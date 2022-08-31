The American-Canadian Tour returns to Thunder Road to cap a three-week stretch of championship stock car racing.
Racers will keep their eyes on the prize during the the 44th New England Federal Credit Union Labor Day Classic on Sunday. The $5,000-to-win, 200-lap event has been a staple on the Thunder Road and ACT schedule for decades, offering an exciting challenge for top racers as they compete to etch their name in granite alongside some of New England’s most iconic drivers.
The Labor Day Classic has featured some of the greatest drivers in regional racing history, many of whom finished with the checkered flag in hand. Previous winners include Dave Dion, Jean-Paul Cabana, the Dragon brothers, Dale Shaw, Brian Hoar, Patrick Laperle and Nick Sweet.
Each year the event serves as one of the toughest challenges for the ACT regulars as they compete against the strong weekly runners at one of the most competitive speedways in the Northeast. Among the ACT stars, D.J. Shaw, Alexendre Tardif and Derek Gluchacki have the most to lose. The three leaders in the standings will face off against Central Vermont drivers with plenty of experience on the Thunder Road high banks.
Leading the local charge are a pair of former track champions and Labor Day Classic winners. Bobby Therrien and Jason Corliss each have something to prove after their part-time 2022 schedules have been scarce compared to some others in the weekend’s roster of competition. Also returning is defending Labor Day Classic winner Brooks Clark, who will be ready to make his mark once again in the history books. Jimmy Hebert has also indicated that he’ll return to the track where his career started if his team can turn around their Late Model following his Pro All Stars Series debut at the Oxford 250 last Sunday.
Dark horse candidates include Massachusetts driver Woody Pitkat and the Ironman of ACT, Quebec’s Claude Leclerc. Pitkat will pilot the same Hartwell Motorsports No. 91CT Ford Mustang that brought him a 17th-place finish at the Memorial Day Classic last May. Pitkat has experience at extra-distance, Tour-type Modified events at Southern New England tracks like Stafford, Thompson and Seekonk Speedway. And his frequent experience with pit strategy may give him an upper hand against his ACT competition.
Sunday’s 200-lap event calls for six Hoosier Race Tires, compared to the usual four. As a result, each driver will have two tires waiting for them in the pit area. Strategy is likely to come into play for teams and crew chiefs, who will attempt to find the perfect time to pit their driver for fresh rubber.
In addition to ACT action, the Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors will also treat fans to some hard-nosed racing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.