NORTHFIELD — Vermont Tennis Academy Director Scott Barker has been named the new men’s at Norwich University.
Barker was a longtime fixture on the courts at First in Fitness, where he organized the Vermont Open championships and a host of other events. He was worked closely with a handful of Central Vermont high school teams during the past decade, and his children Abbie and Connor were both standout players at Harwood. Last season Abbie was a standout sophomore for the Cadets, who earned victories over Southern Maine and Castleton.
Scott Barker has been teaching tennis for over 40 years. He holds certifications from the United States Professional Tennis Registry and the United States Professional Tennis Association. He has successfully managed tennis clubs in North Carolina, Florida and Vermont.
He currently is the owner and director of the Vermont Tennis Academy, which he started in 2012. He also has served as the tennis director for the city of Montpelier since 2013.
Barker has experience teaching both children and adults of all ages and levels, honing his skills from tennis legends like Stan Smith, Eddie Dibbs, Mansour Barami, Tim Williamson, Jimmy Connors and Billie Jean King. As a young player, he won over 60 singles and doubles championships. In 2013 he was awarded USTA New England’s Volunteer of the Year.
Barker began studying tennis at a young age and has since developed a teaching method to improve an individual’s game in a short period of time. His teaching methods focus strongly on improving a player’s technique and their overall play. Using this method, he has helped develop many strong high school, college and professional tennis players. On top of coaching, Barker is a professional racquet stringer and has an advanced knowledge of tennis equipment.
Barker has developed “Safe Zone Tennis” in which players can train and play tennis in a safe way during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has taken numerous courses through the USPTA to learn the best ways to keep people safe while they get back on the court.
The Cadets went 2-5 last year before the remainder of the season was canceled due to COVID-19. Norwich finished with an 8-12 record in 2018, tying the program record for wins in a season.
Barker replaces Matt Roche, who served as the tennis coach for two years prior to taking a job at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Fla. Roche will serve as the Chief Compliance Officer and Title IX Coordinator as well as men’s and women’s tennis coach.
