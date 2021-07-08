WILLISTON — The Barre boys were not messing around at this year Vermont Amateur Golf Championship.
An 8-shot victory by Country Club of Barre member Bryson Richards highlighted a long-awaited team accomplishment during the 115th Am at Williston Golf Club.
Following seven straight years of Rutland dominance, the McCullough Cup returned to CCB for the first time since 2013.
Richards joined forces with Troy Evans, Nelson Eaton, Eric Lajeunesse and Mitchell Evans to give their squad a commanding 14-shot victory over runner-up Burlington in the final team standings. Richards’ overall victory marked the first time in 70 years that a Barre golfer won it all following a handful of close calls during the past few decades.
The 2019 U-32 graduate finished with a 4-under 280 after four rounds, while 2015 Spaulding grad Troy Evans tied for eighth with a 294. Another former Crimson Tide standout, Eric Lajeunesse, closed with a 68 to earn a share of 10th place at 297.
Recent St. Johnsbury graduate Nelson Eaton, the reigning high school champ, also represented CCB. He finished with a 304, good enough for 19th place. Troy Evans’ older brother Mitchell rounded out the CCB team and missed the cut by a handful of strokes.
Parker Fothergill, a 2006 U-32 graduate, got stronger as the tourney progressed and tied for 17th with a 302. The CCB member was not on the McCullough Cup team but proved just how big the talent pool is at his home course.
“We all support each other and we love it,” Richards said. “And it will be something we talk about for awhile, to have (the McCullough Cup) back at Barre. We’re such a close membership and it’s really awesome. It’s super nice to have and the Rutland boys aren’t going to be too happy about it.”
Richards began Thursday’s 36-hole finale with a two-shot lead over Troy Evans, who was his playing partner for the third round. The duo started on the 10th hole and the former Raider didn’t wait long before making a big move. After driving the green on the par-5 11th hole, Richards drained a 30-foot eagle putt to extend his advantage.
The rising University of Rhode Island junior followed with birdies on No. 12 and 16 before carding a bogey on No. 18. He wrapped up a 4-under round of 67 with birdies on No. 2 and 3, a bogey on No. 4 and the rest pars.
An eight-shot lead heading into the final 18 holes didn’t prompt Richards to alter his approach at all. He kept pulling out his driver and bombing tee shots down the fairway, forcing final-round playing partner Troy Golber to scramble for answers. Richards used birdies on No. 2, 9 and 11 to extend his lead before limiting the damage with bogeys on No. 12, 13 and 16. A two-putt par on 18th gave the Granite City something it’s been waiting seven decades for: an Am champion.
“I used to live in the Barton-Orleans area and I moved here and joined Barre,” Richards said. “And I was 12 or 13 years old by the time I had joined. And Troy was still playing the Vermont stuff. So I had played against him a couple times. And in the match play championship we played together when I was 13. He beat me and beat me pretty good. But we just started a relationship there. And with Troy being so close to Eric, I evolved into that group and we kept playing ever since. I can’t tell you how many rounds we’ve played together at Barre, but that’s where the relationship started.”
Troy Evans went 75-76 on Thursday to follow up a Day-1 72 and a Day-2 71. The former St. John’s University star was plagued by six bogeys during his third round, but he also carded a pair of birdies to remain in podium contention. Even though a few double-bogeys during the final 18 holes were costly, Evans showcased his potential by rattling off four birdies over the course of six holes.
“Today was a struggle most of the time,” Evans said. “I had it going the first nine of the last round, but then I made a stupid double on 10. From there I kind of knew I was out of it, so my head was out of it. And I kept on making mistakes from there on out. But, all in all, I haven’t played in a lot of tournaments in the last year-and-a-half because of Covid and everything. So I didn’t really know what to expect and top-10 is OK for me. I would love to win obviously. But I’m exempt next year and don’t have to worry about it, so I’m fine. And I’m really happy for Bryson: He works really hard for it and his game’s in a really good spot. …It’s great just to bring (the Am title) back to Barre and the McCullough Cup at the same time.”
Troy Evans’ father, Bill, is the course superintendent at CCB who nearly qualified for this year’s Am. Although the younger Evans has enjoyed his share of statewide and regional success, capturing the McCullough Cup has been no easy feat.
“It’s always been there and we’ve always had a really good membership base,” Troy Evans said. “We play a ton of golf together and we feed off each other. I kind of learned from Eric, because he’s a little older than me. And then Bryson kind of learned from me. And we have Nelson also. It’s generation to generation, and hopefully it keeps going like that and we can keep feeding off of each other. Because it seems to be working out.”
Lajeunesse reinforced his reputation as Mr. Consistency after firing a 76 and a 75 during the first two rounds. He made two birdies during a third-round 78 and then went on a heater. Birdies on No. 2, 12, 14 and 17 were just what the doctor ordered down the stretch, setting the stage for a final-round 68.
“I don’t usually make a lot of bogeys,” Lajeunesse said. “The last round was a good example: I just made one on the last hole because I lost my ball on the second shot. But I was bogey-free before that the last 18, so I was proud about that. My M.O. is just playing solid. And if I can get the putter going and make more birdies, I’ll be right there.”
Thursday’s top-10 result marked the 11th time in 12 years that Lajeunesse finished 15th or better at the Am. The former Spaulding soccer goalie was the elder statesman of the CCB McCullough Cup squad and said playing at the Am never gets old. With a fresh group of youngsters to contend with, Lajeunesse has extra motivation to hold his ground against the emerging group of up-and-coming standouts.
“I still haven’t played with Nelson, but these young kids are really improving,” he said. “They’re taking more lessons and there’s just so much more information out there. All of their swings are really good, where I feel like my generation was more homemade swings. All these kids just hit the ball a ton and it’s really impressive. It’s definitely pushing Vermont golf ahead. ...When I was a junior, we always had a ton of clinics and junior scrambles. And it’s getting back to that. There’s a lot of junior kids at Barre that are interested in the game. So it’s nice to see the turnover of young kids and helping them out and watching them grow.”
Lajeunesse honed his skills as a youth golfer at CCB when Dave Christy was the head pro. He remembers when former Spaulding standouts such as Mike Coakley set a high bar at the course, which inspired the younger players to work even harder.
“We always had a good crop of guys when I was younger,” Lajeunesse said. “When I was really the only Barre guy playing as a junior, we always had some good older players: Billy (Evans) and Kenny (Geider) and Tom Collins. They always used to play well in the Am. So now it’s great to see with Troy Evans, who’s obviously a great player, and then Bryson. I’m a little bit older now, but we still get to play together on the weekends. (Richards) has played well all year and it was no surprise — I thought he was gong to win this. It’s been (70) years since someone from Barre has won, so we were due. It’s nice to knock off the Am and the McCullough Cup and take some of the pressure off. And hopefully we’ll get a couple more in the next few years.”
Nelson was the only teenager on the CCB squad but wasn’t intimidated by any of Vermnt’s battle-tested warriors. He fired an opening round 74 and was in ninth place after Day 2 following a 72.
“Bryson and Troy and Eric have really helped me in terms of how to think about the game,” Eaton said. “Bryson has really taught me a lot playing with him. And obviously he won this week, so there’s a lot to be learned from someone like that.”
A third-round 77 and a final-round 81 were enough for the future Bentley College golfer to automatically qualify for the 2022 Am by placing in the top 30. Eaton made a 50-foot birdie putt on the second hole during the third round. He also carded birdies on No. 3 and 9 before making birdies on No. 9 and 12 the final round.
“It’s a lot on the last day having to come out here twice,” Eaton said. “You have to start early and then you keep going again, so it’s tough to get through and stay focussed the whole time. If you can just do that, then you’re going to have a good day. But playing so many golf shots, anything can go wrong. So it’s tough to keep that going the whole time. …This morning didn’t go as I planned, and then this afternoon just made it even harder with the wind. But the first two days I was really happy with how I played. And it’s great to win the McCullough Cup, which Rutland has had for too long. So it’s good to bring it back to Barre.”
