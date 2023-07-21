The Barre Little League All-Star team delivered the knockout blow during Thursday’s District IV championship and punched its ticket to the state tournament.
Five days after losing by double digits to Connecticut Valley, the Granite City boys flipped the script and sent their rivals packing with a 15-7 victory. Barre avenged Saturday’s 13-3 loss and beat the visitors for the second time in a 24-hour window after earning a 2-1 win Wedneday.
“I never felt like we were the underdogs at all,” Barre assistant coach Tyler Bradley said. “We knew how good we were and we knew the two best teams were there. We knew Wednesday’s game was going to be a pitchers’ duel and we knew that whoever was going to put up a good night at the plate was going to win. And this whole group is super resilient. They kept their heads up and they went out and battled every pitch, every play. They didn’t play like 9- and 10-year-olds: They played like they were teenagers. It was almost like they’d been there before.”
Michael Anderson pitched the first three innings for Barre during Thursday’s clash. He was relieved in the fourth inning by Keegan Bergeron, who issued one walk, allowed two hits and recorded three strikeouts while finishing up on the mound. Barre’s pitching options were limited after playing three games during the previous five days, but the potent combination of Anderson and Bergeron was enough to contain a high-scoring Connecticut Valley side.
“The kids didn’t really feel the pressure,” coach Bradley said. “I think the coaches felt that pressure more than they did. But the kids went out and played like they had nothing to lose.”
Barre trailed 2-0 after the top of the first inning but wasted no time grabbing the lead. Back-to-back hits by Anderson and Miles Marineau kicked off a nine-run outburst in the bottom of the first inning, firing up the home crowd. Zachary Bradley reached base on a walk, Holden Mayo connected for a one-run single, Bergeron advanced to first on a walk and then Evan Folsom belted a two-run double to keep his team flying high.
Connecticut Valley sliced the deficit to 9-6 in the top of the fourth inning, but Barre countered with six insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth. Mayo wound up going 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Bergeron (three walks) stole home and also finished with two runs scored. Folsom (two runs scored) and Keegan Myers (1-for-2, one run scored) were additional offensive standouts.
The Washington Country squad will return to action with Saturday’s 2 p.m. game against Brattleboro at Foster Field in Essex. The other teams in the double-elimination state tourney are Essex and Shelburne.
“It’s a long season, but a lot of these boys are not done,” coach Bradley said. “We do a fall baseball program that will start the third week of August and runs through October. When Jordan (Bergeron) took over as president of Barre Community Baseball, his goal was to get back and be a competitive team again — and that’s what he’s done. Last winter we went to Randolph and there’s a batting cage and a room to throw around and run some different drills. Several weeks there was a younger group and an older group that could get some time in the cage down there and be able to pitch a little bit. And those kids who had the extra time all winter, you could see it for sure. Typically a kid puts the glove away in June and and doesn’t pick it up again until April. So all these things that Jordan had implemented for the kids have been amazing.”
The majority of Barre’s players were selected from four Little League teams that kicked off the majors regular season in April. Four additional All-Stars were promoted from minor league squads.
“We pull from one town, and most of these other teams pull from five or six or seven towns,” coach Bradley said. “So our group is a lot smaller than what everyone else is pulling from. We have enough to sustain our season by pulling from our own league. We have a couple travel games against teams like Northfield, Waterbury and Stowe during the regular season. And we did a handful of scrimmages against other teams within our district.”
Barre opened the district tourney with an 18-0 victory over Lake Region and a 12-2 win against St. Johnsbury. Connecticut Valley also flexed its muscles in the winner’s bracket, cruising to a 12-7 victory over Central Vermont and a 14-4 win over Mad River. When the two undefeated teams faced off last weekend, things unraveled late for Barre during a 13-3 defeat.
“We went into the bottom of the sixth and loaded the bases and tied the game at 3,” coach Bradley. “And then we hit into a line-drive double play to end the inning. Any other contact would have won the game. And in order to save pitching, we had to have Zachary throw under 35 pitches that day so he could pitch again a few days later. So we went to some other kids who struggled a little bit on the mound and we fell apart in the top of the seventh.”
Most of last week’s schedule was postponed due to widespread flooding, which left the original venue at Cornerstone Field unplayable. Teams moved over to Bone Field to resume the action, with Barre staying alive by rallying to a 5-2 victory over Central Vermont on Monday. There was little room for error as Barre earned a date with undefeated Connecticut Valley and had to beat the powerhouse two times in order to advance.
“It’s always tough when you have to step away from the field,” coach Bradley said. “When you’re in a grove like we were, it’s tough to come back after three or four days off because of rain when you’re not playing. But these guys fought through it. Any adversity they saw, they fought through it. After dropping a game 13-3, you feel so defeated after that. We had to come back and win three games. And Connecticut Valley had to win one. And these guys battled every day to do it.”
Cameron Fortier, Trevor Day, Callahan Farnham, Levi Sherman, Keegan Myers and DJ Texeira also led the way the past few days for Barre, which is coached by John Mayo, Tyler Bradley and Jordan Bergeron.
“We gave the kids the tools, but we can only tell them what to do,” coach Bradley said. “And they came through and executed. I couldn’t be more proud to coach a group of kids. We’ve all coached a lot and I would go anywhere with this team. These are the kids we want and they are amazing. And John and Jordan are great and so knowledgeable and we used every tool in the book.”