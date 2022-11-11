BURLINGTON – Jeff Thielmann scored his second goal of the season in the 81st minute to lead the Albany men’s soccer team past Vermont, 1-0, in Thursday’s America East Semifinals as Virtue Field.
The Great Danes advanced to the America East Championship for the first time since 2017 and will face the University of New Hampshire. The Wildcats advanced to the title game with a 3-0 win over Binghamton. The Great Danes will travel to face UNH on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Vermont (13-3-2) entered the match ranked No. 8 in the country and will will await the 2022 NCAA Men’s Soccer Selection Show on Monday at 1 p.m. The 2022 championship field will consist of 48 teams, with the tournament running from Nov. 17 through Dec. 12. The College Cup, featuring the national semifinals and finals will be held in Cary, North Carolina.
“It was a tough way to lose when we poured our hearts and souls into the match,” UVM coach Rob Dow said. “I’m proud of the Cats tonight and we’ll see what the NCAA Tournament selection committee decides on Monday.”
Playing with the wind at their backs in the first half, the Catamounts outshot the Great Danes 7-1. Albany’s Shafique Wilson made his only save of the half five minutes into the contest. Max Murray headed a cross right in front of the Great Danes goal but Wilson was able to gather the low attempt.
In the opening 20 minutes of the second half, the Catamounts kept Albany on its defensive side of the field. In the 52nd minute Wilson made a diving save to rob Joe Morrison’s attempt from just inside the box. Two minutes later Murray just missed with a header that sailed over the crossbar. UVM earned four corners in the second half and forced Wilson to make two additional saves.
Wilson started the Great Danes game-winning sequence with a long throw. In transition, Elias Ehlin played a cross into the box and Thielmann muscled past a Vermont defender and slotted a shot just inside the post with 9:43 left to play. The Catamounts managed two more shots in the final moments but couldn’t find the back of net.
Vermont is now 10-10-1 all-time in the America East Semifinals and 17-17-5 in the conference tournament. Albany earned its fifth straight clean sheet. In total, the Great Danes’ shutout streak has lasted over 514 minutes of game action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.