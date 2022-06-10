There was no love lost between Montpelier and U-32 boys lacrosse players during some heated rivalry games over the past three decades.
Following a marriage of necessity this spring, the Raiders and Solons found a way to make it work.
The first-year cooperative program overcame some early growing pains and stuck it out for the long haul under head coach Shane Aldrich and assistants Ethan Byrd and John Grasso. The results of their patience and dedication speak for themselves, with the former rivals celebrating in unison following Thursday’s 17-8 Division III championship victory over Mount Abraham.
The Solon players collected their second straight crown after defeating GMVS during the 2021 title showdown. For U-32’s athletes, the feat was especially cathartic because no Raider team had ever won a boys lacrosse championship. U-32 suffered a 10-1 loss to Harwood in the 2018 final and fell to Montpelier, 20-2, during the 2000 championship.
The squad’s representatives from the Capital City were Henry Lumbra, Sina Fallahi, Pasquale LaRosa, Sam Van Hoy, Evan Smith, Joe Tucker, Aiden Forsyth and River Sciarotta. They were joined by U-32 athletes Cal Davis, Preston Scribner, Finn O’Donnell, Christian Dessereau, Tae Rossmassler, Brendan Tedeschi, Dylan Hood, Nolan Lyford, AJ Moore, Jacob Fair, Greer Peloquin, Andrew Baker, Crosse Gariboldi, Hazen Stoufer, Eric Burgess, Lance Starr, Jake Aldrich, Duncan Mathies and Henry Beling.
Lumbra, Tucker and Sciarrotta played hockey for U-32 this winter and helped the Raiders compile a 13-6 record. They skated on the ice alongside Davis, Rossmassler, Tedeschi, Lyford, Tucker, Baker, Stoufer, Burgess and Starr, making the transition to a joint lacrosse team a lot easier.
“We’ve all been playing hockey and lacrosse together since we were 5 or 6,” Rossmassler said. “We all have a lot of chemistry on the field, and we’re all good friends off the field. So I think that helped a lot.”
Fallahi suited up for U-32 hockey during previous seasons and battled through a rough winter in 2020 when the Raiders finished at 0-21. The three-sport standout also experienced the thrill of making back-to-back trips to the soccer championship with Montpelier and hoisted the winner’s trophy in the fall of 2020.
When the Solons inherited the talented crew of Raiders this spring for lacrosse, Fallahi was happy to join forces with some of his former opponents.
“We play together for hockey as well, so it’s pretty sweet,” he said. “They’ve got the same hands, the same styles. It was a little rough with the penalties at the beginning — the same trend there between hockey season. But it was sweet.”
MOVING ON UPThe Vermont Principals’ Association initially pencilled in the Solons for a Division II tournament run this spring, but the Solons dropped back down to D-III midway through the season. GMVS, Randolph, Otter Valley, BFA-Fairfax and Stratton filled out the seven-team D-III field, while 11 schools entered the D-II tourney. The status of D-III could be up in air for next year and Montpelier will have to prepare for the possibility of returning to D-II.
“In D-II we’ve gotta get by Hartford, Rice, Harwood, Colchester, Spaulding, Milton and on and on,” Aldrich said. “That’s a really tough division. We played a lot of D-II teams this year and really struggled against them. They’re just that step ahead of us. They’ve got the feeder programs, they’ve got the strong JV programs and that’s really tough to compete against.”
The Solons suffered an 8-7 loss to D-II Stowe midway through the spring and closed out the regular season with an 11-5 victory at D-II Spaulding. Aldrich’s squad also earned key index points by defeating D-II Milton and St. Johnsbury.
Montpelier was on the losing end of lopsided games against D-II finalists Rice and Hartford, but those early-season defeats provided some character-building lessons that were valuable down the road.
“I think that we have a good shot next year,” Rossmassler said. “Our coaching staff is just getting better and better. And our players, we’re learning more and more every practice we have. So I think we’ll be good next year for D-II.”
Only four D-III tourneys have taken place for lacrosse, with Stratton winning it all in 2016 and 2017. Both times the Bears triumphed in the final vs. Hartford, which has been a big success story after rejoining the D-II ranks in 2019. The Hurricanes have gone a combined 41-11 during the past three seasons, giving Montpelier reason to believe that more success could be on the horizon.
“I’ve got a lot of hope in this team,” Fallahi said. “If they stay together and keep working hard together, they’ve got a big future. With Tae, Brendan — all these underclassmen — Cal. They’re all staying, so we’re going to have a heck of a season next year too. …I wish them the best.”
ROYAL FAMILIES
Thursday’s victory marked the latest chapter in a multi-generational tradition of state championships for several Central Vermont clans. Juniors Crosse Gariboldi and Finn O’Donnell both followed in the footsteps of their older sisters by finally capturing a long-awaited crown. And Gariboldi’s and O’Donnell’s parents were local state champs as well.
Todd Garibolidi placed first individually at the 1988 wrestling championship and finished with 108 victories for Spaulding. His wife Lisa helped the Crimson Tide capture the cheerleading crown in 1986. Their daughter Payton led U-32 to its first girls soccer championship in program history in 2020.
Tegan O’Donnell, Finn’s sister, was also a key member of the Raiders’ victorious soccer campaign under coach Steve Towne. Finn’s mother, Cristin, won field hockey titles at Montpelier in 1992 and 1993. She was a star for the legendary dynasty under former Solons coach Joy Stowell, who guided MHS to five straight crowns. Cristin O’Donnell also played for longtime MHS basketball coach Don Lorinovich on the state championship basketball squad in 1992. Cristin’s mother, Janey Malloy, taught math at U-32 for 23 years. Patrick O’Donnell was a track and field standout who helped the Solons go all the way every year from 1990-93. He competed for coach Rome Aja during a mind-boggling stretch when MHS rattled off eight titles in nine years.
