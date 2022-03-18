A select group of Central Vermont standouts were honored along with other stars from across the state on the Vermont Boys Hockey Coaches All-League Teams.
Essex’s Justin Prim was the Division I boys hockey Player of the Year and Brattleboro’s Will Taggard earned that honor in Division II. Prim and Taggard highlighted the All-League selections that included three players from the runner-up Rice team among the Division I selections.
Spaulding’s Jameson Solomon earned Second Team honors, while teammate Jamison Mast made the Third Team in Division I. The Crimson Tide went 8-13 this season and suffered a 3-2 quarterfinal loss to eventual champion Essex.
Harwood’s Tyson Sylvia secured a spot on the First Team in Division II. U-32’s Brenden Tedeschi was named to the Second Team, with Harwood’s Jake Green and U-32’s Shane Starr making the Third Team. The D-II Honorable Mention list included Northfield’s Nick Passlauqua and Stowe’s Woody Reichelt.
U-32 finished at 13-6 after suffering a 5-4 quarterfinal loss to Stowe (10-8-3). Harwood wound up with an 11-10 record and Northfield went 2-16.
DIVISION IFirst team — Rice Garrett Micciche, Rice, Colchester’s Liam Evarts and BFA-St. Albans’ Colin Audy as forwards; Rice’s Dae Han McHugh and Essex’s Braedan Hemenway as defensemen and Rice’s Andrew Libby as the goalie.
Second team — Essex’s Tobey Cram, Spaulding’s Jameson Solomon and Colchester’s Alex Rublee as forwards; South Burlington’s Shane Burke and Colchester’s Ryan Dousevicz as defensemen and Essex’s Ian Boutin as the goalie.
Third team — BFA-St. Albans’ Matt Merrill, Essex’s Matthew Cincotta and Spaulding’s Jamison Mast as the forwards; BFA-St. Albans’ Ethan Audy and Rice’s Jackman Hickey as defensemen and CVU’s Jack Averill and Jason Douglas as the goalies.
Division I Coach of the Year: BFA-St. Albans’ Toby Duculon.
DIVISION IIFirst team — Hartford’s Blaine Gour, Milton’s Owen Severy and Hartford’s Joseph Barwood as forwards; Harwood’s Tyson Sylvia and Milton’s Cooper Goodrich as defenseman and Woodstock’s Keaton Piconi as the goalie.
Second team — U-32’s Brenden Tedeschi, Hartford’s James McReynolds and Hartford’s Ozzy DeFelice as forwards; Burr and Burton’s Emmett Edwards and Hartford’s Connor Tierney as defensemen and Middlebury’s Eddie Hodde as the goalie.
Third team — Burr and Burton’s Karter Noyes, Mount Mansfield’s Alex Brown and Lyndon’s Nick Matteis as forwards; Harwood’s Jake Green and U-32’s Shane Starr as defensemen and Milton’s Teddy Munson as the goalie.
Honorable MentionForwards — Milton’s Cam Fougere, Hartford’s Aidan Boonyaharn, Woodstock’s Evan Kurash, Burlington’s Cannon Poulin, Northfield’s Nick Passlauqua, Burr and Burton’s Max Brownlee, Middlebury’s Toby Draper, Middlebury’s Kelland Bartlett and Stowe’s Woody Reichelt.
Defensemen — Lyndon’s Dylan Miller, Mount Mansfield’s Sam Molson, Middlebury’s Joey Niemo and Milton’s Caleb Barnier.
Goalies — Brattleboro’s Derek Harvey, Burlington’s Steve LaBombard, Stowe’s Liam Newhouse and Lyndon’s Duncan Matteis.
Division II Coach of the Year: Hartford’s Todd Bebeau..
