The American-Canadian Tour will back with a bang Saturday at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway.
After a break following a Midsummer Classic 250, the ACT Late Model Tour has major showdowns on consecutive weekends at two historic tracks.
The Oxford Plains 125 begins the back-to-back action with ACT’s second visit of the year to the 3/8-mile oval. It’s part of the “Night Before the Oxford 250”, which ACT has helped anchor for the last four seasons. Oxford Plains Speedway events almost always draw big car counts, with regional racers and part-time competitors joining top drivers like D.J. Shaw, Tom Carey III, Ben Rowe, Derek Gluchacki and Stephen Donahue.
Eight days later, the Tour ships off to Barre’s Thunder Road for the $5,000-to-win Optical Expressions Berlin Labor Day Classic. The 200-lap event begins a stretch of four straight ACT-sanctioned Late Models events that pay at least $5,000 to the winner. This “Show Me the Money” stretch includes the Bacon Bowl 200 at Quebec’s Autodrome Chaudiere on Sept. 11, the Fall Foliage 200 at New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park on Sept. 26 and the Northfield Savings Bank Vermont Milk Bowl at Thunder Road on Oct. 3.
Five points-counting events remain for the 2021 season. This means there’s a lot more on the line these next two weekends than the prize money, trophies and glory. It also makes them two pivotal stops in the chase for the 30th ACT Late Model Tour title. The champion receives $10,000 in cash plus nearly $2,000 worth of guaranteed contingency awards.
The battle for the title is one of the closest in recent history. Shaw leads the standings by one point over Carey III. Maine driver Ben Rowe is 13 points behind Shaw. Defending ACT Rookie of the Year Derek Gluchacki sits 51 points out of first, putting him one good weekend away from being a key player. Large fields are expected at both Oxford and Thunder Road, so large point swings could easily occur.
All four of the top point drivers enjoyed success at Oxford Plains Speedway. Shaw and Rowe own numerous Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model victories at the track. Rowe also has two ACT victories on the legendary oval, including one at the 2020 season finale. Carey finished runner-up to Rowe in that event, while Gluchacki earned his first ACT podium finish at Oxford in July.
Thunder Road figures to be more of a wild card. Rowe and Shaw each have several top-10 finishes at the quarter-mile bullring. They took fifth and sixth, respectively, last May during the Community Bank N.A. 150, making them the two highest-finishing ACT Tour regulars. However, they have been shut out of the track’s Victory Lane. The closest either came was when Rowe finished second in the 2007 Vermont Milk Bowl.
Carey and Gluchacki have limited experience at Thunder Road, with a handful of starts each between ACT Tour, weekly and special shows. Both are still looking for their first top-10 result on the high banks. They finished 17th and 13th, respectively, in the Tour’s first Thunder Road stop of 2021. The pressure is on both to find some speed for Quarry Hill — or to run well enough at Oxford that they can build up a cushion to survive a less-than-stellar Thunder Road outing.
The presence of invaders is another factor in each show. A strong field of 29 cars was at Oxford Plains Speedway for the July 11 event, with Maine racer Mike Hopkins going flag-to-flag for the victory. Hopkins has filed an entry for the Oxford Plains 125 and will go for the season sweep.
Part-time ACT racers like Dylan Payea, Trenton Goodrow and Jimmy Renfrew Jr. have also been strong at Oxford. Several local tracks that run ACT-type Late Models take the Oxford 250 weekend off, leaving their drivers free to add talent to the ACT field.
The Labor Day Classic at Thunder Road is expected to be one of the year’s biggest ACT events. Many weekly Thunder Road Late Model competitors also compete in Tour events at the track. They’re usually the ones to beat, too. Nine of the last 10 Thunder Road ACT events were won by drivers who consider the venue their home track. Of the top-seven in current ACT points, Donahue (fifth place) is the only one who is a mainstay at Thunder Road.
The generous purse, with $5,000 to win and $500 to start, will also draw cars. A provisional starting spot has been posted for Canadian teams as long as they are able to cross the border. Canadian participation is eagerly awaited on all sides as these drivers are champing at the bit to join the New England racing action.
To top it all off, ACT has an incredible streak on the line. The first seven points-counting events of 2021 have featured seven winners. This is tied for the second-longest run in ACT Late Model Tour history. An eighth winner at Oxford would match the record for most consecutive races without a repeat victor. In both 2007 and 2014, there were different winners in the first eight points-counting show before the streak was snapped.
Gluchacki, Donahue, Payea and Goodrow are among the leading candidates to become winner No. 8. So are brothers Shawn Swallow and Jamie Swallow Jr. For any of these six drivers, it would be their first career ACT Tour win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.