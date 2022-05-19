For the first time in nearly two decades, the American-Canadian Late Model Tour will return to the tight turning high banks of Monadnock Speedway at 3 p.m. Sunday in Winchester, N.H.
The Monadnock 150 serves as the third race on the 2022 ACT schedule and provides a new challenge to the top racers in pursuit of the Northeast’s biggest prize; the ACT championship.
Without a reliable notebook, the best racers from New England and Quebec are going in blind but will be ready to put their skills to the test. Points leader Derek Gluchacki made the trip to the track last Saturday to get acclimated. D.J. Shaw, who is second in points, will tap into his Pro Stock success at the oval while pulling double-duty.
One of the most excited drivers to hit the pits Sunday is Massachusetts native Tom Carey III.
“(Monadnock) was the first place I ever raced,” Carey said. “I ran almost a full season my first year (in 2013) and won the championship in 2014.”
In order to wave the checkered flag in front of his hometown crowd, Carey will have to go toe-to-toe with some stiff competition.
“I think we’ll be strong, even though it’s been a while," Carey said. "Really, I’m most excited for all my friends and family to be able to come and see me race, being just a 15-minute ride.”
While Gluchacki and Shaw will attempt to maintain their current point cushions, Quebec’s Jonathan Bouvrette is desperate for a big turnaround from his early setbacks in ACT action. Stephen Donahue will try to carry his momentum from his success at Thunder Road. Former champion Rich Dubeau also looks to stay in the top 10 in points along with Shawn Swallow, Erick Sands and Jimmy Renfrew Jr.
Top Rookie of the Year contender Jaime Swallow Jr. will jump into a back-up car following last Saturday's crash in practice up at Groveton’s Riverside Speedway. Cody Leblanc, Robby Gordon Douglas and Quebec’s Alexendre Tardif will attempt to break out of their three-way tie for second in the Rookie standings.
The contenders also include former Thompson Speedway Late Model champion and Tour-type Modified fan-favorite Woody Pitkat. Evan Hallstrom, coming off his first top-10 result in a machine owned by Robbie Crouch and A.J. Squier, is also entered. Three-time Thunder Road "King of the Road" Jason Corliss will race for the Burnett Scrap Metals team.
Sunday's action will also feature a 150-lap distance for the inaugural PASS Super Late Model event. The Modifieds go for a hard-charging 40-lapper. This will serve as the second ACT and PASS doubleheader event of 2022.
Grandstands open at 12:30 p.m. with general admission set at $25 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-12. There is no charge for children 5-and-under. Pit passes are $45 per person and pit gates will open at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.