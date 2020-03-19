A lot of familiar faces from the Barre Auditorium wound up on this year’s list of Mountain Division award recipients for basketball.
Hazen’s Isaiah Baker and Peoples Academy’s Joe Buonanno were named Players of the Year after leading their respective teams to semifinal runs in Division III. PA’s Scott Verzilli is the Coach of the Year on the boys’ side and his school also produced a handful of girls All-Stars. Paige Pierce collected Girls Player of the Year honors and Peoples teammate Shelby Wells was singled out as the Rookie of the Year.
Danville veteran Tammy Rainville was voted girls Coach of the Year and the Indians also received the Team Hustle award. Richford’s Jordin Jacobs was named Defensive Player of the Year after guiding the Rockets (10-11) to the D-IV quarterfinals. Northfield was honored with the Team Sportsmanship award under first-year coach Trish Singer.
The Mountain Division boys First Team includes three repeat selections with Steele, Baker and Stowe’s Max McKenna. Steele finished his career with 1,428 points and helped lead Danville (17-6) to its eighth Aud appearance in the last decade.
Baker is another 1,000-point scorer who guided the Wildcats (18-5) to quality victories over Enosburg, Randolph, Danville and Peoples Academy. Hazen entered playoffs as the No. 1 seed despite having just two players with post-season experience. Coach Aaron Hill’s squad reached the semifinals for the fourth time in five years with a playdown win over Leland & Gray and a quarterfinal victory over Stowe.
Buonanno helped Peoples Academy (13-10) defeat Danville before closing out the regular season with a payback victory against Hazen. The Wolves beat BFA-Fairfax and Bellows Falls in the playoffs to reach the Barre Aud.
Mountain Division Boys All-StarsFirst Team
Isaiah Baker, Hazen; Joe Buonanno, Peoples; Trevon Bradley, Winooski; Max McKenna, Stowe; Ian Steele, Danville
Second Team
Charlie Veit, Peoples; Ethan Melen, Danville; Cam Meunier, BFA-Fairfax; Carl Brusso, BFA-Fairfax; Nick Carswell, Richford
Honorable Mention
RoShawn Russell, Stowe; RaShane Russell, Stowe; Carter Hill, Hazen; Sharras McIver, Winooski; Preston Lily, Northfield
Mountain Division Girls All-StarsFirst Team
Jaycee Douglas, Fairfax; Colleen Flinn, Danville; Paige Superneau, Fairfax; Abby Lehmann, Stowe; Kamryn Boyce, Richford
Second Team
Alleigh Gabaree, Hazen; Rachel Cunningham, Stowe; Elizabeth Snider, Richford; Piper Mattsson, Northfield; Rylie Cadieux, Danville
Honorable Mention
Gracie Beck, Peoples; Hazel Albee, Fairfax; Amy Yando, Peoples; Mychaela Watson, Peoples; Natalie Geoffroy, Hazen
