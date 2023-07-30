Ben Taska
Ben Taska races to victory with a 5-kilometer time of 20 minutes and 33 seconds during Saturday's Barre Heritage Festival Trail Race.

 Photo by Barb Flint

Barre Heritage Festival 5K Trail Race

Presented by CVR and Rehab Gym

Barre Town Forest, Websterville, VT

JULY 29, 2022

Place, Name, Age, G., Town, Time

1 Ben Taska 34 M Barre 20:33
2 Sebastian McCabe 23 M Fairfax 20:55
3 Nicholas Kidder 17 M Williamstown 22:14
4 Luke Miller 28 M Montpelier 23:51
5 Mat Katz 44 M Northfield 23:57
6 Kyle Proteau 22 M Barre 24:14
7 Shawn Gardner 60 M Dallas TX 24:32
8 Peter Maurais 35 M Barre 26:07
9 Mack Gardner-Morse 62 M Calais 26:10
10 Jim Flint 64 M West Rutland 26:19
11 Addie Hedges 20 F Montpelier 26:25
12 Blake Magner 37 M Barre 28:13
13 Christine Penney 35 F London 29:09
14 Bill Kaigle 53 M Milton 29:21
15 Freya Aebi 13 F Corinth 29:22
16 Jesse Garrett 34 M Barre 30:07
17 Ashton Kirol 36 M Williamstown 30:14
18 Matthew Caldwell 35 M Northfield 30:24
19 Kimberly Tillotson 40 F Williamstown 30:40
20 Joe Merrill 57 M Montpelier 30:57
21 Matt Francis 34 M Winooski 31:05
22 Mazie Cash 31 F Jeffersonville 31:06
23 Charlie Kolling 11 M Graniteville 31:13
24 Donna Smyers 65 F Adamant 31:17
25 Thomas Hogeboom 72 M Hardwick 31:23
26 Ashleen Buchanan 32 F Corinth 31:59
27 Jennifer Kaigle 53 F Milton 32:04
28 Christopher Rossey 41 M Northfield 32:17
29 Philip Kolling 38 M Graniteville 32:56
30 Mindy Hedges 43 F Fort Myers FL 33:01
31 Marqerite Cowley 57 F Bradford 33:07
32 Brian Lapierre 54 M Plainfield 33:14
33 Bentley Young 12 M Barre 33:16
34 April Farnham 56 F Plainfield 33:18
35 Ben Natusch 36 M Rochester NH 33:20
36 Darrel Lasell 65 M Williamstown 33:32
37 Ajay Khanna 61 M Corinth 34:53
38 Matthew Goodrich 40 M Cabot 35:28
39 Ray Charbonneau 62 M Arlington MA 35:49
40 Katie Humphrey 47 F Montpelier 35:52
41 Andrew Reynolds 44 M Graniteville 36:13
42 Manuel Sainz 67 M Marshfield 36:59
43 John Valentine 73 M Roxbury 37:47
44 Laura Lapierre 40 F Plainfield 37:56
45 Sarah Knutson 61 N Plainfield 38:01
46 Beth Eliason 57 F Ripton 38:55
47 Codie Lowney 30 F Jeffersonvile 39:46
48 Merill Creagh 71 F Barre 40:06
49 Andrew Blaine 46 M Plattsburgh NY 40:25
50 Susan Sibley 40 F Barre 41:50
51 Jarratt Sibley 9 M Barre 42:12
52 Gary Furlong 70 M Milton 43:18
53 Oliver Kolling 9 M Graniteville 44:44
54 Sara Kingsbury 40 F Wells River 45:07
55 Lana Kingsbury 6 F Wells River 45:08
56 Gregory Aebi 22 M Corinth 45:09
57 Kimberly Kilroy 41 F Milton FL 45:11
58 James Rohr 62 M Barre 45:26
59 Jade Aebi 52 F Corinth 45:41
60 Shannon Planck 37 F Barre 45:53
61 Aaron Miller 51 M Freeport NY 46:03
62 Claire Natusch 33 F Loudon NH 47:35
63 Cheryl Lasell 63 F Williamstown 48:05
64 Kaitlin Natusch 36 F Dover NH 48:13
65 Lesli Nichols 50 F Colchester 48:19
66 Brandy Kolling 37 F Granitevill 49:00
67 Jennifer Cuneo 30 F Burlington MA 49:12
68 Aparna Ravi 30 F Corinth 49:35
69 Fiona Young 11 F Barre 52:04
70 Terri Sincyr 46 F Montpelier 52:43
71 Katie Hall 41 F Montpelier 52:44
72 Lindsay Kirol 37 F Williamstown 52:45
73 Ayan Jones 18 F Corinth 52:46
74 Lisa McCarthy 47 F Adamant 54:25
75 Megan Reed 46 F Wolcott 54:37
76 Ashley Young 35 F Barre 58:26
77 Charley Young 10 F Barre 58:27
78 Laurel Johnson 46 F Barre 58:48
79 Leo Richard 66 M Barre 58:49
80 Maeve Keating 36 F Barre 58:58
81 Mykolas Rusenas 37 M Barre 58:59
82 Anilla Cherian 58 F Corinth 1:00:22
83 Veronique Lambert 59 F Corinth 1:00:23
84 Annelies Reilly 6 F Waterbury 1:04:32
85 Noah Reilly 8 M Waterbury 1:04:33
86 Brian Reilly 49 M Waterbury 1:04:34
87 Oscar Jones 65 M Clinton NJ 1:05:55
88 Athena Kyprios 9 F Corinth 1:11:26
89 Eloise Berner 3 F Corinth 1:11:27
90 Emilie Aebi 20 F Corinth 1:12:06
91 Pam Hull 77 F S. Barre 1:12:53
92 Dawn Arsenault 49 F Barre 1:13:10
93 Kerry Crowley-Lamor 57 F Winooski 1:17:17
94 Marianne Cawley 63 F Corinth 1:20:45
95 Alexander Kyprios 22 M Corinth 1:21:22
96 Sam Berner 30 M Corinth 1:21:23