Barre Heritage Festival 5K Train Race results Jul 30, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Ben Taska races to victory with a 5-kilometer time of 20 minutes and 33 seconds during Saturday's Barre Heritage Festival Trail Race. Photo by Barb Flint Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barre Heritage Festival 5K Trail RacePresented by CVR and Rehab GymBarre Town Forest, Websterville, VT JULY 29, 2022Place, Name, Age, G., Town, Time1 Ben Taska 34 M Barre 20:332 Sebastian McCabe 23 M Fairfax 20:553 Nicholas Kidder 17 M Williamstown 22:144 Luke Miller 28 M Montpelier 23:515 Mat Katz 44 M Northfield 23:576 Kyle Proteau 22 M Barre 24:147 Shawn Gardner 60 M Dallas TX 24:328 Peter Maurais 35 M Barre 26:079 Mack Gardner-Morse 62 M Calais 26:1010 Jim Flint 64 M West Rutland 26:1911 Addie Hedges 20 F Montpelier 26:2512 Blake Magner 37 M Barre 28:1313 Christine Penney 35 F London 29:0914 Bill Kaigle 53 M Milton 29:2115 Freya Aebi 13 F Corinth 29:2216 Jesse Garrett 34 M Barre 30:0717 Ashton Kirol 36 M Williamstown 30:1418 Matthew Caldwell 35 M Northfield 30:2419 Kimberly Tillotson 40 F Williamstown 30:4020 Joe Merrill 57 M Montpelier 30:5721 Matt Francis 34 M Winooski 31:0522 Mazie Cash 31 F Jeffersonville 31:0623 Charlie Kolling 11 M Graniteville 31:1324 Donna Smyers 65 F Adamant 31:1725 Thomas Hogeboom 72 M Hardwick 31:2326 Ashleen Buchanan 32 F Corinth 31:5927 Jennifer Kaigle 53 F Milton 32:0428 Christopher Rossey 41 M Northfield 32:1729 Philip Kolling 38 M Graniteville 32:5630 Mindy Hedges 43 F Fort Myers FL 33:0131 Marqerite Cowley 57 F Bradford 33:0732 Brian Lapierre 54 M Plainfield 33:1433 Bentley Young 12 M Barre 33:1634 April Farnham 56 F Plainfield 33:1835 Ben Natusch 36 M Rochester NH 33:2036 Darrel Lasell 65 M Williamstown 33:3237 Ajay Khanna 61 M Corinth 34:5338 Matthew Goodrich 40 M Cabot 35:2839 Ray Charbonneau 62 M Arlington MA 35:4940 Katie Humphrey 47 F Montpelier 35:5241 Andrew Reynolds 44 M Graniteville 36:1342 Manuel Sainz 67 M Marshfield 36:5943 John Valentine 73 M Roxbury 37:4744 Laura Lapierre 40 F Plainfield 37:5645 Sarah Knutson 61 N Plainfield 38:0146 Beth Eliason 57 F Ripton 38:5547 Codie Lowney 30 F Jeffersonvile 39:4648 Merill Creagh 71 F Barre 40:0649 Andrew Blaine 46 M Plattsburgh NY 40:2550 Susan Sibley 40 F Barre 41:5051 Jarratt Sibley 9 M Barre 42:1252 Gary Furlong 70 M Milton 43:1853 Oliver Kolling 9 M Graniteville 44:4454 Sara Kingsbury 40 F Wells River 45:0755 Lana Kingsbury 6 F Wells River 45:0856 Gregory Aebi 22 M Corinth 45:0957 Kimberly Kilroy 41 F Milton FL 45:1158 James Rohr 62 M Barre 45:2659 Jade Aebi 52 F Corinth 45:4160 Shannon Planck 37 F Barre 45:5361 Aaron Miller 51 M Freeport NY 46:0362 Claire Natusch 33 F Loudon NH 47:3563 Cheryl Lasell 63 F Williamstown 48:0564 Kaitlin Natusch 36 F Dover NH 48:1365 Lesli Nichols 50 F Colchester 48:1966 Brandy Kolling 37 F Granitevill 49:0067 Jennifer Cuneo 30 F Burlington MA 49:1268 Aparna Ravi 30 F Corinth 49:3569 Fiona Young 11 F Barre 52:0470 Terri Sincyr 46 F Montpelier 52:4371 Katie Hall 41 F Montpelier 52:4472 Lindsay Kirol 37 F Williamstown 52:4573 Ayan Jones 18 F Corinth 52:4674 Lisa McCarthy 47 F Adamant 54:2575 Megan Reed 46 F Wolcott 54:3776 Ashley Young 35 F Barre 58:2677 Charley Young 10 F Barre 58:2778 Laurel Johnson 46 F Barre 58:4879 Leo Richard 66 M Barre 58:4980 Maeve Keating 36 F Barre 58:5881 Mykolas Rusenas 37 M Barre 58:5982 Anilla Cherian 58 F Corinth 1:00:2283 Veronique Lambert 59 F Corinth 1:00:2384 Annelies Reilly 6 F Waterbury 1:04:3285 Noah Reilly 8 M Waterbury 1:04:3386 Brian Reilly 49 M Waterbury 1:04:3487 Oscar Jones 65 M Clinton NJ 1:05:5588 Athena Kyprios 9 F Corinth 1:11:2689 Eloise Berner 3 F Corinth 1:11:2790 Emilie Aebi 20 F Corinth 1:12:0691 Pam Hull 77 F S. Barre 1:12:5392 Dawn Arsenault 49 F Barre 1:13:1093 Kerry Crowley-Lamor 57 F Winooski 1:17:1794 Marianne Cawley 63 F Corinth 1:20:4595 Alexander Kyprios 22 M Corinth 1:21:2296 Sam Berner 30 M Corinth 1:21:23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Paper Times Argus