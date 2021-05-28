Pairings will be announced Monday for the long-awaited return of spring playoffs after the 2020 season was cancelled due to Covid.
Central Vermont athletes had to shake off the rust just like everyone else, but it’s quickly turned into an exceptional year for area teams.
Baseball, in particular, is enjoying an undeniable renaissance in Washington County. U-32 is on a quest to capture the first championship in program history after fielding teams since 1972. The school’s girls soccer squad won it all for the first time last fall, and now power pitcher Owen Kellington and his teammates will attempt to repeat the feat on the diamond.
Spaulding, Harwood and Montpelier baseball are attempting to end title droughts spanning more than three decades. The Crimson Tide competed in Division I for seven decades before joining the D-II ranks for the first time this year. Suddenly, Spaulding shed its perpetual dark horse status and emerged as one of the division’s thoroughbreds.
Spaulding boys lacrosse is also a legitimate contender and has never gone all the way. The Tide’s top local rival, Harwood, is gunning for its fourth straight trip to the title game. The GMVS girls have their sights set on making their third finals appearance in four seasons.
Montpelier girls tennis and girls Ultimate are two other programs that are no strangers to success. Both squads pride themselves on athleticism, a balanced lineup and a strong sprit of the game in sports where athletes make the calls instead of officials.
U-32 track and field could pull off a boys and girls sweep in D-II. And that’s after coaches Mark Chaplin, Andrew Tripp and the Raiders swept cross-country running and Nordic skiing. Essex is the only Vermont team to pull off the coveted Triple Crown of endurance sports, capping the feat in 1996.
Here is a quick glance at 10 local teams likely to make lots of noise the next two weeks:
SPAULDING BASEBALL (13-2)
Last Title: 1970. The Tide have not won a playoff game since 2010 and haven’t been to a championship since 1990, making it to the semis just once in the past three decades. The five-time champs prevailed in 1958, 1959, 1962, 1965 and 1970.
Season Highlights: A 6-3 win over Enosburg and victories of 13-2 and 17-3 over Mount Abraham.
Reason to Cheer: The Tide strung together seven straight victories in between losses to Mount Abe and South Burlington. Spaulding has outscored opponents by an average of 12-3, led by a different standout almost every game.
Cause for Fear: The Tide could host a quarterfinal vs. Mount Abe, one of the two teams that beat Spaulding all year. Despite the massive success, Spaulding still trails Hartford (13-0) in the standings.
MONTPELIER BASEBALL (10-5-1)
Last Title: 1967. The 2011 and 2017 seasons were the only times Montpelier won a playoff game in the past three decades.
Season Highlights: A 10-3 victory over Hazen, a 9-8 victory over Peoples and a 14-4 win over Harwood.
Reason to Cheer: Ace Marshall Donahue leads a strong rotation along with Andrew Tringe and Cabot Hart. Twinfield athletes Meles Gouge and Sam Russell gave MHS a boost after the Trojans couldn’t field a full team.
Cause for Fear: The Solons have not always supported their pitchers, making costly defensive miscues during losses against U-32, North Country, Thetford and Lyndon. Montpelier’s potential playoff opponents include familiar foes such as Williamstown, Oxbow, Hazen and Peoples.
HARWOOD BASEBALL (9-3)
Last Title: 1978. The Highlanders made semifinal runs in 2014, 2016, 218 and 2019, but they haven’t advanced to a final since 1985.
Season Highlights: A 7-3 victory over Lyndon and a 6-5 win over Thetford.
Reason to Cheer: Chris James, Skylar Platt and Nic Moran give first-year coach Dom Moreno plenty of options on the mound. That will be worth its weight in gold as teams contend with pitch-count limits during a busy playoff stretch.
Reason for Fear: The team’s semifinal curse is no joke. The Highlanders are 0-8 in their most recent semifinal appearances, dating back to 1994.
U-32 BASEBALL (10-2)
Last Title: Never won. The Raiders were in the semifinals in 2010 and 2016 before making their only finals appearance in 2017, suffering a 3-2 loss to Otter Valley.
Season Highlights: A 7-2 victory over Lyndon and a 6-1 victory over Harwood.
Reason to Cheer: The Raiders only need to score a few runs to prevail most times when Kellington is pitching. Alex Keane and Carter Hoffman are also top threats in the rotation.
Cause for Fear: The Raiders struggled defensively during losses to Randolph and Thetford. They have earned six double-digit victories, but at times they didn’t pull away until later in the contest. There is a chance that U-32 would travel to play Spaulding, one of Vermont’s hottest teams, in the semifinals.
HARWOOD BOYS LACROSSE (8-2)
Last Title: 2018. The two-time champs won their first crown in 2010 with a 13-11 victory over Rice.
Season Highlights: A 13-4 victory at Hartford and a 14-6 victory at Spaulding.
Reason to Cheer: The mid-season return of Jake Green takes significant pressure off Finn O’Hara on attack. The Highlanders have a lot of well-conditoned soccer and ice hockey standouts who have plenty of experience in high-pressure situations.
Cause for Fear: An inconsistent first half combined with poorly timed penalties plagued HU during losses to Burr & Burton and Rice. The Highlanders can’t risk falling behind early and having to to play catch-up against elite opponents who employ solid time management.
SPAULDING BOYS LACROSSE (9-2)
Last Title: Never won. Spaulding made its only title appearance in 1993 and has not advanced to the semifinals since 2002. The Tide were the top seed in 2019 before suffering an 9-8 quarterfinal loss to No. 8 Milton.
Season Highlights: A 12-6 win over Stowe and an 8-7 victory over Hartford.
Reason to Cheer: Aiden Blouin powers a multi-pronged attack that’s averaging over 13 goals per game. The Tide were one of only a few teams that challenged undefeated Rice, suffering a 14-12 loss.
Cause for Fear: Spaulding hasn’t won a post-season game since 2010 and the upperclassmen lack much playoff experience. Setting the tone early in the quarterfinals will be crucial for a team with roughly a 10-day break between games.
GMVS GIRLS LACROSSE (7-2)
Last Title: 2017. The Gumbies won 25 straight games before losing to U-32, 9-8 in the 2018 final.
Season Highlights: A 19-4 victory over St. Johnsbury, a 13-2 win over U-32 and a 9-5 victory over Vergennes.
Reason to Cheer: Scoring sensation Erika Wiebe and goalie Molly Quinlan know the drill after leading GMVS during previous seasons. The Gumbies were missing over a dozen players during their first loss.
Cause for Fear: A few lower-ranked teams have come on strong in D-II, including Woodstock and St. Johnsbury. It will be tough to avoid playing Hartford and Vergennes — and possibly both.
MONTPELIER GIRLS TENNIS (8-2)
Last Title: 2016. The Solons’ program has been the gold standard for Central Vermont, reaching the semis 27 times and going 7-6 in championship appearances.
Season Highlights: A 6-1 victory over U-32 and a 6-1 victory over three-time defending champ Woodstock.
Reason to Cheer: Daphne Lassner, Kenzie Golonka, Grace Murphy and Sydney Dunn are all battle-tested near the top of the singles lineup. Although the order is established ahead of time, the Solons have versatile standouts who can fill in at either No. 5 singles or on a doubles team.
Cause for Fear: Potential playoff dates with 11-time champ Woodstock and seven-time champ Burr & Burton can be daunting for any tennis power. Strong doubles play is likely to be the Solons’ path to victory, so those could be must-win matches if MHS hopes to advance.
MONTPELIER GIRLS ULTIMATE (12-0)
Last Title: 2019. Coach Nolan Benoit and MHS have never lost at the varsity level, carrying a 23-game winning streak into playoffs.
Season Highlights: Victories of 12-9 and 9-5 over Burlington.
Reason to Cheer: The Solons swept BFA-Fairfax, CVU, South Burlington, St. Johnsbury and Middlebury. Star handler Mae Browning headlines a close-knit senior crew that learned a lot from the 2019 title run.
Cause for Fear: Being the lone team to receive a first-round bye can be a blessing in disguise, leaving the top seed a little out of rhythm before game day. It’s also no secret that there’s a massive bullseye on the Solons’ back.
U-32 TRACK AND FIELD
Last Title: 2018. The Raiders cranked out six straight D-II boys titles before losing to Bellows Falls, 127-103, in 2019.
Season Highlights: The U-32 boys triumphed and the girls placed second during a home meet two weeks ago. The boys were second and the girls wound up third last week at Burlington.
Reason to Cheer: Jacob Miller-Arsenault, Ollie Hansen and twin brothers Leo and Patrick Cioffi should pile up distance points for the boys. Jack Fortin leads the Raiders in discus, while Jackson McCoy has made huge strides in triple jump. Jed Kurts is ranked fourth in the state in pole vault after clearing the bar at 10 feet. Lana Page excels in hurdles and triple jump for the U-32 girls, while May Lamb is strong in the 800 and 1,500. Long-jumper Caroline Kirby can also score points in the 400 and U-32’s 4x100 team is another podium threat.
Cause for Fear: On a hot-and-humid day, U-32’s distance power could be diminished if athletes have to forgo certain events to prioritize others. And of course Bellows Falls cannot be taken lightly. The Terrier boys were the six-time defending D-III champs before moving up to D-II in 2019 and making it seven in a row. The Bellows Falls girls are also reigning D-II champs after snagging their fourth straight crown.
