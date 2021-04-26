AITKEN

Waterbury athlete George Aitken races during a Central Vermont Runners event two years ago. Aitken placed second during Saturday's Paul Mailman 10-miler with a time of 59 minutes, 19 seconds.

 Josh Kuckens / Staff Photo
CENTRAL VT RUNNERS
46TH PAUL MAILMAN
10-MILE & 5K RESULTS
Montpelier, VT
April 24, 2021
Place, Name, Age, Gender, Hometown, Time
1 Avery Smart 16 M Montpelier 59:03
2 George Aitken 27 M Waterbury 59:19
3 Neal Graves 38 M Stowe 59:51
4 Stephen LaRock 30 M Waterbury 1:01:43
5 Jeremy Huckins 38 M Waterbury 1:04:17
6 Beckett Markosian 19 M Montpelier 1:09:07
7 Maike Holthuijze 34 F Burlington 1:12:25
8 Michael Kennedy 53 M Williston 1:12:37
9 Dylan Broderick 30 F Montpelier 1:12:43
10 Lou Bevacqui 50 M Moretown 1:15:18
11 Craig Manning 45 M Norwich 1:15:38
12 Scott Nichols 55 M Essex 1:16:11
13 Salvador Acosta 49 M Montpelier 1:16:33
14 Jill Preston 48 F Burlington 1:16:59
15 Nadia Fletcher 30 F Waterbury 1:17:25
16 Patrick Cullinan 24 M Montpelier 1:20:05
17 Olliver Hackerson 34 M South Burlington 1:21:22
18 Kelly Hadiaris 40 F Stowe 1:21:42
19 Donna Smyers 63 F Adamant 1:22:37
20 Kimberly Caldwell 31 F Northfield 1:22:44
21 Michael Kauffman 42 M Brattleboro 1:23:01
22 Bruce Gussin 53 M Woodbridge CT 1:23:11
23 Sandy Colvin 52 F Montpelier 1:23:16
24 Natalie Gentry 42 F Barre 1:24:48
25 Matthew Caldwell 33 M Northfield 1:25:38
26 Thomas Hogeboom 69 M Hardwick 1:26:02
27 Joseph Merrill 55 M Montpelier 1:28:25
28 George Cook 48 M Montpelier 1:28:56
29 Daniel Miller-Arsenault 52 M Middlesex 1:28:56
30 Jennifer Miller-Arsenault 50 F Middlesex 1:28:57
31 Carrie Cook 46 F Montpelier 1:28:58
32 Sandy Lichlyter 58 F Boston MA 1:31:13
33 Pamela Barclay 58 F Waterbury 1:31:34
34 Stacey Leadbetter 46 F Barre 1:31:37
35 Mark Lawliss 59 M South Burlington 1:32:29
36 Ann Bushey 63 F Montpelier 1:32:55
37 Heather Tomlins 41 F Montpelier 1:34:00
38 Dot Helling 71 F Adamant 1:34:43
39 Darrel Lasell 63 M Williamstown 1:35:04
40 Tammy Lawrey 56 F Montpelier 1:36:37
41 Kim Bolduc 54 F Montpelier 1:36:44
42 Michael Gordon 63 M Essex 1:38:19
43 Brian Wagner 57 M Waterbury 1:38:28
44 Julie Percifield 36 F Burlington 1:40:13
45 John Martin 69 M Montpelier 1:45:12
46 Elizabeth McCarthy 68 F Hardwick 1:47:41
5K RESULTS
1 Andrew Thornton-Sherman 14 M Waterford 21:02
2 Richarda Ericson 45 F Montpelier 21:10
3 Chris Lewit 42 M Manchester 21:16
4 Isaiah Lewit 12 M Manchester 21:17
5 Joel Thornton-Sherman 11 M Waterford 22:01
6 Jeff Savage 33 M East Montpelier 23:06
7 Peter Luyckx 50 M Montpelier 23:33
8 Nicholas Kidder 15 M Williamstown 23:38
9 Tim Noonan 64 M Montpelier 23:41
10 Christian Andresen 65 M Adamant 23:43
11 Kimberly Tillotson 38 F Williamstown 23:45
12 Dan Sherman 42 M Waterford 23:56
13 Nathan Rossetti 34 M Lyndonville 24:11
14 George Ferron 9 M Middlebury 25:10
15 Paul Hennessey 71 M Melrose MA 25:14
16 Shannon Salembier 35 F Montpelier 25:25
17 Molly Brock 40 F Marshfield 25:29
18 Maggie Ferron 40 F Middlebury 25:39
19 Betsy Pecor 54 F Sarasota FL 25:52
20 Christopher Pecor 54 M Sarasota FL 26:02
21 John Thornton-Sherman 11 M Waterford 26:18
22 Richard Wiswall 64 M Plainfield 26:26
23 Matthew Albury 33 M Montpelier 28:24
24 Jessica Thornton S 51 F Waterford 29:35
25 Jaime Gadwah 44 F Waterford 29:39
26 Terri Sincyr 44 F Montpelier 29:44
27 Bob Murphy 81 M Barre 29:57
28 Katie Humphrey 44 F Montpelier 30:24
29 Katie Hall 39 F Montpelier 32:21
30 Bob Howe 74 M Barre 32:44
31 Jen Roberts 49 F Montpelier 33:28
32 Gary Furlong 67 M Milton 34:02
33 Rachel Knapp 35 F Williamstown 35:30
34 Ana Kolbach 28 F Middlesex 35:30
35 Cheryl Lasell 61 F Williamstown 37:53
36 Paschal DeBlasio 70 M Shelburne 44:39

