Canadian drivers will be ready to take on all challengers Saturday during the $5,000-to-win Claude Leclerc 150.
Racers who have kept the racing flame alive north of the border will have their eyes on the top prize when the American-Canadian Tour returns to Quebec for the first time in two years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Four full-time Quebec teams are already taking on the full ACT schedule in 2022, and other weekly racers from Autodrome Chaudiere will also be in action.
The iconic orange race car of former ACT champion Patrick Laperle will be one to watch. Laperle is once again in the points after recording a podium finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in April. He rebounded from a flat right-front tire and rallied to a 12th-place finish at the 47th Spring Green at White Mountain Motorsports Park two weeks ago. Currently fifth in the standings, Laperle could secure the boost that he needs to nab a second ACT championship 14 years after his first.
Another top contender is Jonathan Bouvrette. Following a wreck in practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, a heat-race crash at Thunder Road and a destroyed rear end in practice at White Mountain, Bouvrette and his team are desperate to start a feature event. Bouvrette will have to tap into his past success at Chaudiere to turn around his hard-luck return season to the ACT.
Rookie of the Year candidate Alexendre Tardif is poised to continue success at the Vallee-Jonction track. Autodrome Chaudiere will also be represented by Michael Lavoie, a former Serie ACT winner and recent victor in Chaudiere’s Langis Caron 150 in May. Local fan favorite Jeff Cote will be another racer eyeing a breakout victory.
The Claude Leclerc 150 celebrates the Iron Man of ACT competition who has been a fixture in Northeast racing since the Northern NASCAR circuit of the 1970s. Leclerc has made nearly 600 ACT-sanctioned starts.
ACT STANDINGS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.