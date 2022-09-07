Fans of the American Canadian Tour and Pro All Star Series will have something extra to look forward to this fall.
Officials announced that Oct. 29 will serve as the make-up date for the cancelled Monadnock event that was originally slated for May. Rescheduled twin 150-lap races for both divisions will take place at New London-Waterford Speedbowl and will serve as the championship event for both touring series alongside the track’s Northeast Street Stock Nationals and the New England Supermodified Series.
The ACT will wrap up the 2022 season with the 13th event on the year. This will be the first visit to the track for the ACT Tour since 2018 when Scott Payea won the event en route to his second ACT championship. The Connecticut Speedbowl is a track that many Tour regulars enjoy, with a strong weekly class of Late Models poised to compete in order to defend their home turf.
Points leader D.J. Shaw currently has a commanding lead over second-place driver Alexandre Tardif. Shaw has amassed 940 points this season, compareed to 784 by Tardif. They are followed by Derek Gluchacki (640), Erick Sands (695) and Cody Leblanc (618).
The Championship event will be the first time the Maine-based Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models have competed on the shoreline oval track. Currently led by a pair of Massachusetts-based teams in Ryan Kuhn and Eddie MacDonald, the PASS championship series finale is likely to be a hotly contested event.
The Northeast Street Stock Nationals will join the action, with their event moved back a week to the new Oct. 29 date. The two first open street stock events at the Speedbowl were won by Ryan Lineham, who has a guaranteed spot in the big money Northeast Street Stock Nationals with two events remaining. Winners of upcoming races on Oct. 1 and 15 will receive a guaranteed starting position in the Nationals event on Oc. 29.
The New England Supermodified Series will also make its grand debut at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl as the first Big-Block Supermodified event at the Speedbowl since 2017. All the top Supermodified teams are expected to make the trek to New London-Waterford Speedbowl for one of the final events on the 2022 calendar.
The American-Canadian Tour returns to North Woodstock, N.H., at White Mountain Motorsports Park for the final time this season with the 44th Fall Foliage 200 on Sunday, Sept. 18. The $5,000-to-win, 200-lap event will be joined by Flying Tigers and Dwarf Cars in addition to the Thunder Road Street Stocks and Road Warriors.
The Pro All Stars Series heads north Sunday for the Feed the County 150 at Caribou, Maine’s Spud Speedway. The $4,000-to-win special is joined by the PASS Modifieds, Street Stock Invitational and Maine Enduro Tour.
The New England Supermodified Series returns to Thunder Road on Sept. 30. That event will also feature PASS Super Late Models and PASS Modifieds as they start the 60th Vermont Milk Bowl weekend.
