Three-time Times Argus Runner of the Year Ava Thurston knows a thing or two about the highs and lows of cross-country.
For most of the summer the Harwood junior wasn’t even sure there would be a fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When high school teams were allowed to begin practicing Sept. 8., in many ways the 2020 campaign was already a success.
The Highlanders were determined to carry on their winning tradition, with Thurston prevailing in the first five races she entered. The two-time defending champs were dethroned at the state meet, suffering a 13-point loss to rival U-32. There was no hiding the disappointment for a program that had captured 10 of the previous 11 titles.
Coach John Kerrigan and the Highlanders entered this year’s final race — the Meet of Champions — shooting for a podium finish. There was U-32 to contend with in addition to a St. Johnsbury team that defeated the Raiders a few weeks earlier.
Many expected a runaway victory by 12-time defending Division I champ CVU, which hadn’t lost to a Vermont opponent since 2014. The Redhawks are two-time defending New England champions who placed 19th at nationals in 2018.
The first indication that an upset was brewing occurred a mile into the race at the opening time checkpoint. Thurston continued to concentrate on the task at hand, gunning for the individual victory during a dogfight with Bellows Falls junior Abby Broadley. Thurston wound up nine seconds behind Broadley in a battle between undefeated runners, crumpling to the ground in the finish chute.
But good news was on the way.
Thurston’s younger sister, Julia, recorded a personal record by finishing ninth in 20 minutes, 2 seconds. That gave HU an early edge over the Redhawks and Raiders due to Ava’s runner-up performance in 18:51. And then sophomore Charlie Flint (24th, 20:59), freshman McKenna Paxman (25th, 20:59) and junior Britta Zetterstom (28th, 21:14) helped Harwood achieve an unreal feat, capping a nine-point victory over CVU.
“We went through the chip mat around the 1-mile mark and I was running and I hear them say, ‘Looks like CVU is in first. Wait, no: Harwood,’” Thurston said. “And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And it said Julia Thurston was in 14th or something. And then I kept focussing on my race. And I finished and was kind of out it for a little while. And then my teammates were like, ‘We beat CVU. We beat CVU.’”
The Highlanders were in a daze while processing what they had just achieved at the Hard’Ack Recreation Area in St. Albans. Coaches from other schools were also in a brief state of disbelief before walking over and congratulating Kerrigan and his runners. A team that lost Division II state championships by double digits was suddenly on top of Vermont’s cross-country world.
“McKenna had an injury early on but was a key player for us,” Thurston said. “And everyone on the team got along really well. Even with Covid, we made time to socially distance outside of school and meet up. We just had a really good team vibe going, even though states didn’t go how we hoped it would. And honestly I think even if we had our best day, it would have been hard to beat U-32 on that course and with that little people (in the race). Kerrigan always says that my gap was only worth two points over their first runner. Whereas at Meet of Champions, where we had a breakout race as a team, the gap in between helped us. It helped us having more runners there for the scoring.”
Thurston and her classmates raised the bar during middle school, capturing state tiles as seventh and eighth-graders. In 2017 Thurston’s 3-kilometer time of 11:25 was easily good enough to claim top honors in Vermont. Zetterstrom, Caelyn McDonough and Wren Forbes were also rising stars for HU, giving Kerrigan plenty of confidence heading into 2018.
“Ava won races in middle school, but she didn’t really stand out as much as you’d think she would because there were other good girls around her,” Kerrigan said.
Forbes transfered to another school, but the nucleus of freshmen was strong enough to help Harwood lock up a 20-point victory over U-32 at states. Thurston was the fastest individual runner, crossing the line in 20:23 to beat Milton’s Anna Kaigle by 20 seconds. Earlier in the season the Highlanders’ star won the Freshman Race at the Maine Meet of Champions in 18:59, setting a program record.
“We knew Ava was a good freshman, but we didn’t know how she’d stack up against regional competition,” Kerrigan said. “And so she went into the Maine Festival of Championships, and all the freshmen — no matter how good they are — have to run in the Freshman Race and not the varsity race. There was this girl (Bonny Eagle’s Delaney Hesler) who was incredible — she was winning all these races. Ava beat her, and people were surprised. They were like, ‘Where did this girl come from?’”
The confidence from freshman-year victories at Randolph, Harwood and state championships carried over into Thurston’s 2019 season. She traveled to the Maine Meet of Champions again and was third during the varsity event in 18:16 for a new personal record. A heavy training load didn’t affect her ability to excel on race days, leading to a string of six victories in seven raves. She triumphed at the Burlington Invitational (19:50.3), Manchester (N.H.) Invitational (19:09) and U-32 Invitational (19:45) before winning the Harwood Invitational (19:24).
Thurston posted a winning time of 19:12 at NVAC Mountain Division Championships in 19:12 before crushing the competition at 2019 states. She finished in 19:19, beating Lamoille’s Meganne Gilmore by 55 seconds and sparking a 13-point team victory over U-32. Thurston was the fastest runner of all divisions, beating D-I champ Alicia Veronneau by 24 seconds and finishing 19 seconds in front of Broadley. Two weeks later she travel to New England Championships at Wickham Park in Manchester, Conn. She placed fifth out of 263 finishers in 18:44.
“Ava didn’t have a great race at New England’s her freshman year, and sometimes those things are good because it turns you around and you get motivated to do better,” Kerrigan said. “And I think that was a motivator for her. Last year she was hoping to make the top-10, and she was fifth. And she was upset because she said she should have passed a girl from New Hampshire at the end. That course at Manchester, that last 150-200 meters are up this slight hill that doesn’t drain really well. And it had rained the day before and it was muddy. So she had to work a lot harder to pass her, and she should have if she had passed her when it was firmer. That’s one of the few times I’ve seen her upset with herself. She said, ‘I should have gotten that girl.’ But she enjoys the competition and she doesn’t lament about if she could have done better.
“She goes out and does the best she can. And if the best she can isn’t good enough, then so be it. She doesn’t get upset or kick any trash cans. She just says, ‘OK, I’ll do better next time.’”
Last winter Thurston defended her state title in Nordic skiing in addition to excelling at the under-18 Scandinavian Championships. She placed eighth and 16th individually during the first two events in Sweden before leading the US mixed relay squad to a fifth-place showing.
She kicked off junior national championships on March 9 by finishing fourth in the 5K interval-start classic race for U16 girls. Thurston was gearing up for a few more top-five results when COVID-related concerns prompted organizers to pull the plug on racing at Auburn Ski Club in Truckee, CA.
“I was at JN’s and we were thinking that one of the races might not happen because of the snow,” Thurston said. “And then they just sat us down one morning and they were like, ‘OK, you all have to be out of here by tomorrow. There’s one more night here, no more races.’ So they sent us right home and I didn’t go back to school at all. And then remote learning started and it was tricky in the spring. I was training on my own. And me and my sister would just go roller-skiing and go out for runs with one other person, socially distanced. And then luckily this summer, because things got a little better and more relaxed in Vermont, we were able to have team runs.
“And I think that helped a lot of the team carry some momentum and really hope that we were going to have a season. But there were a few weeks in early August where it seemed like there wasn’t going to be a cross-country season. So I’m just very thankful that we got to have one. Because even though it felt different this year, being on the team with everyone and socializing was really important. And we did get racing in and we got the state meet in, which I heard Maine didn’t get their’s in.”
This year’s first cross-country running race, the SeaHornet Invitational at Catamount, was pushed back to Oct. 3. Instead of a mass start, waves of runners with similar abilities took off in smaller groups. Thurston was placed in a highly completive wave with Veronneau, but she dug deep to beat the CVU star by 22 seconds with a winning time of 19:19.
“The top three racers started in a wave together, and that was definitely different,” Thurston said. “But since I’ve done individual-start races for Nordic, it didn’t feel that different of a format. If you’re in the fast wave, that is an advantage because then you’re going with everyone else. But we saw some results where people bumped people in the wave below them.”
Thurston won the Harwood Invitational in 19:40, defeating runner-up Emily Bloom by 42 seconds. The following week Thurston prevailed on Bloom’s home course, finishing in 18:42 to hold off the Rice standout by eight seconds. The Highlanders earned a 35-point victory over second-place Colchester that day.
“The team dynamic was really good,” Thurston said. “The freshmen come in and they’re always nervous about where they will be on the team. And then there’s also upperclassmen who are worried they’re going to get beat. And that does help you over the summer and you want that competitiveness in the team.”
Harwood’s top gun laid down a winning time of 20:39 at the Millstone Trails, triumphing by nearly two minutes. No one was even close to her at the state meet. She came through in 19:40, defeating Lamoille’s Maggie McGee by 51 seconds. Thurston nabbed her third straight individual crown while repeating as the fastest athlete out of all three divisions.
“Ava’s not running against the competitors at states — she’s trying to beat the course,” Kerrigan said. “And she told me this year she was a little bit disappointed that she didn’t run better. She told me after the race: ‘That time is not going to hold up. Abby is going to beat that time. The Rice girl (Bloom) is going to beat that time.’ She said, ‘Because I let off the gas a little bit. Or I went too hard at this point. Or I went too easy at that point.’ But it held up for the best time in the state.”
Following the second-place team finish at states, the Highlanders turned their attention to the Meet of Champions. New England’s was cancelled this year due to the pandemic, so the all-Vermont event Nov. 7 was the final time for runners to shine in 2020. When race day arrived, temperatures in the high-70s marked a 50-degree swing from the frigid conditions at states.
“I felt so hot, pretty much immediately,” Thurston said. “And there was a little thing with me not drinking enough water. I never collapse at the finish usually. But I really gave it my all and I came across and I just fell over and had to be helped up. But that was a super fun race to race with Abby, because I’ve never really run with her since middle school. So it was exciting, because she really led that race and pushed the pace. It was good to go that fast.”
According to Kerrigan, Thurston’s racing savvy and self-awareness complement her speed and natural abilities. He often refers to her as an assistant coach.
“For a high school kid, she knows not only herself really well — but she knows the competition pretty well,” Kerrigan said. “At the Meet of Champions, she told me exactly what was going to happen. She said, ‘Kerrigan, this is how it’s going to go down: There’s going to be six or eight of us in a pack. Emily (Bloom) from Rice, Abby, a girls form Essex, another girl from Burlington. And what’s going to happen is Abby and I are going to pull away.’”
McDonough (41st, 21:40.29) and sophomore Anlu Thamm (69th, 24:46.43) were the sixth and seventh runners, respectively, for the Highlanders. Their team score of 78 points resulted in comfy victories over CVU (87 points) and third-place U-32 (90 points).
Rounding out the Highlanders’ roster were Sofya Brown, Charlie Flint, Piper Floyd, Aliza Levey, Alice Lindsay, Hazel Lillis, Katelyn Long, Laura Martinez, Jillian Rundle, Lucile Stephenson, Julian Fowler and Maisie Franke.
“The main thing about Ava is she’s a real team person,” Kerrigan said. “She got those kids running all summer. And she already told them, ‘Next year, we’ve got to do things a little differently.’ Because what she was doing was getting all the kids running. And in order to do that, you have to go slow. So they ran long, slow runs for an hour or an hour-and-a-half or so. They would go up in Waitsfield Common or down over in Waterbury or wherever. And it was great for the beginning kids.
“But it wasn’t as good for her and some of the others like Charlie and Britta and Caelyn. They just weren’t going fast enough. So she said, ‘Well, next year we’ve got to change it up. And we’ve got to have certain days that we run with everybody. But then other days that we just are going to do more of a tempo workout. And anybody who wants to come will have to stay with the pack.’”
It doesn’t hurt that both Thurston sisters are poised to return, setting the tone for the rest of the group. Ava and Julia train a lot with their parents, who are also accomplished athletes.
“Her dad is a runner and her mom wrote a book about running,” Kerrigan said. “And evidently she knew what she was talking about because Ava and Julia both did pretty well.”
Ava and Julia’s father Tom won the 2018 Leaf Peepers Half-Marathon in 1 hours, 21 minutes, 13 seconds. He was runner-up twice ad placed third on two occasions at the event. Their mom Heidi Hill is also an avid trail runner.
“I’ll ask both of them for advice a lot, especially on my clothing stuff,” Ava Thurston said. “For states this year I asked, ‘What should I do? Should I wear a long-sleeve?’ And my dad says you train hot, race cold. So I’ll ask him for advice a lot. And my mom too. We were walking the Rice course on our own because we had to walk that on the weekend. And they were both giving out some pointers. And they’re really good with all the food stuff. So it is nice to have both parents in our household get ready for the races together, especially now that Julia’s on the team.”
The beginning of Nordic ski season was postponed until further notice, but that isn’t stopping the Thurston’s from carrying on with their daily workouts. Ava Thurston is on pace for a four-year Nordic sweep, and she could got 4 for 4 at cross-country running states as well. U-32 will graduate May Lamb, Shams Ferver and Lana Page, while Veronneau and Alice Larson are seniors at CVU. With all of Harwood’s top runners returning, Thurston likes her team’s chances.
“The goal is to be best in the state if we could beat CVU,” she said. “I know they lose a few runners, U-32 loses a few runners. They’re both very strong programs, so we’ll have to work hard for that. Mckenzie (Greenberg) is a senior, but everyone else is coming back. And we get a few freshmen coming up.”
Eighth-graders Celia Wing, Susannah Smith, Greta Schaller, Heidi Haraldsen, Ella Cisz and Lucy Badger will eye varsity spots next year. The sky is the limit for Kerrigan’s Army, which is growing stronger every day. With Thurston steering the ship, Harwood could be destined for regional and even national prominence in 2021.
“About 25 years ago I started these paper plate awards,” Kerrigan said. “What I do is I have the captains get together and I give them a bunch of paper plates and crayons and markers and stuff. And usually we have one runner who’s really good at artwork and they tell them what to put on the paper plate. They draw some pictures and caricatures and stuff like that. And we hand them out.
“We couldn’t have a pot luck because you’re not allowed to share food, so we had a ‘Pod Luck.’ Everybody brought their own food and sat in lawn chairs out on the baseball field. It was actually kind of fun and it was almost 75 degrees. And the paper plate that Ava got was team Uber driver. Because she would drive kids to and from practice. And not only to our practices, but if they got together and ran on their own. She was so good at helping out with other kids.”
