BURLINGTON – Montpelier's Cricket Basa scored the game-winning goal to help the University of Vermont women's soccer team capture the program's first America East Tournament Championship.
Basa scored in the 80th minute to lift the top-seeded Catamounts past No. 6 New Hampshire, 1-0, in front of 2,017 fans at Virtue Field. The Cats earned their ninth straight victory and claimed the conference's automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Basa was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.
"I don't have words for how special the atmosphere was today and for the semifinal out at Virtue," Vermont coach Kristi Huizenga said. "Catamount Country came up huge to help us come out on top and battle down the stretch. UNH was stubborn defensively and credit to them for a great plan. We weren't able to move the ball as much today as we normally do. But we've leaned on our depth all season-long, which paid off big when we needed it most. I couldn't be happier for our team for all the work they've put in and to be able to experience this moment and opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament."
Both goalkeepers were strong in the opening half. New Hampshire's Cat Sheppard made four saves in the opening 45 minutes and Lydia Kessel made one stop for the Catamounts. The best chance of the half came off the head of UNH's Meghan Guarente. She headed a ball just over the crossbar in the 31st minute.
Kessel made an outstanding save in the 63rd minute to keep the game scoreless. Guarente put a corner kick into the penalty box and the ball soared past a group of Wildcats and UVM defenders. It fell perfectly to UNH's Casey Peterson, who fired a shot toward the top-left corner. At the last second a diving Kessel knocked the ball just over the iron.
In the 80th minute Vermont's Bailey Ayer took advantage of a poor first touch from a UNH defender on a restart from Sheppard. Ayer quickly took the ball the other way, pushing the pace in transition. As Ayer approached the 18-yard box, she played a cutback ball toward Ella Bankert and Cricket Basa. Unsure who to mark, the UNH defense gave both players a bit of open space. Basa made the most of the opportunity, slotting a one-touch shot past a diving Sheppard to give UVM the lead.
With just under three minutes left in regulation, New Hampshire's Logan Nicholson won a free kick 5 yards outside the penalty box. Emily Bini took the free kick and played a perfect ball into traffic. During the ensuing chaos, Guarente made solid contact and a diving Kessel knocked the ball down and was able to corral the rebound as it bounced behind her. Kessel's stop on Guarente was her fourth save of the second half. She held on to close out the win to secure her fifth clean sheet of the season.
Kessel is now tied for first all-time in single season wins with 11. Former Catamount Paula LaMothe also posted 11 wins in the 1984 campaign. Kessel is tied for seventh all-time at Vermont now with 15 career wins.
Kessel, Alex West, Karen Wallace and Basa were named to the America East All-Championship Team. The Catamounts nine-game win streak is its longest since 1979, when Vermont opened the season with 13 straight wins. The streak is the third longest in the NCAA right now. Only Samford (12) and Milwaukee (13) have longer active streaks.
The Catamounts will the make the program's second NCAA Tournament appearance next weekend.
