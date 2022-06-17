Washington County has always been a hot bed for baseball talent, but it took over 40 years for a local team to bring home the Division II hardware again.
Coach Dan Kiniry’s Spaulding squad finally got the job done last week, following up U-32’s first title in program history during the 2021 campaign. The evidence of a renaissance on the diamond is overwhelming in Central Vermont, and the top players were showered with praise when Capital Division coaches announced this year’s All-Star selections.
Spaulding junior catcher Danny Kiniry was named the Co-Player of the Year along with Lyndon ace Austin Wheeler. Seven members of the 18-1 Crimson Tide were honored after the team captured its 17th straight victory with a 4-2 win over Lyndon during the title game. Cole McAllister, Kieran McNamara and Trevor Arsenault represented the Tide on the First Team. Teammates Averill Parker and Zack Wilson were named to the Second Team, while Grady Chase made the Honorable Mention List.
“We had team meetings and we have (goals) on a whiteboard back at school,” McAllister said. “And our goal was to win a championship — we talked about it from Day 1. We had to think about what we had to do to get there, and it was to improve defense, pitching and to keep the bats rolling. And we did all those three goals. And when you do that, we’re pretty hard to beat. It took a lot of work and we’re finally here and it feels good.”
Spaulding captured its first championship since 1990 despite being limited to five hits or less in each of its last three playoff games. McNamara threw a complete-game one-hitter during a 3-0 quarterfinal win over Missisquoi before Parker limited U-32 to five hits during a 4-2 semifinal victory. Parker and McNamara joined forces to hold Lyndon to four hits during the final.
“Everyone likes to talk about our offense and our depth: No. 1-9, we can hit,” McNamara said. “And recently we haven’t been hitting as good as we hoped. So we talked about balance: great pitching, defense and hitting. And we did what we needed to do to get four runs on the board to get the ‘W.’”
The elusive championship gave Spaulding its second title of any kind since 2010 and came on the heels of three runner-up results by Tide teams last winter. The Granite City baseball squad also featured a handful of standouts from a football team that made the semifinals last fall. Four Tide baseball players flirted with a title run during basketball season, going 20-3 and advancing to the Barre Aud.
“We’ve got so many athletes, and that just helps with baseball games at the end of day,” McNamara said. “Making plays, running bases, hitting the ball — the better athlete you are, the better baseball player you’re going to be. And that really helps us be a deep team.”
A strong work ethic was also vital to the baseball squad’s success. McNamara is a hockey standout who grew accustomed to early-morning training sessions, regardless of the sport.
“We had 7 a.m. (baseball) practices on the track and we did running and conditioning,” he said. “It’s not necessarily about getting in shape — it’s about the commitment and the drive to be the best team. And it all paid off.”
Spaulding’s 16-3 campaign in 2021 ended with a 5-0 loss to U-32 in the championship. The Tide started their 2022 season with an 11-2 victory over Enosburg before losing to St. Johnsbury, 17-4, in five innings.
“I was talking to coach (Dan) Trottier after that game and he said, ‘You guys don’t know it yet, but that’s going to be the best thing that’s happened all year,’” McNamara said. “And, sure enough, it was. We won 17 in a row after it, so it doesn’t get much better than that.”
The Tide bounced back with a 9-2 victory over Mount Abraham before cruising to a 23-0 win over Lamoille, a 15-2 victory at Harwood and a 16-2 win against Randolph. A 9-7 victory at D-I BFA-St. Albans proved that Spaulding could hold its own against opponents from any division. The following day Kiniry’s team blew out Thetford, 10-2. Two days later Spaulding was the picture of efficiency during a 13-1 victory in five innings over a Hazen side that went 15-3 and advanced to the D-III title game.
“(Hazen) was one of our best games we’ve played all year,” McNamara said. “We pitched great, we hit great and ended killing that team and it felt good.”
Spaulding fell behind early against Montpelier but left nothing to doubt during a 20-2 romp. The Tide were relatively unchallenged during a 10-0 win at Lake Region and a 14-3 victory at North Country. Lyndon visited the Granite City on May 23 and the Tide scored 11 runs in the fifth inning to prevail, 11-3. Spaulding closed out the regular season with a 5-3 win vs. U-32 and an 18-2 victory over Oxbow. The Tide fell behind early in the playdowns before overpowering Lamoille, 23-5.
“We knew there were some tough games and we’d have to grind it out,” McAllister said. “But we knew we were capable of doing it the whole year.”
Danny Kiniry paced the Tide with a .533 batting average and a .621 on-base percentage this season. He contributed two home runs, nine doubles, 21 RBIs and 26 runs scored.
“While Danny’s offensive production was excellent, it was his defense that really set him apart,” coach Kiniry said. “His ability to frame and block pitches — along with controlling the opposition’s running game with a strong arm — forced opponents to change their offensive game plan.”
McNamara finished with a .432 batting average and a .490 on-base percentage. He homered three times and connected for one triple and four doubles. McNamara drove in 28 runs and scored 20 times. He went 5-0 on the mound, recording a 2.25 ERA during the regular season with 29 strikeouts.
“Kieran was an RBI machine,” coach Kiniry said. “He hit over .500 with runners in scoring position. And he was also a huge part of the team’s pitching rotation.”
McAllister wound up with a .455 batting average and a .564 on-base percentage. He had one triple and four doubles while driving in 10 runs and scoring 28 times. He showed off his wheels by recording 18 stolen bases and went 2-0 on the mound with a 2.80 ERA and 10 strikeouts.
“Cole was the catalyst for the offense all season,” coach Kiniry said. “As the leadoff hitter, once he is on base, he’s very difficult to stop. Beyond his offensive production, Cole did not commit an error at second base during the regular season.”
Arsenault batted at a .452 clip and boasted a .556 on-base percentage. He finished with one triple, seven doubles, 19 RBIs and 25 runs scored.
“Nobody on the offense was hotter hitting the second half of the regular season than Trevor,” coach Kiniry said. “He hit .525 from May 14 to the end of the regular season, and at times carried the offense on his back. Trevor is known as one of the best defensive shortstops in Vermont and consistently makes the most difficult plays in the field look routine.”
Shane Starr and Kevin Dowling were First Team selections for a 12-6 U-32 side that fueled the program’s fourth semifinal appearance in six seasons. Carter Hoffman and Ben Bourgeois earned spots on the Second Team and fellow Raider Alex Keane landed on the Honorable Mention list.
The Raiders opened the season with a 4-3 loss to eventual D-I champ Essex before rebounding with a 20-7 victory over D-II semifinalist Hartford. The Raiders continued to prove their mettle during a 6-3 victory at Lyndon, a doubleheader sweep over Harwood and a 6-5 win against Thetford. Starr paced U-32 with a .463 batting average and drove in 14 runs. He hit one triple and four doubles while recording eight stolen bases and scoring 20 runs.
“Shane’s defensive impact is as important as his offensive impact,” U-32 coach Geoff Green said. “He creates outs with his stretching and scooping ability on throws from the infield. Quality defense at first base is very underrated, and Shane is as good as they come in Vermont.”
Dowling went 6-1 on the mound with a 1.64 ERA. He struck out 55 batters, issued 13 walks and gave up 27 hits over 42-plus innings.
“Kevin had a number of dominant starts for us, most notably our win over Lyndon in the regular season and over Lake Region in the playoffs,” Green said. “In both games he faced the other team’s ace and simply outdueled them. He can throw multiple pitches for strikes and brings a contagious confidence whenever he’s on the mound.”
Montpelier’s Andrew Tringe was also named to the First Team, Solon Braeden Adams made the Second Team and Cabot Hart was an Honorable Mention selection for MHS. Tringe played a key role in the Solons’ 16-6 victory vs. U-32 and a 7-6 win over Harwood during the regular season. He earned the victory on the mound during a 6-1 playdown victory over Woodstock before Montpelier was eliminated by two-time defending champ Peoples Academy in the quarterfinals. Tringe had a 2.68 ERA with 52 strikeouts after pitching 34 innings. Offensively, he wound up with a .359 batting average with two home runs, 12 extra-base hits and six stolen bases.
“Andrew pitched really well in our first-round playoff game and he had a bunch of really clutch hits all season,” MHS coach Logan Cooke said. “He was the kind of hitter this year that you knew, no matter what, he was going to be a tough out for the opponent. The better the pitching was, the better he would hit. He had two hits off Ben Alekson in the quarterfinal game.”
CAPITAL DIVISION ALL-STARS
Co-Players of the Year
Austin Wheeler Lyndon Junior Danny Kiniry Spaulding Junior
FIRST TEAM
Shane Starr U-32 Junior Kevin Dowling U-32 Sophomore Andrew Tringe Montpelier Junior Trevor Lussier Lyndon Senior Luke Dudas Lyndon Senior Ethan Marshia Thetford Senior David Piers Lake Region Senior Tyler Rivard Hazen Junior Kieran McNamara Spaulding Junior Cole McAllister Spaulding Junior Trevor Arsenault Spaulding Junior
SECOND TEAM
Braeden Adams Montpelier Senior Boone Fahey Thetford Freshman Jake Leblanc North Country Senior Nic Moran Harwood Junior Averill Parker Spaulding Sophomore Zach Wilson Spaulding Junior Carter Hoffman U-32 Senior Ben Bourgeois U-32 Junior Mack Briglin Thetford Senior Wyatt Mason Lyndon Freshman Lyle Rooney Hazen Junior
HONORABLE MENTION
