A collective sigh of relief was strong enough to produce gale-force winds Saturday after Spaulding won the Division II baseball championship.
The program’s 32-year title drought finally ended when the top-seeded Crimson Tide rallied to a 4-2 victory over No. 2 Lyndon. The Granite City players captured the seventh crown in program history, hoisting the trophy for the first time since the 1990 Tide capped a 16-3 season with a 3-1 victory over Brattleboro. Spaulding also went all the way in 1958, 1959, 1962, 1965 and 1970 under former coach Steve Slayton, who graduated from the school in 1920 and joined the Boston Red Sox in 1928.
The Tide’s return to glory was a lengthy work in progress following an unpredictable stretch of up-and-down results and disappointing playoff exits. Spaulding failed to qualify for the 16-team D-I playoffs in 2005, 2006 and 2007 before finally wining a pair of playdown games in 2009 and 2010. After a decade without any playoff success, coach Dan Kiniry’s squad went 16-3 last spring and made it all the way to the finals before falling to U-32.
This year the Tide relied heavily on multi-sport varsity athletes who tasted success during the fall and winter seasons. Grady Chase, Zack Wilson, Cole McAllister and Mason Keel competed for a basketball squad that finished 20-3 and advanced to the semis for the first time in 16 years. Spaulding’s turnaround under Athletic Director Natalie Soffen was also on display during state runner-up campaigns in wrestling, girls basketball and girls hockey.
The baseball squad made a name for itself all season on the strength of its offense and an ability to bat around the order in any inning. That firepower was severely limited during the past three games, with Spaulding held to four hits in the quarterfinals, five in the semifinals and three in the championship. But Kiniry’s team still extended its winning streak to 17 games, thanks in large part to the pitching prowess of Kieran McNamara and Averill Parker. Highlight-reel defensive plays were also a common sight for Tide fans, and base-runners used raw speed and quick reflexes to make things happen when their backs were against the wall.
Seniors Mason Otis, Christian Titus, Hayden Kennedy and Chase will graduate later this week with big grins and the knowledge that the baseball squad is undeniably on the rise. They’re leaving the program in a much better place than where it was their freshman year, with next year’s team aiming for a third straight finals appearance.
The juniors are already champing at the bit in anticipation of the spring of 2023, with McNamara, Wilson, Keel and McAllister joined by classmates Danny Kiniry, Trevor Arsenault, Aiden Madison, Graiden Hawkins and Camden Burke. Parker and fellow sophomores Dylan Bachand, Brody Rock and Matthew Redmond are also poised to return to varsity action.
Here are five questions for coach Kiniry as the Tide coaching staff and players savor their hard-earned accomplishments:
TA: The way Lyndon was hitting at the start of the season, could you have expected to have a three-hit game and beat them like this?
Kiniry: “No, I wouldn’t have expected that at all. (Austin) Wheeler is a great pitcher and he held us down all game: We couldn’t shake him. We had a couple walks, and Cole McAllister had an unbelievable at-bat and base hit for us with those two RBIs. But, for the most part, Austin held us down. And we had to match him with our pitching and we had to play great defense. I think pitching and defense is what won the game today for us after we got out of the first inning. We’d been chasing since the semifinals: We had to chase down U-32 and we had to chase down Lyndon. We got some key hits at key times. But Kieran McNamara was just unbelievable. Averill Parker, who’s a sophomore, just has ice in his veins. It was unbelievable pitch-to-contact work today. And then some of the plays in the field were just incredible.”
TA: Do you mind singling out a couple guys defensively?
Kiniry: “Cole and Trevor turning a couple different double plays. The balls were hit hard and they had to execute — and they did that. And those balls were balls that our pitchers got: Kieran got one and Averill got one. And especially in the sixth inning, that was a huge double play to get two outs quick. And then Hayden Kennedy in the outfield made an unbelievable diving catch in the fourth inning. He killed a rally there potentially with a runner on base. And then tracking that ball down in the gap there in the last inning. If that ball drops, the Lyndon batter is on second or third base — easy — and then all of a sudden the complexion of the seventh inning changes. So those plays are invaluable. And that’s the key to the evolution of Spaulding baseball: from the team last year that was all about offense, to the team this year that can play offense — and play it well — but can play some small ball, can hit the ball into the gap when the opportunity is right. The team has really risen up by competing with better pitching and better defense.”
TA: If you had made that pitching change in the sixth inning and it backfired, things could have gone south. What would say about Averill after he had two pitches to end that inning?
Kiniry: “Getting that ground-ball double play was huge. Some days players just make you look good. And I think that today was one of those days where the players certainly picked me up on the decisions that I had made. Kieran had played unbelievably well. He got a ball call on a pitch that was really close on the first hitter and ended up walking him. If he gets that strike 3, he’s still on the mound with nobody on base. But at that point he had done his job in the sixth. He had given us an opportunity to win and he’d emptied the tank. He’s such a warrior. I said to him before there game, ‘There’s no one I’d rather have going for us today.’ He and I have been together on the baseball field for a long time and I can’t tell you how proud I am of that kid.”
TA: A lot of these guys have played together since Little League, so was the writing on the wall back then?
Kiniry: “The special thing about this group is the passion for baseball. And there’s so many more choices for them now. Baseball is so hard and you have to work at it. And there are times when you’re not going to succeed, like last year. They’re such high-character kids and we were not successful last year when we lost to a great U-32 team. We recognized that, while we have great players, they had the better team last year. And so we had to evolve from focussing on being great players to being a great team. And they get all the credit for that: They bought into it, they invested in it emotionally and it showed. If they didn’t have it, it wouldn’t have showed up in the quarterfinals against Missisquoi. It would not have showed up against U-32 in the semis. And it definitely would have not shown up today against a great Lyndon team. And so with high-character kids and a no-quit attitude, I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
TA: This is the second championship for Spaulding in any sport in 12 years. How’s it feel, especially after wintertime coming in second in three sports and making the Aud for boys basketball?
Kiniry: “Natalie is unbelievable. She knew the culture she wanted to create with Spaulding athletics. She made some changes, went and hired some different coaches. And I lay most of the credit for the evolution of Spaulding athletics right at her feet. Natalie has done an awesome job. She is the heart and soul of the athletic program, and you can see it in the way she wanted to rebuild: showing up and playing the right way, playing hard, cheering hard for your team. Playing good, clean baseball, basketball, hockey — whatever it it — it’s a credit to her. Personally, I’m humbled and proud to be part of a coaching staff at this school that is just so talented and so able. Our basketball coaches, Jesse (Willard) and Tanya (MacAuley), they go about business the right way. They’re teaching these kids how to do things the right way. This is a professional coaching staff across the board for all these sports.”
