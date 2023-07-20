Carrying the weight of a flood-devastated town on its shoulders, Barre’s 8-to-10-year-old Little League All-Star team refused to crumble during a handful of high-pressure situations Wednesday.
Miles Marineau was in trouble on three separate occasions late in the game against previously undefeated Connecticut Valley in the District IV showdown. The Granite City pitcher escaped from each jam like Harry Houdini and exhaled a huge sigh of relief when his team closed out a 2-1 victory, setting the state for a winner-take-all rematch between the two teams at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
“For two years, watching these kids compete on different teams, we knew that this was going to be Barre’s shot at a 10-year championship,” assistant coach Tyler Bradley said. “They’re all just so talented.”
The Barre Red squad faced a tall task entering Wednesday’s contest, taking on a perennial powerhouse that averaged 13 runs per game to kick off the tourney. Holden Mayo pitched the first three innings for the Granite City squad, recording seven strikeouts while neutralizing Connecticut Valley’s high-octane offense. Marineau threw the final three innings and didn’t allow a run. He worked out of bases-loaded jams in the fourth and fifth innings and finished the game with five strikeouts.
“We’re pretty deep at pitching,” Bradley said. “We had to pretty much throw everything we had at them today in a win-or-go-home game, so we had to ride our top guys. (Thursday) we will lean on some guys who we can normally go to in relief — and hopefully they can throw strikes. But Connecticut Valley is probably in the same situation with their pitching too.”
Connecticut Valley was the lone team remaining in the winner’s bracket after opening the tournament with a 12-7 victory over Central Vermont and a 14-4 win over Mad River. Barre Red also started out with two victories after cruising to an 18-0 win over Lake Region and a 12-2 win against St. Johnsbury. Last Saturday’s high-stakes battle between Connecticut Valley and Barre was close in the early stages before the visitors pulled ahead late and quickly opened the floodgates to secure a dramatic win.
“We came out and lost that heartbreaker last week to Connecticut Valley,” Bradley said. “One last play was gong to end the game for us and our heads were definitely down after (Connecticut Valley) won the game in the seventh. But we took the players out to a bowling outing the next day and talked about dealing with the pressure. Sometimes they would get their heads down, and that’s when the mistakes would happen. But since then they’ve kept their heads up and that’s why we’ve won so many games.”
Barre was in danger of being eliminated Monday after falling behind 2-0 against Central Vermont. However, a three-run fourth inning and two insurance runs in the fifth sparked a 5-2 come-from-behind victory.
After another slow start offensively during Wednesday’s game, the Barre crew had its back against the wall while staring at a 1-0 deficit. Connecticut Valley capitalized on an errant pickoff attempt with two outs in the third inning to seize the lead.
“We were making contact with the ball,” coach Bradley said. “But Connecticut Valley made some nice plays in the field tonight on balls that drop some times and get through some times. It was a pitcher’s duel the whole way.”
An infield single by Barre’s Keegan Bergeron in the top of the fourth inning loaded the bases with two outs. Trevor Day showcases impressive poise at the plate a few minutes later and drew a walk, allowing courtesy runner Cam Fortier to cross home for the tying run.
Marineau faced all he could handle in the bottom of the fifth as Connecticut Valley loaded the bases. With two outs, Bergeron fielded a well-struck grounder at shortstop and fired the ball to first base to get out of the jam.
Zachary Bradley was hit by a pitch with two outs in the top of the sixth inning and was replaced by Marineau as a pinch runner. Mayo made solid contact with a pitch and then Marineau used his speed to round the bases and score following an overthrow to first base. Connecticut Valley threatened to force extra innings, but a sharp pickoff move at home plate led to the final out and gave Barre one more chance to advance to the state tourney.
“When we got together with this group of kids, it’s like they’ve been playing on the same team since they first started baseball,” coach Bradley said. “They all clicked, they all get along. Everyone is always smiling and having a fun time. That’s the biggest thing: We keep our heads up and we win games.”
Both Day and Zachary Bradley reached base twice on walks, and Bradley was also hit by a pitch. The Barre roster also features Michael Anderson, Callahan Farnham, Levi Sherman, Keegan Myers, Evan Folsom and DJ Texeira. Head coach John Mayo is supported by assistant coaches Tyler Bradley and Jordan Bergeron and practice coaches Chris Fortier and Drew Myers.
The eight-team district tournament started July 5, with Barre Blue, Mad River, St. Johnsbury, Caledonia West, Lake Region and Central Vermont rounding out the field. There were no games held July 9-11 due to rain, and eventually massive flooding consumed the original venue at Cornerstone Field. The Barre Red squad did not compete for six straight days before returning to action at the new location — Bond Field — last weekend.
“Rich (McSheffrey) from the Cornerstone Pub messaged me earlier (Wednesday),” coach Bradley said. “He helped build Cornerstone Field and we’ll bring it back to its glory next year. He said to me that the name on the front of the jerseys means a lot to everyone in the town. We talked about that with the players before the game — and that gets them going too. It’s something upbeat and exciting that makes them want to win. And we want to pack the place (Thursday) and bring all of Barre out to come support these boys.”
The winner of the championship at Bond Field will advance to the four-team state finals. The other district champs are Essex, Brattleboro and Shelburne.
“The state tournament starts Saturday, and all the other districts are already done,” coach Bradley said. “So they’ll come with all of their pitchers rested. We’ve had to move games from Cornerstone Field to Bond. Pitching has been an issue for all eight teams in our district tournament, and we were up at the BOR because it was raining so much. So 100% (the flood) affected us.”