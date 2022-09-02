American-Canadian Tour drivers will return to the Nation’s Site of Excitement on Sunday for the 44th running of the Labor Day Classic.
Along with the $5,000-to-win, 200-lap ACT Late Model showdown, the Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors all return to join the winner’s circle in one of Thunder Road’s crown jewel events.
The event is not points-counting for the weekly racers and does not factor into the King of the Road championship bid, but several local racers have thrown their helmets into the ring for the chance to join a long list of Northeast stock car racing greats. Like the three other cornerstone Thunder Road events, the Labor Day Classic has featured lots of drivers from different divisions who jumped in to compete at the top level.
In the beginning, it was the open-wheeled Coupes of Pappy Forsythe and the first generation of Flying Tigers like Larry Demar that competed for the Labor Day win in the 1960s. Then came along icons like Beaver and Bobby Dragon, Jean-Paul Cabana, Robby Crouch and Dave Dion in the Late Model Sportsman days of the ‘70s before the NASCAR Busch Series stars like Dale Shaw and Mike Olsen powered their way to the top in the early 2000s. Ever since 2004, the Labor Day Classic has been under the ACT Late Model banner with international drivers joining the earlier names in stone behind the main tower.
This time around, top weekly runners Scott Dragon, Kyle Pembroke and track championship point leader Christopher Pelkey all intend to hunt down the $5,000 top prize before competing at Championship Night next Friday. Other confirmed local drivers include strong weekly runners Cooper Bouchard and Chip Grenier. Multi-time Thunder Road winner and first-time ACT winner Marcel Gravel will also join the fray.
The Flying Tigers will strut their stuff for the large international crowd expected on Labor Day weekend. Sam Caron continues to lead the standings, while the Triple Crown Series rivalry between Caron and Derrick Calkins is brewing again with two points-counting events left in the season. After Justin Prescott slipped back in the last few events, Calkins has come back into the title picture. He is still 32 points behind Caron but has a mathematical chance of pulling off the long-shot victory.
After averaging over 30 cars per race during the 2022 season, the Street Stocks are also coming down to just two points-counting events before the Vermont Milk Bowl in October. Following a final-lap smash that sent top point chasers scrambling last Thursday, Waterford’s Dean Switser Jr. continues to lead the championship race. He is 49 points ahead of Berlin’s Kyler Davis.
After four straight first-time winners in the Road Warriors division, it has truly become anyone’s game in the unpredictable four-cylinder battle. Brothers Ryan and Taylor Sayers, Ryan Foster and Chris Couture would love to add another first-place trophy to their hard-earned first-time wins this season. Veterans Frank Putney, Fred Fleury and Nate Brien have solid reputations to uphold and are prepared to bounce back.
