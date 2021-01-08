Times Argus Player of the Year Hayden Adams was an energetic eighth-grader in 2016 with dreams of one day bursting onto the Harwood soccer scene.
“I remember seeing him when he was at Crossett Brook and he was running with his brother, doing preseason training,” Highlanders coach Joe Yalicki said. “And I was like ‘Oh, you’re in ninth grade this year? That’s awesome.’ And he said, ‘No, I’m in eighth grade. I’ve got one more year.’ But he was one of those kids where you were just waiting for him to come to the program. You know that he’s out there, and he probably could have played on the team as an eighth-grader, for all we know.”
Standards are always high at the HU program since it started in 1966. The Highlanders own six titles and have endured one losing season in the last 14 years.
The hype surrounding Adams was undeniable when he tried out for the 2017 varsity squad and quickly landed a starting spot. Since those early days, he’s been one of the few freshman phenoms who exceeded expectations every season. The three-year captain finished his career with 20 goals and 23 assists, helping HU go a combined 45-10-3. His senior campaign ended with a penalty-kick shootout loss in the quarterfinals, but he will still graduate with a title after Harwood capped an undefeated season in 2018.
“Hayden was always trying to push himself and asking a lot out of himself,” Yalicki said. “In playoff games, rivalry games, matchups vs. people he knows, he was always up for the challenge. And he’s an amazing sportsman. I’ve seen him beat a kid and then help him up. It’s the stuff you just can’t expect a kid to actually do, but he’s such a nice kid. He never looks down on anybody. He would see a good mark, like when Brecken (Shea) was guarding him for Montpelier. And he’d always be thinking about it: ‘I know this kid. This is going to be a hard matchup for me.’ And then a couple minutes in, after he’s able to get his feet under him, you could see the confidence. Sometimes he’d say, ‘Yeah, I do have this.’ He put the confidence in himself — I didn’t have to do that for him.”
Adams played for head coach Don Haddox in 2017 while Yalicki was still an assistant coach. The Highlanders were loaded that season, carrying a 10-3-1 record into the championship. Goals by Jake O’Brien and Connor Woolley erased a 2-0 deficit to force overtime, but Lake Region’s Parker Perron headed home the game-winner in the 86th minute.
Haddox retired after the season, ending his 14-year tenure with Harwood. But he couldn’t help but follow his old team’s success the past three years. And true to form, Adams never disappointed his former coach.
“Hayden is one of the most complete, capable players that I have coached,” Haddox said. “As a club player, he has played in numerous USYSA Regional Championships against the top teams in the country. While starring as a center back against top-level competition, he went on to immediately star as a central striker against the No. 1 team in the country. In high school he has played wing back, wing attacker and central midfield. Short of goalkeeper, Hayden has been a starter for exceptionally strong teams at every single position on the field. …He has exceptional poise both on and off the ball, being the No. 1 penalty taker for the team as a freshman. He has an explosive first step and can take over a game single-handedly, unraveling opposition with his quickness, strength, technical ability and tactical understanding. He truly believes that the setup is every bit as important as the goal, but has the added benefit of being capable of creating that goal from nothing.”
Any bitter taste from the 2017 title game quickly disappeared during a 14-0-1 season the following year. Harwood flexed its muscles with a 7-0 romp over GMVS, a 6-0 win over Thetford and 5-0 victories against Randolph and Montpelier. A tie with Stowe was the only slight blemish, but the Highlanders still put the finishing touches on the first unbeaten season in program history. Charlie Zschau (two goals) and Will Lapointe scored in a 3-0 title victory over Woodstock, giving HU its 10th shutout of the season. Harwood outshot the Wasps 22-3 and wound up outscoring opponents 53-5 during the magical run.
At one point Zschau raised his hands to the sky and formed the shape of a heart to honor his older brother Cyrus, former teammate Eli Brookens and the other three teenagers killed by a wrong-way driver midway through the 2016 season. After the rain-soaked match, Adams and his older brother Wyatt shared a rare sibling moment as they celebrated side by side in the shivering cold.
Adams ended his sophomore campaign with five goals and 10 assists, an impressive output considering his team’s offensive balance. Lapointe buried a team-high 22 goals that year, with Adams serving as the primary set-up man.
“Hayden benefitted from playing with Will two years ago and he got some nice assists there,” Yalicki said. “He played on the wing and he did a lot more than just play the ball to Will. That’s definitely how we scored a lot of goals. But on that team Hayden wasn’t seeing as many double-teams or the same focus from other teams to defend him. He had a great season, he was playing really freely and just building confidence. He was playing with his brother and those guys were awesome. I wish all brothers could get along that well.”
There was no question about who Harwood’s No. 1 player was in 2019 as Adams delivered eight goals and six assists. It could have easily been a rebuilding year after losing nine starters to graduation, and entering the season none of Adams’ teammates had recorded more than one goal or one assist.
But few were surprised when Harwood steadily inched toward the top of the Capital Division again. Yalicki’s squad ended the regular season with seven consecutive shutouts before eliminating Lamoille and Lyndon during the first two rounds of the post-season. An overtime loss at Middlebury in the semifinals left HU with a 13-3-1 record.
“The last two years Hayden was more confident taking people on,” Yalicki said. “It’s been a natural evolution, because he was a good player as a sophomore. And then when almost all the other good players are gone, it’s like, ‘Alright, I have to try to score goals. I have to try to lead the attack.’ So I just think it was a confidence piece. It was a great four-year career and his role expanded every year. …He’s a good playmaker and he’s really smart when he has the ball. He sees stuff happening quickly and he can execute the pass, so he’s got it all. We used to do these drills to get to the end line, because that part of the field is so dangerous to attack from. And Hayden is so quick with the ball and he can just dance in that little tightrope area. He’s just always thinking, ‘Is there anybody I can play this across to?’ He runs out of space and the defense is like, ‘We’ve got him.’ But he just plays the ball across and it led to a lot of goals.”
Adams was flirting with the idea of playing lacrosse last spring, but COVID-19 quickly spoiled any chance of a season. When Gov. Phil Scott eventually eased restrictions on organized sports in the summer, Adams didn’t waste any chance to get his teammates together for some training.
During August, he coordinated weekly friendlies on a full field against some of the Highlanders’ main Capital Division rivals. The unofficial scrimmages against Montpelier, Stowe and Peoples made things much easier for Yalicki when he finally started coaching the team Sept. 8.
“Hayden was definitely the ringleader of ‘Alright, let’s put our mind forward because this season is going to happen. We have to train, we have to get together, we have to kick the ball around,’” Yalicki said. “He demonstrated some awesome leadership qualities and just had a great attitude about it. I didn’t have anything to do with that stuff. He basically ran a preseason of games and kick-arounds. Just because he was a returning player and he’s just such great kid to younger players, that people took that seriously. He’s close with middle school kids. He’s close with kids he coaches at camps. Even if he goes away from soccer for a couple years, when he comes back he’ll be a great coach because he just has that knack with kids. Younger kids like him and he puts himself in their shoes really well.”
Adams contributed seven goals and seven assists this season despite every opponent’s best effort to neutralize him. He scored the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over eventual D-III champ Peoples and registered one goal and one assistf in a 2-1 victory over North Country. He buried another goal to keep things close in 3-2 loss against Stowe before tallying two assists in a 7-0 playdown victory over Fair Haven.
“Last year and this year, Hayden could just score on his own,” Yalicki said. “Games were back and forth, back and forth. And then he’d just get one on his own. He had two goals against Lake Region last year where we were at home and playing better than them, but we hadn’t really gotten the chances. And then all of a sudden he just scores a goal. This year guys are standing him up, defending properly. And he’s still able to make a move, make another move and put the ball on frame. And good things were happening, so we would try to get him to take people on a little bit more. Fifty or 60 yards from goal, sometimes he could just take the guy on — especially if it’s in the counter. So on counterattacks we did try to get him to be a little more selfish. But I really trusted him in the box and he made great decisions about how to play in those situations.”
Adams was selected to the All-State Team for the second straight season and was also named the Capital Division Offensive Player of the Year. Even though he was isolated at times as an outside midfielder, he only needed a few seconds to put his stamp on matches.
“Hayden just attacks from everywhere and his best skill is beating guys,” Yalicki said. “And that happens more on the outside and it can lead to goals for other people who wouldn’t finds goals as easily themselves. He played some great minutes in the middle over the years too. But I just couldn’t help but play him out wide. It was always something that we wanted to explore. But then you get into these games and he’s just blowing by people on the outside. So you’re like, ‘Why change it? Why go away from that?’”
Adams also received glowing reviews from other area coaches who have been haunted by the HU midfielder for years. Montpelier’s Eric Bagley coached Adams as a 12-year-old at the club level and lost some sleep in recent seasons while planning how to contain Harwood’s magician.
“He’s has always had a lot of potential as a player and he’s a really good kid,” Bagley said. “He really put it all together this year and last year. And he was for sure one of the most dangerous players in our area and somebody that we definitely talked a lot about and tried not to let him beat us in games. He’s so dangerous out there. Because not only does he have the speed to beat defenders 1-vs.-1, but he’s got the technical ability. And he’s got the intelligence of knowing how to go by defenders and just knowing how to play in general. He’s easily one of the two most difficult players we came up against this year.”
