BOYS FIRST TEAM
Skylar Platt
Harwood Junior
The three-year varsity contributor tallied 10 goals and 16 assists for the 8-1 Highlanders, pushing his career stats to 65 goals and 57 assists. He registered his 100th career point during a three-goal, two-assist performance against Hartford. The soccer and baseball star was in peak form for the quarterfinals, producing four goals and three assists in an 8-4 victory over Mount Mansfield.
“In the quarterfinal, MMU was trying to run a trap and Sky skated from our own goal line,” Harwood coach Shawn Thompson said. “And he was not meaning to skate by four guys and score, but he didn’t have anybody to pass to. Their players were all over him, but it was an end-to-end situation. And something that Sky did this year that we were asking him to elevate from last season was his playmaking ability. It was that last pass that made the goal so much easier to score, and there were so many times this year when he did that. Early on in the third period against Burr & Burton, he made one of those plays where he made the last pass over to Tanner Woodard, who got a nice open-net goal to put us ahead 3-1. It was one of those times when you see a player mature, doing the things that you asked them to do.”
Liam Guyette
Harwood Senior
Guyette recorded shutouts against Middlebury and Hartford while limiting opponents to an average of less than two goals per game. He finished with a save percentage of .927 after stopping 19 shots in the quarterfinals, 29 in the semis and 26 in the final. He recorded 28 saves to fuel a come-from-behind victory over Milton and was also in the zone against Burr & Burton. The Highlanders piled up 39 penalty minutes and were outshot 33-27 against U-32, but Guyette made 31 saves in a 3-2 victory.
“His fundamentals are sound, his angles are good, his glove is good, his blocker is good and his pads are good,” Harwood coach Shawn Thompson said. “And the thing about Liam that I like the most is he’ll come across the crease quicker than anybody ever expected and make a big pad save on somebody who thought they were going to have an easy goal. We didn’t have another goalie this year, so Liam had to be solid. And he had to be physically and mentally prepared for every single day. Luckily he’s on the fire department, so he got his vaccination shots early and we didn’t have to worry about Covid.”
Tyson Silvia
Harwood Junior
Silvia notched three assists while helping the Highlanders hold opponents to an average of two goals per game. His defensive leadership sparked regular-season victories over U-32, Hartford, Milton, Brattleboro, Burr & Burton and Middlebury. He was in top form again during a shutout victory over Middlebury in the semifinals.
“Tyson has always been the most skilled skater on the team and his edge work is really amazing,” Harwood coach Shawn Thompson said. “Anybody that watches him out there can quickly pick him out because he has really good skating skills, stick-handling, shooting. And that’s definitely something the other coaches all notice right away. He’s always out there on the penalty kill. And when he’s on the ice, the other team doesn’t score that much. A lot of coaches like to think of him as an offensive defenseman. But he doesn’t get very many penalties and he doesn’t give up that many goals when he’s out there. He’s an all-around defenseman.”
Colby Berard
Spaulding Junior
Berard dished out four assists and delivered some timely goals for the Tide, who earned a first-round home playoff game for the eighth time in nine years. He scored twice in a 5-2 victory over U-32 and made sure his team was highly efficient against Stowe, leading to a 5-1 victory after Spaulding outshot the Raiders 27-20. The Tide wound up facing three of the four semifinalists in D-I with games against Essex, BFA-St. Albans and Woodstock.
“He’s gotten strong and faster, and he’s put his time into the gym,” Spaulding coach Chad Burke said. “When he started out, he might have been 110 pounds. He was a pretty light kid, but he was quick. But you can tell as he’s getting a little more comfortable in his physical presence, it makes a difference on the ice for him to go dig into a puck, to go after a loose puck. So I certainly think that adding a little bit of strength-training to his program has really helped him grow as a player. We had him with Jamison Mast early on the last two seasons. And this year we placed him with Jameson Solomon. He’s a utility guy on offense for us and he covered wing and covered center at different times.”
Jameson Solomon
Spaulding Junior
Solomon (four goals, six assists) and the Crimson Tide held their own against the best teams in Vermont while fighting through plenty of challenges during a Covid-shortened season. The talented forward scored against BFA-St. Albans before recording one goal and one assist during a 5-2 victory over U-32. He also helped the Tide skate to a 5-1 victory over perennial power Stowe.
“He’s someone that didn’t see a ton of ice time as a freshman,” Spaulding coach Chad Burke said. “And there’s a couple ways he could have gone about it and been frustrated. But he put a significant amount of time working off-season on some stuff, and especially strength-training. He was strong this season physically for us in terms of being able able to maintain control of the puck. His game grew extensively this year compared to years past, for sure. And going into next season he’ll probably be our top goal-scorer. He’s going to be someone that teams are going to have to focus on because he’s going to control a lot of the play for us.”
Jamison Mast
Spaulding Junior
The three-year standout paced the Crimson Tide with five goals and four assists. He scored against eventual champ BFA-St. Albans and found the back of the net twice in a 5-2 loss against Woodstock. Mast punished U-32 with one goal and one assist during a 5-2 victory over the cross-town rival.
“He plays a steady game and he’s a good defensive player,” Spaulding coach Chad Burke said. “Early on he scored some important goals for us, which added a different element to his game. He’s a playmaking player first, rather than a true goal-scorer. But he was big part of our offensive scoring this season, more so that he had been in the past.”
SECOND TEAM
Kieran McNamara, Spaulding Sophomore
Duncan Mathies, U-32 Sophomore
Greg Golonka, U-32 Senior
Jacob Green, Harwood Junior
Gavin Thomsen, Harwood Senior
Jonathan O’Brien, Harwood
HONORABLE MENTION
Owen Kresco, Spaulding Senior
Neil Rohan, U-32 Senior
Nick Passalacqua, Northfield Junior
Tanner Woodard, Harwood Junior
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.