U-32, Harwood and Montpelier Nordic skiers helped Vermont back up the hype with a convincing victory during Eastern High School Championships at Titcomb Mountain in Farmington, Maine.
A five-person contingent from U-32 represented nearly a quarter of the boys team for the Green Mountain State. Tzevi Schwartz, Carson Beard, Austin Beard, Sam Clark and Oliver Hansen displayed solid fitness on the trails after leading the Raiders to their fourth straight state championship three weeks ago. Their efforts helped Vermont hold off upset-minded New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.
Mount Mansfield standout Hattie Barker won the girls 7.5-kilometer classic race in 22 minutes, 32.8 seconds. Isabelle Serrano (eighth, 24:00.8) and Ayla Bodach-Turner (54th, 26:58.9) competed for U-32. Harwood’s Julia Thurston placed 13th in 24:32.9, while Montpelier’s Margaret Voisin was 57th in 27:08.5. On the boys’ side, Schwartz (10th, 20:58.71), Carson Beard (11th, 20:59.89), Austin Beard (13th, 21:07.29), Clark (30th, 21:54.67) and Hansen (47th, 22:33.26) stepped up for Vermont along with Harwood’s Rye MacCurtain (29th, 21:47.58).
The top Central Vermonters in the girls freestyle sprint were Thurston (10th, 3:26.57), Serrano (20th, 3:33.07), Voisin (43rd, 3:41.63) and Bodach-Turner (74th, 4:03.56). Schwartz finished 18th in the boys sprint with a time of 3:07.7. He was trailed by MacCurtain (27th, 3:14.6), Montpelier’s Sage Grossi (30th, 3:15.8), Austin Beard (43rd, 3:22.3), Clark (46th, 3:24), Carson Beard (83rd, 3:41.7) and Hansen (92nd, 3:48.4).
Schwartz anchored the winning 4x3.5k relay team, which finished in 41:20 to prevail by 1 minute, 24.3 seconds. Serrano and Austin Beard teamed up to help the fourth-place relay squad record a time of 43:00. Thurston competed for the eighth-place relay team, while Clark and Carson Beard led their relay team to a 13th-place result. Hansen and MacCurtain joined forced on the 20th-place squad. Voisin and Bodach-Turner were on a team that finished 22nd.
Vermont piled up 1,924 points during the first day to build a significant advantage over New Hampshire (1,565), Maine (1,537) and Massachusetts (1,509). The Green Mountain State skiers extended their lead by pushing their team total to 3,806 points. The battle for the podium featured New Hampshire (3,260), Maine (3,242) and Massachusetts (2,792).
