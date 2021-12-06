NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s ice hockey team suffered its first loss of the season, falling 6-4 to Babson College in a battle of two top-10 ranked teams at Kreitzberg Arena.
Babson’s Thomas Kramer recorded a natural hat trick. He scored the game-winning goal with 50 seconds remaining to give the Beavers their first lead of the game. He added an empty-net goal to complete the hat trick. He also tallied the game-tying goal at the 9:43 mark of the third period.
Noah Williams scored a pair of goals for Norwich (6-1-3, 3-1-3 NEHC). Teammate Bryan O’Mara registered a goal and an assist. Devon Becker and Logan vande Meerakker each had two assists for the Cadets.
Norwich led for three different stretches, only to have Babson tie the game back up each time. The Beavers (8-1-2, 4-1-2 NEHC) stole the show down the stretch and held onto first place in the NEHC standings with the three points.
Isaac Chapman scored his first collegiate goal at the 8:40 mark of the first period to give Norwich a 1-0 lead. Patrick O’Neal and Scott Swanson recorded assists.
Babson scored just over a minute later to tie the game at 1. Jack Nisbet ripped a wrist shot over the glove of Norwich junior goalie Andrew Albano off an assist from John Corrigan.
O’Mara scored on the power play off assists from vande Meerakker and Becker. He fired a one-timer into a wide-open net on the back door off a pass from Becker from the point, giving Norwich a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.
Williams scored his first goal of the game at the 3:51 mark of the second period off assists from Clark Kerner and O’Mara, extending the lead to 3-1 lead early in the middle frame.
Babson answered with two goals at the 5:19 mark and the 7:40 mark to tie things up at 3. Norwich regained the lead at the 7:49 mark of the third period, with Williams tipping a shot from Becker into the net for his fourth goal of the season. Vande Meerakker notched the secondary assist. Babson tied the game at the 9:43 mark of the third period, with Kramer scoring his first goal of the game.
Albano made 24 saves while suffering his first collegiate loss. Nolan Hildebrand made 17 saves for Babson .
The Cadets will close out their first-semester schedule Tuesday when they travel to play Plattsburgh State in non-conference action.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 8, Salem St. 0
SALEM, Mass. – The Norwich University men’s ice hockey team defeated Salem State with ease during New England Hockey Conference action at Rockett Arena.
Norwich (6-2, 6-0 NEHC) stretched its NEHC unbeaten streak to 56 straight games. Junior Ann-Frederique Guay had a four-point night, while Mikah Baptiste, Julia Masotta and Melianne Reynolds each scored twice. Thirteen Cadets filled out the scoresheet to sweep the six points on the weekend.
Masotta scored at the 11:24 mark of the first period and the Cadets never looked back. Norwich outshot Salem State 34-3 in the game.
Taylor Girouard continued her breakout offensive weekend with two more assists. Kenady Nevicosi also tallied two assists. Ingrid Holdstad-Berge, Aimee Headland, Maddie Moell, Ally LaGue, Kayla Goleniak, Jillian Jackson and Carly Gout all tallied one assist. Goalie Leocadia Clark stopped three shots to pick up the shutout for the third time in her career.
Norwich will host the Northfield Savings Bank East-West Classic on Saturday and Sunday. The event will feature one of the top fields in Division III. The Cadets will host No. 8 Adrian at 4 p.m. Saturday, while No. 4 Plattsburgh takes on No. 3 Elmira later that day at 7 p.m. The consolation game will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday prior to the 4 p.m. championship.
