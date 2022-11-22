The return to Connecticut’s Stafford Speedway after a 38-year hiatus will be one of the season highlights for the 2023 American-Canadian Tour, which will include at least six doubleheaders.
“We’re very happy and excited about our 2023 plans,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said. “We feel we’ve laid the groundwork for one of the most exciting seasons to date and I’m excited to see what year 45 brings.”
A continued commitment to partner tracks in Quebec and renewed energy into longstanding iconic events across the Northeast is sure to keep drivers busy during the battle for top honors. For the first time since 2021, ACT drivers will head south to start the year with a pair of non-points exhibition events at Hickory Motor Speedway in North Carolina on March 17 and 18. The first of the twin bills will include the Maine-based Pro All Stars Series and twin 125s for the ACT to kick off the season in style.
The points-counting action for the 45th ACT season will begin with the $5,000-to-win Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on April 15. The season opener for New England stock car racing will once again feature the ACT and PASS partnership on the Magic Mile along with several other divisions.
The stars of the ACT will return to Stafford Speedway after a 38-year absence April 29 as part of the 51st NAPA Spring Sizzler weekend. Social media has been buzzing about the event with competition expected to be packed to the brim with teams from across the Northeast attempting to get their first taste of the iconic Connecticut half-mile during one of their marquee weekends.
The month of May brings another annual classic at Thunder Road. The home of the ACT Tour is once again featured prominently on the 2023 calendar with a pair of big Sunday events, beginning with the 25th Community Bank 150 on May 7. The $5,000-to-win 45th Labor Day Classic presented by New England Federal Credit Union will take place Sept. 4. The 61st Vermont Milk Bowl presented by Northfield Savings Bank will take place from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 and will be a non-points affair for the touring series. The Milk Bowl will still be circled in red on many teams’ calendars after a stellar 60th anniversary event in 2022.
In an exciting addition, the Lee USA Speedway returns to the ACT schedule for the first time in two seasons. The 3/8-mile Southern New Hampshire oval regains its once-annual spot on the schedule with the early-season New Hampshire Governor’s Cup 150 on May 21. A favorite of many teams, officials expect the return to Lee USA Speedway to be one of the most hotly contested events in the early part of the 2023 season.
The first weekend in June brings an exciting change for the 48th running of the Spring Green as it moves from White Mountain Motorsports Park to Massachusetts’ Seekonk Speedway. The Cement Palace will serve as the sixth facility to host the annual special. A host of Southern New England’s finest drivers are expected to make a run at one of Northern New England’s most coveted prizes June 3.
After a two-week break, the ACT heads to Quebec’s Autodrome Chaudiere for the Claude Leclerc 150 on June 24. The $5,000-to-win event became a staple prior to the COVID 19 pandemic closures and has since regained its spot as one of the most thrilling races on the summer schedule at the unique Canadian bullring.
Following another two-week break, the ACT faithful will be back in Maine at Oxford Plains Speedway for a doubleheader with the Pro All Stars Series on July 9. The ACT will also return to headline the annual Saturday “Night Before the 250” festivities Aug. 26 as part of the 50th annual Oxford 250 weekend
ACT racers will head north of the border once again on July 22 for the CAN-AM 200 at Autodrome Montmagny. The return to Montmagny in 2022 was one of the biggest events of the season, with former NASCAR Truck Series standout Raphael Lessard earning his first ACT Tour victory. The $10,000-to-win affair is likely to match its 2022 version as more U.S. teams are expected to make the trek to the Canadian track for an international battle.
Drivers will have their longest race of the season Aug. 5 for the Milton CAT Midsummer Classic 250 at White Mountain Motorsports Park. The $10,000-to-win competition has become an ACT crown jewel with over 40 teams attempting to qualify in 2022 for the extra-distance event. As the Granite State home of ACT Tour racing, White Mountain will also host the $5,000-to-win 45th edition of the Fall Foliage 200 on Sept. 16 alongside the PASS Super Late Models, PASS Modifieds and Flying Tigers.
The ACT will once again wrap up the year at Connecticut’s New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Oct. 21. One of the best matchups of the season between the ACT stars and the local drivers will provide an exclamation point on the year.
