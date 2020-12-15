INDIANAPOLIS — Former Norwich University men's hockey and Rockford IceHogs goalie Tom Aubrun was assigned to the Indy Fuel, of the ECHL.
The Fuel are an affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and AHL's IceHogs.
After his time at Norwich wrapped up earlier in the year, Aubrun signed a two-year deal with the Ice Hogs. He became the third player in Norwich men’s hockey history to sign an AHL deal immediately after concluding his collegiate career.
Aubrun joined William Pelletier, who also signed with Rockford and enjoyed a successful three-year career, as well as Frank Simonetti, who signed immediately with the Providence Bruins.
Aubrun, 25, played in 65 games over four years at Norwich, recording a 3.61 goals-against average. The 6-foot, 174-pound goaltender helped the Cadets win the 2017 NCAA Division III National Championship. He earned back-to-back NEHC Goaltender of the Year honors.
Aubrun had an unprecedented senior season, breaking five NCAA Division III records. He carried a nine-game shutout streak into the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled due to COVID-19. During that span he held opponents scoreless for 572 minutes and 31 seconds.
His consecutive shutouts, shutout minutes and shutouts in a single season (13) were NCAA Division III all-time records. The consecutive shutouts and consecutive shutout minute streak are NCAA ice hockey records for every level and gender.
Aubrun was named the 2020 Sid Watson Award winner, given annually to the nation’s best Division III men’s ice hockey player. He is the third Norwich men’s hockey player to win the Sid Watson Award in its 28-year history.
The native of Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France, backstopped the Cadets to their 14th NEHC Tournament title and the No. 1 ranking in the USCHO.com National Poll for 10 weeks. He earned USCHO National Player of the Year honors as well. He concluded his collegiate career as the NCAA Division III all-time leader in save percentage (.946) and goals-against average (1.27).
Expanded field
for Hockey East
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — The Hockey East Association announced Tuesday that all eligible teams in both the men’s and women’s leagues will qualify for their respective 2021 Hockey East Tournament.
Additionally, all games played by Hockey East teams in 2020-21 will count toward the final standings used to determine tournament seeding, including all games previously played under the “Flex Game” designation, a change from the previously announced double-round robin format.
The decision was reached in consultation with league membership as schedule changes gave way to the possibility that teams could end the year without an opportunity to play all opponents an equal number of times.
The option to count all contests as league games was part of the original contingency planning at the start of the 2020-21 season. By counting all games, the league can schedule as many games as possible for all available teams to increase scheduling flexibility, without the constraints of a double round robin format.
Schedules remain tentative and subject to change. Opponents may be adjusted in order to maintain a competitively balanced schedule for each team and maximize the variance of opponents as much as possible.
Hockey East announced a handful of scheduling updates Tuesday as well, one of which involved the University of Vermont men. The UVM men are now scheduled to begin the season Saturday for a two-game away set with UMass at the Mullins Center. The Catamounts had previously been looking at a Dec. 26 opener.
The UVM women are still scheduled to host the University of New Hampshire this Saturday and Sunday at Gutterson Fieldhouse. Further details about the 2021 Hockey East Tournaments will be announced at a later date.
