Essex Town and Addison Country will attempt to put forth their best efforts of the season when they compete for the Little League All-Star state championship at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Addison roster features Zavier Barnes, Ryan Brouillard, Cameron Castillo, Clark Crary, Jarran Griffin, Landon Hunt, Stef Johnson, Irie Mazur, Bryce Phelps, Abe Ready, Jason Sperry, Tucker Wright and Orion Yates. The coaches are Randy Barnes, Mike Phelps and Jason Mazur.
Competing for Essex are Sevrin Smith, Michael MacDougall, Maxwell Smith, Luke Tumilowicz, Levi Bent, Landyn Williams, Kian Eklof, Jacob Laroche, Grayson Pike, Bryce Barber, Austin Ravelin and Anthony Abrami. Corey Pike is the manager, while assistant coaches are Jason Laroche and Sven Eklof.
The four-team tournament switched venues after a Bennington player tested positive for COVID earlier this week. The District II champs were originally scheduled to host the week-long event but were forced to withdraw.
Bennington outscored opponents 73-0 during the district tourney and kicked off states with an 8-1 victory over Central Vermont. The athlete who tested positive was not considered a close contact to players from other teams.
Players ages 10 to 12 will finish things up this weekend at Schifilliti Field in Burlington. The District I champions automatically advanced to the final series due to Bennington's departure. Addison bounced back from a 7-3 loss to Essex by eliminating Central Vermont with a 7-0 victory.
If Addison prevails Saturday, a winner-take-all contest will take place at the same field Sunday. Essex, the District III winners, are the only team in the winners' bracket following Sunday's 6-3 victory over Bennington.
The Vermont champ will advance to compete in the New England regional championships from Aug. 8-14 in Bristol, Conn. The winner of that will move on to play in the Little League World Series from Aug. 19-29 in Williamsport, PA.
