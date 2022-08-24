High school teams are still in preseason training mode, with some coaches mulling over tough choices before making final cuts for varsity.
But the opening day of competition is just around the corner and things won’t slow down again for over two months.
A shortage of officials and medical personnel required to be at games has already forced athletic directors to improvise with some creative reshuffling of the schedule. The Vermont Principals’ Association also needed some extra time to approve all of the member-to-member agreements, allowing roughly 15 fall programs to compete with athletes from multiple schools.
Following the last-minute tweaks, almost everything is set in stone as teams prepare for their first day of competition during the next two weeks. The action in Central Vermont is about to be fast and furious, with a handful of rivalry games taking center stage.
Montpelier field hockey will host Harwood on Sept 3 at 10 a.m. in a battle between two programs on the rise.
The Solons haven’t had a winning season since 2000 but they turned some heads last fall while going 5-8.
The Highlanders will attempt to finish above the .500 mark for the first time in seven years and are carrying momentum from last year’s semifinal campaign.
Area cross country running teams will also test the waters Sept. 3, as Montpelier, U-32, Spaulding and Harwood are set to compete at the Essex Invitational. Montpelier girls soccer will visit Middlebury the same day, while the Capital City boys soccer squad awaits a Sept. 10 clash at Spaulding. Montpelier girls volleyball will travel to play Burlington on Sept. 13.
Spaulding cross country will travel to the CVU Relays at 1 p.m. Saturday, while the Crimson Tide golf team will make the trip to St. Johnsbury Country Club on Monday for a 4 p.m. match.
The Tide field hockey squad will host Stowe on Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. Spaulding football will welcome North Country the same day at 7 p.m. The school’s girls soccer program will visit Milton on Sept. 7. The Granite City boys soccer team kicks off Sept. 8 at Mount Mansfield.
U-32 boys soccer will visit Randolph on Sept. 2 before the school’s girls soccer team hosts Hartford the following day. First-year head coach Kevin Richards will lead the Raider football side into a home showdown vs. Fair Haven on Sept. 2. U-32 field hockey will host Hartford on Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. The Raiders’ golfers will host Harwood and Northfield on Sept. 8 at the Country Club of Barre.
Harwood boys soccer will travel to play South Burlington on Sept. 2, while the Highlander girls will make the trek to Mount Mansfield for a soccer match Sept. 7.
The HU volleyball team will also compete Sept. 7 with a match at Burlington.
Paine Mountain, featuring athletes from neighboring Williamstown and Northfield, has the luxury of hosting openers the same day at both venues. Boys soccer will welcome Vergennes on Sept. 2 in Williamstown, while girls soccer will host Peoples in Northfield. Hazen boys soccer will face BFA-Fairfax on Sept. 2. The Wildcats will travel to play Oxbow on Sept. 3 in girls soccer.
Some championship sites are still up the air, but most dates have been finalized for the title contests. Football quarterfinals on Oct. 29 will be followed by semifinals on Nov. 5. Rutland High School will be Championship Central for all three divisions on Nov. 13.
Field hockey championships will take place Nov. 5, while title matches in soccer are slated for Nov. 4 and 5.
Thetford will host cross country championships Oct. 29. The tentative date for volleyball championships is Nov. 5. Bass fishing competitors will compete for top honors Oct. 8 in South Hero.
State qualifiers for boys golf will be held Oct. 6 at Neshobe Country Club for Division I and at Ralph Myhre for D-II. The girls state final is set for Oct. 11 at Williston Country Club. Orleans Country Club will be the site for boys championships Oct. 13.
