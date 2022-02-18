MARSHFIELD, Mass. – Senior goalie Drennen Atherton was named the New England Hockey Conference Goalie of the Year to lead a three-player contingent of Cadets honored with postseason awards.
Atherton marks the fourth straight year a Norwich University men’s ice hockey goalie has earned the NEHC’s top goalie award, joining 2020 grad Tom Aubrun and 2018 grad Braeden Ostepchuk as recent winners.
Senior defenseman Devon Becker and freshman forward Clark Kerner also earned NEHC All-Conference recognition. Becker earned First Team honors, while Kerner was named to the Third Team and All-Rookie team.
Atherton led the NEHC in both major goaltending statistics, sporting a 1.78 goals-against average in league contests and a .933 save percentage. Both marks easily led the conference. He compiled a 6-2-4 record and had one shutout while earning one NEHC Goalie of the Week award this season.
Atherton was also named a semifinalist for the Joe Concannon Award earlier this week, given annually to the best American-born Division II-III player in New England.
Becker was the highest scoring defenseman in the NEHC, totaling a goal and 17 assists for 18 points in conference action. Becker’s 17 assists ranked second out of all NEHC skaters and 10th overall. His two goals and 21 assists for 23 total points rank among the leaders in all of NCAA Division III blue liners for assists in points.
Kerner ranked tied for fifth in the NEHC with 12 goals and 10 assists for 22 points. His 12 goals tied for the second-most out of all players in the league and led all rookies. His four power-play goals ranked tied for fourth.
Kerner and Becker are integral cogs in Norwich’s top power-play unit that leads all of NCAA Division by clicking at 33.7% rate heading into the postseason.
Norwich (12-5-5, 9-5-4 NEHC) earned the No. 5 seed for the NEHC Tournament and will travel to fourth-seed Babson on Saturday at 4 p.m. for quarterfinal action.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Seven Cadets honored
MARSHFIELD, Mass. – Seven Cadets earned New England Hockey Conference All-Conference recognition.
Juniors Mikah Baptiste and Ann-Frederique Guay, as well as senior Morgan Tefft, earned First Team honors. Junior Julia Masotta was named to the Second Team, while senior Alexa Berg earned Third Team honors. Sophomore Aimee Headland and freshman Taylor Girouard rounded out the honorees on the All-Rookie Team.
Norwich tied Elmira for the most NEHC All-Conference selections, with each team having seven honorees.
Guay continues to pile up NEHC accolades after earning Rookie of the Year and All-Rookie honors in 2020. She scored 15 goals and had 14 assists for 29 points in 22 games played. In 59 career games, Guay has 38 goals and 34 assists for 72 points.
Tefft earned her second NEHC All-Conference honor after being named to the Second Team in 2020. Tefft scored four goals and had 11 assists for 15 points and ranked second in the NEHC in scoring for blue liners.
Baptiste is a first-time NEHC honoree, leading Norwich with 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points. Her 31 points in NEHC play topped the conference.
Masotta scored 14 goals and had 17 assists for 31 points in 24 games played. She has totaled 25 goals and 39 assists for 64 points in just 51 career games.
Berg earned Third Team honors for the second time in her career after also being named to the team in 2020. Berg posted a .937 save percentage and 1.54 goals-against average in 17 games played, compiling a 10-7 record.
Berg won three NEHC Goalie of the Week honors, tied the program single-game record for saves (44) and broke her own previous best mark of 291 consecutive shutout minutes. She has six shutouts on the season and 15 in her career.
Headland exploded with 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points, including 12 points in nine-game stretch in the second half of the season.
Girouard tied Headland with 20 points, posting six goals and 14 assists to rank among one of the NEHC’s top rookie scorers.
Norwich (18-7-0, 15-3-0 NEHC) earned the No. 2 seed for the NEHC Tournament and will host seventh-seed Johnson & Wales at 3 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Regis 56, Noriwch 29
WESTON, Mass. – The fell short against the Pride in Great Northeast Athletic Conference play Thursday at Higgins Court.
MacKenzie Moore and Haley Brewster led the Cadets with seven points apiece. Moore grabbed six rebounds while nabbing two steals.
In the opening quarter, Norwich jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after buckets by Maren McGinn and Hannah Stitely. Regis’ Arie Searcy made a layup 1:54 into the contest and Pam Gonzalez was a spark for the Pride by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers.
After taking a 16-8 lead into the second quarter, Regis was unable to capitalize as the Cadets outscored the Pride 9-8 in the second frame. Brewster and Moore combined for all nine of the Cadets’ points.
Regis recovered in the third quarter, with Gonzalez knocking down 50% of her attempts from the field and three shots from the free-throw line for a total of eight points as Regis outscored Norwich 21-7. Regis held off the Cadets again in the fourth quarter, outscoring NU 11-5. The Cadets held Regis to 31.6% shooting for the game
Norwich (9-13, 7-8 GNAC) will host the University of St. Joseph on Saturday.
