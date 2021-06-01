BARRE — Spaulding baseball claimed its first playoff victory in 11 years with Tuesday’s 11-1 victory over Milton in the Division II playdowns.
Hayden Kennedy earned the victory on the mound, lifting the No. 2 Tide past the No. 15 Yellowjackets. The right-hander gave up four hits, struck out five batters and issued one walk over five innings.
“Hayden did an amazing job for us on the mound,” Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. “He was efficient and pounded the strike zone all day. And we got some timely hitting to push some runs across early in the game.”
Spaulding pulled away in the second inning and never looked back. One-run singles by Dylan Bachand and Cole McAllister combined with a two-run homer by Danny Kiniry fueled the big inning.
McAllister and teammate Zach Stabell both recorded two hits. Milton’s Noah Young connected for a one-run double in the top of the fifth inning. Stabell ended things in the fifth inning with a one-run single.
The Yellowjackets finish the season at 1-14, while Spaulding improves to 14-2. Coach Kiniry’s team will host No. 7 Mount Abraham (10-7) in Friday’s 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal.
The Tide went 2-1 against the Eagles during the regular season. They bounced back from a 5-0 loss by serving up victories of 17-3 and 13-2. Spaulding has not advanced to the semifinals since 2004. The team made its last finals appearance in 1990, earning a 3-1 victor over Brattleboro.
Tuesday’s cathartic victory comes on the heels of several other recent Spaulding breakthroughs in different sports. Last fall the Granite City school secured a girls soccer playoff victory for the first time since 2012. The Spaulding girls basketball earned a tournament victory in 2020 to end a seven-year drought. The Tide’s girls hockey team won the D-II championship in 2020, giving the school its first team title of any kind in a decade.
BASEBALL
Montpelier 3, Williamstown 2
MONTPELIER — Will Talbert drove in Cabot Hart in the eighth inning and the Solons barely avoided an early post-season exit during Tuesday’s Division II playdown.
The Solons established an early 2-0 lead in the third inning. A bases-loaded ground ball by Braeden Adams drove in both runs. Max Dexter reached base on a walk in the sixth inning and scored from third base on a fielder’s choice hit by Jaymeson Locarno. In the seventh inning Northfield’s Gabe Dexter reached base on a walk, stole second and advanced to third on an overthrow. He crossed home with the tying run on a fielder’s choice hit by Ari Schumacher.
Hart led off the bottom of the eighth with a hard-hit single up the middle. He moved over to second on a ground ball by Braeden Adams and easily scored when Talbert blasted a low line drive that flew between the shortstop and third baseman.
“The outfield was playing pretty deep and there was a bit of a bobble by the left fielder,” MHS coach Logan Cooke said.
Montpelier starting pitcher Marshall Donahue gave up one hit, issued four walks and registered nine strikeouts. Reliever Cabot Hart finished up for MHS. He allowed no hits, issued five walks and struck out five batters.
Max Dexter was the tough-luck loser following eight innings of work. He gave up seven hits, issued four walks and struck out five. Cameron Shengraw recorded the lone hit for the Blue Devils.
“We were certainly taking them seriously going into the game,” Cooke said. “As coaches, we kept telling them that we don’t know anything about these guys. We’ve never played them and we have to expect that they’re going to play their best game of the year. Marshall pitched great for the first four innings and then Cabot came in for the last four. They had a great pitcher on the mound and we couldn’t hit him. There weren’t a lot of walks, so there wasn’t a lot of traffic on the base paths. Our defense made the routine plays. And, for the most part, our pitchers threw strikes. But we just have to work on our offense.”
Hart went 2-for-3 at the plate, while Talbert was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Adams wound up going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Andrew Tringe (1-for-4) and Sam Russell (1-for-3) added singles for MHS.
“It was good to go into the tournament and be tested the first game and feel that playoff pressure,” Cooke said. “Only Marshall and our juniors had even played in a playoff game before. And not many of them got a lot of innings in that game in 2019. So we didn’t have a lot of playoff experience between us. It was good to let the pitchers get that feeling of knowing what it’s like — and for the hitters and defense to feel that. So when we feel it the net round, we’re ready for it. As a coach, you want to go in and get an easy win. But Williamstown played really well and it was always a close game. It never felt like it could go one way or another.”
Adams played both third base and shortstop for the Solons and made a standout defensive play on a short hop. The Solons (11-6-1) will host No. 6 Vergennes (7-9) in Friday’s 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal.
“Two years ago they were in the finals and they’re definitely a competitive team,” Cooke said of the Commodores. “When the bracket came out and I saw them lined up with us, I knew that was going to be a tough matchup. Marshall knows some of the guys and he knows a little bit about them. They have good pitching and they scored 15 runs against Randolph, so we know they can hit.”
Williamstown ends the season a 2-13. The Blue Devils defeated Danville and Northfield in addition to suffering close losses vs. D-III powers Hazen and Peoples. Williamstown was the No. 2 seed in 2015 when it pulled out a 1-0 playdown victory over the No. 15 Solons.
“The guys played incredibly hard and I am just so proud of their effort from the first pitch to the last,” Williamstown coach Troy Busconi said. “Montpelier is a really good team and they didn’t give us anything. We worked for everything we got today and that speaks volumes about the work the guys put in this year. And Max was fantastic today. He mixed speeds and locations and never gave an inch. It’s tough to lose a playoff game by a run in extra innings like that, but we certainly didn’t play like a 2-12 team today. And that’s a credit to our program and the effort, attitude and all-out heart that we try to bring each day we are together. The school and community should be super proud of all these guys were able to accomplish. I can say that, without question, we left it all out there today.”
Tuesday’s victory marked the third time since 1999 that the Solons advanced past the first round of the post-season. The team claimed its lone title with a 4-0 victory over Burlington in 1967 after automatically advancing to the championship. The Solons are 0-5 in semifinal appearances.
U-32 11, Missisquoi 1
EAST MONTPELIER — The Raiders could not have asked for a better start to the Division II playoffs Thursday.
Owen Kellington smashed the second pitch of the game over the right-field fence for his seventh home run of the season and No. 5 U-32 was the picture of efficiency during a five-inning victory over the No. 12 Thunderbirds.
“The playoff atmosphere creates its own intensity and we’ve been talking the last couple days about how we need to take advantage of our opportunities early,” U-32 coach Geoff Green said. “We were able to get timely hits and guys on base early. We were working the count and we got walks, so guys got on base that way too. There was a ‘Let’s take care of business and get out of here’ attitude today. And that was visible up and down the lineup.”
Kellington started on the mound and threw two hitless innings, requiring just 18 pitches. He struck out five batters and didn’t issue any walks. Alex Keane pitched the next three innings for U-32. He gave up two hits, issued one walk and recorded four strikeouts. Keane ended the game by making a slick left-handed move to pick off a Thunderbirds base-runner at first base.
“It was great to see Owen get in and get out today,” Green said. “And it was awesome to then have Alex come in and continue to execute our game plan, which is: Throw strikes, force the other team to put the ball in play and then execute defensively when they do.”
Kellington’s bomb kicked off a four-run first inning. The Raiders extended their lead to 8-0 in the third inning before adding three runs in the fourth. Keane went 3-for-3, scored twice and drove in five runs.
“I had a feeling during batting practice that (Keane) was going to have a big game,” Green said. “He was swinging the bat well and just hitting line drive after line drive. And he battled today. Even if he fell behind, he was still able to find a pitch that he was able to drive. And he did exactly that.”
U-32’s Tony Concessi was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and one RBI. Teammate Shane Starr went 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored. Carter Hoffman had a one-run double, while Kellington scored three runs.
Losing pitcher Eli Calhoun allowed seven hits, issued two walks and recorded three strikeouts during the first three innings. Jackson Porter pitched the final two innings for MVU (6-7). He gave up one hit, issued four walks and struck out two batters. Garrett Fregeau and Justin Barnham had base hits in the loss.
The Raiders improve to 11-3 and will travel to play No. 4 Lyndon (11-3-1) in Friday’s 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal. A victory would give U-32 its fourth semifinal berth in program history. Green’s team rolled to a 7-2 victory over the Vikings less than two weeks ago.
“Lyndon is a very good team,” Green said. “We also played a very good game against them. So we’re expecting them to have gone back to the drawing board and regrouped — and to come back with a different game plan to attack us. Our game plan is to make sure we’re ready for whatever they bring to the table.”
Harwood 8,
Springfield 0
DUXBURY — The No. 3 Highlanders built an early three-run lead and slammed the door with five runs in the fourth inning during Tuesday’s Division II playdown victory or the No. 13 Cosmos.
Starting pitcher Chris James issued walks to the first two batters but retired the next three Springfield players.
He lasted four innings on the mound, piling up nine strikeouts. Relief pitcher Skylar Platt only needed to throw 33 pitches during the final three innings.
Platt was 2-for-3 offensively with one run scored and two RBIs. Teammate Gabe Frankel went 2-3 with one run scored and one RBI. Fellow Highlander Nic Moran went 2-for-2 and crossed home twice.
“We were a little slower than normal at the plate today but still managed to score eight runs, which I though was great,” Harwood coach Dom Moreno said. “And our defense was very solid with zero errors on the day and some excellent plays made by the infield, especially by our third basement Jonah Halter.”
Springfield ends the season at 3-11. Harwood (11-3) will host No. 6 Enosburg (11-4) in Friday’s 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.