The collective success of Central Vermont's varsity baseball teams last spring was unrivaled, culminating with a Division II final between U-32 and Spaulding.
For a season filled with program-defining breakthroughs and non-stop suspense, a drumroll wasn't really necessary before coaches announced this year's Capital Division Player of the Year.
Raiders senior Owen Kellington returned to the spotlight in a predictable manner after guiding his 14-3 squad to its first title in school history. The 2018 and 2019 Times Argus Player of the Year was a thorn in the side of every opposing team, but coaches recognized his undeniable talent while casting their votes for the league's top performer.
The University of Connecticut and MLB prospect joined five U-32 teammates and a big group of other Washington County athletes on the list of post-season All-Stars. U-32's Alex Keane was named to the First Team, while Tony Concessi, Carter Hoffman and Shane Starr were Second Team selections for the Raiders. Teammate Kevin Dowling secured an Honorable Mention nod.
Kellington went 7-0 during his final varsity season with four saves and a 0.18 ERA. He started on the mound in eight games and made relief appearances in four contests. He earned victories against Lyndon and Hartford in the playoffs before pitching the final three innings in relief of Keane during a 5-0 championship victory.
Kellington allowed one earned run on seven hits over the course of 49 innings. He racked up 133 strikeouts and issued 11 walks. Offensively, he recorded a .636 batting average with 14 doubles, nine home runs, 31 RBIs and 36 runs scored.
Ace Marshall Donahue was a First Team pick for Montpelier, which went 11-6-1 and won a playoff game for the third time in the last three decades. Fellow Solons Andrew Tringe (Second Team) and Cabot Hart (Honorable Mention) also took home accolades. They helped their squad earn a 10-3 victory over Hazen, a 9-8 victory over Peoples and a 14-4 win over Harwood.
Skyler Platt and Chris James were named to the First Team for Harwood and Liam Guyette made the Second Team for HU. The Highlanders (11-4) locked up the No. 3 seed for D-II playoffs after serving up a 7-3 victory over Lyndon and a 6-5 win over Thetford.
