Twelve point-counting events are on tap for the American-Canadian Tour’s 30th season, with nine tracks throughout New England and Quebec slated to host auto racing events.
Highlights of the schedule include six sanctioned events that will each offer at least $5,000 to the winner. The racing acton will feature long-awaited returns to several tracks throughout the Northeast and the renewal of one of ACT’s oldest events. There will also be six doubleheader events with the Pro All Stars Series,
The 2021 ACT season begins at Loudon’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway with the inaugural Northeast Classic. A practice day is scheduled for April 16, with qualifying and a $5,000-to-win feature set for April 17. The event’s original date this past spring was pushed back a year due to the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak.
After a week off, the ACT Late Model Tour heads to New Hampshire’s Lee USA Speedway for racing May 1-2. Fans will be treated to a 150-lap event following a two-year ACT hiatus from the track. The PASS Super Late Models are also on the card at both NHMS and Lee.
Barre’s Thunder Road will host the ACT drivers May 16 for the 23rd Community Bank N.A. 150. The Tour will then take a three-week break before traveling to New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park for the 46th Spring Green on June 12. Thunder Road and White Mountain are the only tracks that will have multiple point-counting ACT events in 2021.
The next two stops are ACT/PASS doubleheaders at Granite State tracks that last held an ACT event more than a decade ago. Racers will visit Hudson Speedway on June 20. The only previous Tour visit to Hudson was a 2001 event won by Pete Fecteau. Monadnock Speedway will host the Independence Day 150 on July 4. The last ACT trip there was a 2003 event won by Todd Stone.
ACT has three straight big-money showdowns on the calendar late in the summer. The $5,000-to-win Claude Leclerc 150 at Quebec’s Autodrome Chaudiere will take place July 24. The third annual $10,000-to-win Midsummer Classic 250 at White Mountain Motorsports Park will follow on July 31. First-place honors at the ACT-sanctioned Bacon Bowl 200 will pay out $10,000 at Autodrome Chaudiere. Although the Bacon Bowl is a non-point event, officials are discussing potential bonus programs for Tour teams that make the trip.
Following a break, ACT makes its lone 2021 stop at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway on Aug. 28 as part of the “Night Before the Oxford 250” program. A second trip to Thunder Road is in store Sept. 5 for the 43rd Labor Day Classic.
To conclude the month of September, ACT is bringing back one of its most storied traditions. White Mountain Motorsports Park will host the Fall Foliage 200 on Sept. 25, offering a $5,000 winner’s purse. It becomes the fifth different home track for the event, which was last contested in 2016 at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway.
The non-point, $10,000-to-win 59th Vermont Milk Bowl at Thunder Road will be next on the card. ACT will crowns its 2020 champion at’ Seekonk Speedway on Oct. 23. The PASS Super Late Models and Tri-Track Open Modified Series are also on the Seekonk card with a trio of “Haunted 100” features.
The ACT schedule is subject to change based on the COVID-19 pandemic. Events could be dropped, added or moved depending on how the situation evolves regionally and nationally over the upcoming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.