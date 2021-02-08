WELLESLEY, Mass. — Facing Babson for a second consecutive Saturday, the Castleton men's hockey team fell 6-1 at Babson Skating Center.
The game got off to a fast-paced start. Midway through the first period, Cory Ellerton was called for hooking and Babson saw the first power play opportunity of the game. Nick Rosa snuck a wrister past the glove hand of Brandon Collett to give the Beavers a 1-0 lead.
Collett registered 14 saves in the opening session as Babson outshot Castleton 15-8.
Just over four minutes into the second period, Ryan Black extended Babson's lead. Rosa was credited with an assist. The Spartans' deficit grew to three as Chris Rooney found the back of the net just a few minutes later.
Glenn Wiswell scored Castleton's first goal of the season in the final seconds of the period off a feed from Anton Tarvainen. It marked the 30th of the senior captain's career. With one more goal, he'll be the program's 10th all-time leading goal scorer.
In the final frame, the Beavers netted a trio of goals, including a second for Black.
Collett made 38 saves in his second start of the season. Kyle Alaverdy assumed netminding duties in the final 10 minutes and stopped all four shots sent his way. s.
Castleton is scheduled to travel to Albertus Magnus on Friday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Vikings eye new dates
LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men's basketball team has yet to play its first game after contests against Clarkson University and Fisher College were postponed last weekend. Fisher will now visit NVU-Lyndon's Stannard Gymnasium on Feb. 16 for a 6 p.m. game. Fisher will be in town Feb. 18 for a 4 p.m. tip-off.
One of Lyndon's veteran players is Marshfield's Neal Mulligan, who coach the Christ Covenant boys soccer team last fall. St. Johnsbury's Kenan Hajdarevic and Antonio Carlisle are also on the roster along with Newport's Brett Roy and the Poultney duo of Levi Haviland and Jon Baker.
No D-III Tourney
There will be no national champion crowned in Division III men’s and women’s basketball for the second straight year, the event a casualty of COVID again.
The announcement was made by the NCAA last week.
“While some institutions have been able to safely return to sport, the recent declaration form data show that more than half of our division has not returned to winter sport practice and competition to be in a position for NCAA national championship participation,” said Fayneese Miller, chair of the Presidents Council and president at Hamline, in a NCAA press release.
“This was a very difficult decision to make, and we are saddened to do so. However, none of our winter sports meet the Championships Committee’s established thresholds of participation to hold a championship.
“We are committed to ensuring that our student-athletes have the best possible experience, and, for us, this means having a meaningful number of competitions. We hope this is possible for our spring championship.”
The last champions crowned in basketball were in 2019 — Wisconsin-Oshkosh in men’s basketball and Thomas More in women’s basketball.
The last Vermont team to make it to the Final Four was the Middlebury College men’s basketball team in 2011. The announcement affects all NCAA Division III winter sports.
According to the NCAA. 48.6 percent of the Division III men’s basketball teams are playing and about 46 percent of the women’s teams elected to play. That does not reach the mark of 60 percent that they had established for having a tournament.
Castleton University wrestling coach Scott Legacy believes his sport might prove to be an exception and have a national champion crowned. He received emails from the National Wrestling Coaches Association, which represents schools in matters with the NCAA, on Thursday. He said that correspondence indicated that there is a way to have postseason wrestling for colleges and that, in fact, he believes it will happen.
There is a greater percentage (61.8%) of Division III wrestling programs committed to having a full season.
