NORTHFIELD — Former Norwich women’s rugby standout Baylee Annis will replace Austin Hall as the Cadets’ coach this fall.
The 2014 NU graduate will take the helm of one of the country’s most dominant programs. Annis was a part of a golden era during her four-year NCAA career, helping the Cadets win nearly 92% of their games. Her teams recorded a combined record of 100-9 between competition in the 15s and 7s action, capturing national titles in both formats. The former captain capped her career by helping the program go a perfect 40-0 while claiming championships in both 15s and 7s.
“Baylee Annis is the ideal fit to lead the women’s rugby program moving forward,” Norwich Director of Athletics Ed Hockenbury said. “Her deep connections to Norwich, a strong relationship with Austin Hall, her varied and impressive playing and coaching experience since graduation, along with the rich success she had both academically and athletically as a Norwich student-athlete, made her the obvious choice.
While at Norwich, Annis reached the pinnacle of success on the field and in the classroom. And English major with minors in Education and Sociology, she graduated with the highest honors and was named Summa Cum Laude.
“It is not often you are able to hire a national champion who graduated Summa Cum Laude and is also an alum,” Hockenbury said. “I am excited to work with Baylee and look forward to seeing her and our players on the pitch in a few weeks.
Annis received her Master of Science degree in Therapeutic Recreation from SUNY Cortland, attained her certification from the National Council on Strength & Fitness as a Certified Personal Trainer and has also earned USA Rugby Coaching Level 200. For over a decade she has continued to work to improve the game of rugby in a variety of roles, including serving as a board member for the Can-Am Rugby Tournament (2017-19) as well as for the Mountaineers Rugby Board (2018-22). Since 2021, Annis has also been a Team USA Athlete Panelist. She was a part of the USA Rugby National Team from 2012-17 and was selected for the 2017 World Cup.
Annis was most recently the head coach for American University, leading her team to the Capital Conference championship. At the same time Annis was also the Life Skills & Academic Coach at Mansfield Hall, where she helped teach life skills, community engagement and brought academic support to collegiate students. Prior to coaching at American University, she was the head coach at Paul Smith’s College. During her time at Paul Smith’s, she was also the Vermont High School Rugby Camp Scrum and Defense coach.
“First, I would like to thank President (Mark) Anarumo, Director of Athletics Ed Hockenbury and the members of the search committee for this opportunity,” Annis said. “This team and school helped to launch my rugby career and I am honored and thrilled to be returning to NU as the next head coach. When Austin Hall announced he was rotating into the assistant coach role, I saw an opportunity to lead a team I have great respect for. Norwich rugby has a long tradition of strong character and tough competition, and I look forward to joining this talented coaching staff and athletes. I’m excited to support the student-athletes on and off the pitch toward success as students and as leaders in their futures. There is no better community to be a part of as we tackle the task of rebuilding in the wake of flooding across Vermont. The students, staff and alumni are devoted and full of tenacity and I am eager to get started for the 2023 season.”
Norwich will take the pitch Sept. 2 for a jamboree to open the 2023 season. Annis will attempt to carry on the success of Hall, who led the Cadets to six national championships during his 19-year run with the team.
“The greatest joy in coaching is watching others succeed,” Hall said. “I’m excited to be able to step aside, hand off the baton and play a supporting role in the next generation of Norwich rugby,”
After winning their first Division I national title in 2011 at the USA Rugby 7s Championships, the Cadets continued to be a dominant force for the next four years. The 2011 7s champions went on a 65-game winning streak that spanned nearly four years before losing to West Point in 2015. The Norwich 7s team was Division I USA champions in 2011, 2012 and 2013. The program was also the Division I American College Rugby Association champion in 2014. The Norwich 15s team won the Division II USA Rugby National Championship in 2012 and the Division I ACRA National Championship in 2013.
Hall stepped down with a 188-65-4 record in 15s rugby. Norwich 7s rugby was founded in 2011 and Hall leaves with a 106-35 record in the Olympic variation of the game. At the conclusion of the 2013-14 academic year, Hall was named the Division I National Collegiate Coach of the Year. Star NU fullback Rose Bernheim was named the Division I National Collegiate Player of the Year the same season. Norwich women’s rugby produced 20 All-Americans during Hall’s tenure and many more conference All-Stars.
“Coach Hall has had a huge impact on the Norwich women’s rugby team,” Annis said. “And I am excited that he will be continuing his impact on the players and the program he has spent so long working with. It will be a great benefit for the program, and myself personally, to have such a talented full-time assistant.”
The 2011-12 women’s rugby team was inducted into the Norwich University Athletic Hall of Fame last September. His 2012-13 7s national championship-winning squad will also be inducted during Homecoming Weekend this fall on Sept. 24. Two of Hall’s former standouts — 2007 graduae Stephanie Hurley and 2012 graduate Katie Hathaway — were inducted last year. Emily Baugus, a 2013 graduate, will be a member of the 2023 Hall of Fame Class.
“I sincerely appreciate all that Austin Hall did as the leader of Norwich women’s rugby for many years,” Hockenbury said. “He helped raise our program to national prominence. And we are fortunate that he will still be here to support Baylee, as one of the finest players he coached at Norwich now takes the reins.”