he has a lot of smart seniors that know how to win and how to excel at a high level. And I think that’s one of the things that we have this year. We have a lot of players who have had a high level of experience. They know what it looks like and they know how to win at a high level. And so when you have leaders like that, it just ripples all the way down through the program.”
Here are four key takeaways from Sunday’s title clash:
KEANE COMES THROUGHThe U-32 starter saved his best performance of the season for last, carrying a no-hitter into the fourth inning. He was one out away from retiring the side again when Spaulding’s Zach Stabell ran out a single on a sharply hit grounder that bounced off an infielder’s glove.
“We could not have asked any more of Alex,” Green said. “He did everything he needed to, and then some. Our message to him was, ‘You don’t need to throw a no-hitter. We just need you to keep us in this game.’ And instead of just keeping us in the game, he put up zero’s every single inning. So Alex is the player of the game — there’s no question about that. Without Alex’s performance, this doesn’t happen for us.”
Keane emerged as the reliable No. 2 pitcher in the rotation over the course of the season and faced extra pressure entering the championship because Kellington was limited by a pitch count. Kellington is committed to play for the University of Connecticut and threw a combined 203 pitches during the quarterfinals and semifinals.
“One thing I love about Alex is he’s not there just to strike guys out,” U-32 catcher Carter Hoffman said. “He’s there to let our defense make some plays, which is huge. Just to put that trust in our defense is unbelievable. He was pounding the strike zone and that’s all we needed.”
TIMELY TAGOne play that the Raiders will remember for the rest of their lives was still a blur for Hoffman after the post-game awards ceremony.
The catcher was the undisputed defensive hero after making a diving tag for the final out of the fourth inning. The bases were loaded when a pitch bounced off Hoffman’s pads and ricocheted away from the plate. Stabell sprinted from third base toward home and was a few steps away from making it safely for his team’s first run. Hoffman had other plans, making a lunging effort at the last second to get his glove on the base-runner.
“I had to block off my shoulder and I see the ball and all I can see is (Stabell) take off on my right side,” Hoffman said. “I didn’t know where Alex was. But I was like, ‘I think I have a chance.’ So I scooped it as fast as I could, I dove and I was just able to get him. ...I don’t know if it was adrenaline? I knew I had to make a play and I was close enough to make it.”
Spaulding’s Trevor Arsenault and Kieran McNamara were stranded on base and the Crimson Tide knew they missed a golden opportunity. The Tide entered the game averaging 12 runs a game offensively, but the prospect of facing Kellington for the final three innings was daunting.
“I think it was within reach (entering the fifth inning),” Hoffman said. “But we’ve always got to remember that they’e a great offensive team and anything can happen in a baseball game. We saw the first inning that Owen pitched, we had guys on. So you can’t bank on anything just because of the pitcher Owen is. But he came through tonight and that’s all we needed.”
Seven strikeouts by Kellington crushed any comeback hopes for the Granite City crew. A routine fly ball ended the Tide’s bid for their first title since 1990, while U-32 players celebrated with the trophy for the first time in the program’s 50-year history.
“I moved here my freshman year and everyone was saying, ‘Oh, this baseball program is terrible,’” Hoffman said. “And I caught Owen one time and I was like, ‘He’s pretty good.’ And just to work our way up and move this program around the last five years, from what I hear. Just being a state champion at this point, it’s pretty surreal from where it’s come to where it is now.”
STEELY NERVESThe Raiders made their first semifinal appearance in 2010 and punched a ticket to the final in 2017 before losing, 3-2, to Otter Valley. For a program making its second title appearance in five decades, U-32 displayed an advanced level of focus and composure Sunday.
“We’re a team that thrives off pressure,” Kellington said. “Sometimes we get overwhelmed. But a lot of times we feed off it and we feed off the energy. And that’s what happened.”
It helped that Kellington is a MLB prospect who’s used to the spotlight of big-game situations. Playing in front of a packed crowd during the semifinal at Hartford was also good preparation for a young Raiders squad with only three seniors.
“I think it’s valuable to be in those high-level games before,” Kellington said. “I think that really helped me stay relaxed and stay in the moment and not get overwhelmed by the crowd.”
The Raiders weren’t about to let down their guard at the start of the Division II post-season, especially after losing to a trio of D-III opponents in the regular season. They didn’t mess around during the playdowns, ending things in five innings with an 11-1 victory over Missisquoi.
Kellington struck out 17 batters in a 6-1 quarterfinal victory at Lyndon and piled up 17 strikeouts again in the semis. The Raiders handed top-seeded Hartford (17-1) its only loss of the season and then had three days of training sessions to prepare for the Crimson Tide.
“Practice on Thursday, we said, ‘We’re just going to take it easy — enjoy yourselves,’” Green said. “We turned on some music and took BP. We kind of got back to ‘nose to the grindstone’ Friday and Saturday. But, by and large, they did an excellent job of just staying loose, making sure that they were enjoying the moment and not trying to put too much pressure on themselves. Even (Sunday) morning, when we were taking swings at 7 a.m. down at the batting cage at U-32, guys were feeling good. They were feeling loose, no one was tense. The bus ride up was relaxed. And when we got to the field, I was really impressed that the field, the scene, the scope of the whole event didn’t get to any of the guys. They were able to stay focussed and just have fun playing baseball. And that’s really what it comes down to.”
According to Hoffman, Kellington’s serious approach to the game rubbed off on his teammates over the past few years.
“With Owen, everyone looks up to him,” Hoffman said. “When you have a MLB prospect, you have to show up. And you can’t let him down and let his dreams down. So I think that just makes everybody better: having the opportunity to play with somebody at such a high caliber. I think it’s really good for this team and really good for this program to have someone like him here.”
MUTUAL RESPECTThe No. 2 Crimson Tide were technically favorites against the No. 5 Raiders, but Spaulding’s players were fully aware of their opponent’s potential. Three years ago Kellington went 3-for-4 with a grand slam against the Tide, sparking a 14-2 victory in the Granite City.
The teams didn’t face off this season before the final, but players and coaches from both squads kept close tabs on their rivals every game. The Tide’s 11-1 playdown victory over Milton was the first time the Granite City team won a post-season game since 2010. Following a 6-4 quarterfinal victory over Mount Abraham, Spaulding recorded a double-digit scoring total for the 11th time this spring during a 10-6 semifinal victory over Enosburg.
“I’ve played a good amount of them throughout the years,” Kellington said of the Tide players. “And I see some of them up at Strike Zone now and again. So I know some of them. …But if we had played them and been able to analyze them earlier in the year, I think it wouldn’t have been as mysterious.”
Despite building a five-run advantage in the fourth inning, the Raiders weren’t taking anything for granted. Having Kellington on the mound at the end was a huge psychological relief for Green’s team, but the Tide’s batting order was still an intimidating sight. Danny Kiniry (.467), Stabell (.457), Dylan Bachand (.394), McNamara (.393), Arsenault (.383) and Grady Chase (.370) were among the top hitters in D-II all spring, so the Raiders had to stay razor shape until the last out.
“They’re a great team and a great hitting team,” Kellington said. “They’re really young and I know they have a bunch of guys who work really hard. So they’re going to be great for a couple year. They’re all aggressive base-runners, they’re all fast and they can all mash.”
