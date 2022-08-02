AUTO RACING STANDINGS
THUNDER ROAD LATE MODELS
1. 64VT Christopher Pelkey 699 2. 2VT Stephen Donahue 670 3. 27VT Kyle Pembroke 667 4 0VT Scott Dragon 654 5. 86VT Marcel Gravel 612 6. 3ME Chris Roberts 555 7. 9VT Chip Grenier 545 8. 16VT Brandon Lanphear 527 9. 38VT Tyler Cahoon 523 9. 7VT Cooper Bouchard 523 11 55ME Keegan Lamson 509 12. 01VT Stephen Martin 507 13. 17VT Darrell Morin 498 14. 04VT Matthew Smith 493 15. 40VT Eric Chase 478 16. 14VT Phil Scott 462 17. 8VT Andy Hill 417 18. 99VT Cody Blake 330 19. 4VT Scott Coburn 227 20. 42VT Matt White 203 21. 94VT Brendan Moodie 197 22. 68VT Brooks Clark 182 23. 66VT Jason Corliss 129 24. 04NH Shawn Swallow 125 25. 55NH Laci Potter 98
THUNDER ROAD FLYING TIGERS
1. 07VT Sam Caron 703 2. 44VT Justin Prescott 702 3. 15VT Derrick Calkins 679 4. 67VT Kevin Streeter 657 5. 01VT Mike Martin 650 6. 90VT Cameron Ouellette 640 7. 18VT Kaiden Fisher 636 8. 68NH Tanner Woodard 628 9. 20VT Robert Gordon 627 10. 8VT Mike Billado 615 11. 64VT Jason Pelkey 600 12. 3VT Michael MacAskill 592 13. 31VT Logan Powers 586 14. 35DG Colin Cornell 548 15. 56VT Chris LaForest 533 16. 5VT Tyler Austin 504 17. 8NH Rich Lowrey 482 18. 45VT Adam Maynard 477 19. 92VT Jaden Perry 431 20. 33VT Matt Ballard 298 21. 68VT Jason Woodard 265 22. 11VT Jacob Roy 253 23. 25NH Kevin Boutin 166 24. 36VT Joel Hodgdon 158 25. 08VT Phil Potvin 144
THUNDER ROAD STREET STOCKS
1. 16 Dean Switser Jr. 717 2. 54 Josh Lovely 707 3. 68 Kyler Davis 663 4. 47 William Hennequin 613 5. 8 Jeffrey Martin 612 5. 26 Luke Peters 612 7. 74 Tyler Whittemore 582 8. 48. Taylor Hoar 581 9. 17 Justin Blakely 549 10. 43 Jamie Davis 543 11. 7 Kyle MacAsill 533 12. 79 Paco Marshall 526 13. 0 James Dopp 521 14. 2 Haidyne Pearce 519 15. 9 Zach Audet 495 16. 3 Micahel Gay 459 17. 71 Jesse Laquerre 448 18. 04 Scott Weston 425 19. 34 Patrick Tibbetts 420 20. 29 Gary Mullen 409 21. 73 Paige Whittemore 396 22. 96 Thomas Peck 395 23. 30 Cam Powers 385 24. 57 Trevor Jacques 364 25. 24 Todd Raymo 328
