GIRLS HOCKEY ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Jordan Hunter
Harwood Freshman
The first-year varsity athlete was in the spotlight since Day 1 despite little preparation time before the season opener. She passed the test with flying colors, helping the Highlanders piece together a 4-5 record. Hunter made 26 saves in a 4-3 victory over eventual Division II champ Middlebury. She recorded 11 saves in the second period and 17 in the third to help the Highlanders rally to a 7-5 victory over South Burlington. She held Rutland scoreless in the second and third periods, allowing HU to rally to a 5-4 victory. She was nearly flawless in a 10-1 win over Brattleboro before stopping 22 shots in a 3-1 loss to Spaulding during the regular-season finale.
“She had some very good games and she played particularly well as a freshman,” Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. “She came in at the beginning of the season and she was so nervous. But then she settled in and really played exceptionally well midway through to the end of the season. She really exceeded all expectations. The first period against Rutland was rough, and then she played two great periods. And from then on she really played well the rest of the season. She had the usual freshman learning curve: She tried to swat at pucks instead of letting them hit the glove. But come the end of the season, she was as good as any goalie in Division II.”
Louisa Thomsen
Harwood Sophomore
There was no question this winter that the Highlanders’ game plan centered around Thomsen every time she stepped on the ice. Thomsen capped her hat trick in overtime at Rutland, closing out a 5-4 victory after the Highlanders trailed by three goals at the start of the third period. She scored three goals again during a 4-3 victory over Middlebury. A two-goal, two-assist performance by Thomsen helped HU rally to a 7-5 victory over South Burlington. The next game she produced two goals and four assists in a 10-1 victory over Brattleboro.
“Whether (Thomsen) is playing soccer or playing hockey, she’s a physical presence,” Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. “And much more than most freshmen or sophomores would be. She plays hard and she plays all-out. Her puck-handling has improved so much and her shooting was really starting to come around toward the end of the season. There’s no doubt I would put her in the very top tier of Division I or Division II players. She threw us on her shoulders for the Rutland comeback. And she had a great game against Spaulding and scored a goal. And then she had the goalie out of the net and she went to her backhand and just slightly missed knocking it back. But it would have been 2-2 at that point in the game. And she did everything but put it in: beat people, outskated people, deked the goalie.”
Hailey Brickey
Harwood Senior
The four-year standout attends Williamstown for academics but has suited up for Harwood the past three years on a cooperative team. This season Brickey scored twice against Rutland and set up the game-winner in overtime to finish off a 5-4 victory over the Ravens. She served up one goal and two assists against South Burlington, triggering a 7-5 victory. She also scored in a 2-1 quarterfinal loss to eventual Division II champ Middlebury.
“Hailey is one of the best skaters in the whole state,” Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. “She was really one of our team leaders and she was much more vocal this year. She scored five or six goals over the season as a defenseman, and we didn’t play many games. She just really played well. And she was the person we rallied behind. She’s a great player, but this year she was just a phenomenal leader. Her and (Molly) Yacavoni have been with me three years, and to me it’s not even a combined team any more. Those two in particular are really special to me. They came in and they just wanted to be part of a team and wanted to be good teammates.”
Cece Curtin
U-32 Senior
High-powered opponents did everything possible to neutralize the four-year varsity standout, but she still deposited 12 goals and dished out 10 assists this past winter. Curtin kicked off the season with one goal and two assists in a 10-4 win over Brattleboro. She registered one goal and one assist against Rice and also scored against CVU. Curtin found the back of the net twice in a 7-3 loss to Spaulding before helping U-32 close out the regular season with a 6-5 win over Brattleboro. Curtin scored one goal and kept her team in contention until the end during a 5-3 playoff loss to Burr & Burton. She piled up 56 career goals and 41 assists.
“She easily would have reached 100 points If we would have had a full season, U-32 coach Larry Smith said. “And her 41 assists shows you the type of player she is: She’s very unselfish. She’ll pass the puck just as much as she’ll shoot. And this year Cece grew into a natural leader. She became one of our captains as a senior and really took that role to a good level. She was looked up to by her teammates and she was well-respected. She’s just a very good young lady.”
Gracyn Kurrle
U-32 Freshman
Kurrle’s high work rate was an X-factor all season that kept the Raiders in some close games. She made a statement during her varsity debut, punishing Brattleboro with three goals and two assists in a 10-3 victory. She contributed three goals and one assist in a 9-5 loss to Rice and was also a defensive stalwart every game. Kurrle scored an early goal against Middlebury, helping her team build a two-goal lead against the eventual Division II champ. She finished the season with 10 goals and five assists, combining efforts with Cece Curtin and Caitlyn Fielder for an especially potent power-play unit.“Graycn is a pretty dynamic player,” U-32 coach Larry Smith said. “And she’s a player that you can put on defense or offense — it doesn’t really matter for her. So depending on the game, we moved her around and had her both places. She came out her very first game of the season and got three goals and two assists, so it was pretty impressive. And she followed that up with another hat trick against Rice. If it was a tight game, late in the game she would be out there and she would be my go-to person.”
Hannah King
Spaulding Sophomore
King finished with eight goals and three assists this year after burying six goals last season. She notched key assists in a 3-0 victory over Hartford and a 4-0 victory over Harwood. She scored the game-winning goal with 1:26 remaining in a 3-2 victory over South Burlington before registering a hat trick at Stowe. She spearheaded a season sweep over Harwood by recording two goals and one assist in a 3-1 win. Another King goal set the tone for a 7-1 victory over Brattleboro.
“Hannah is a player that simply tries to outwork everyone and competes hard and it’s nice to see her get rewarded on the scoresheet for it,” Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. “She has a high motor and she just never turns it off. And she kept getting rewarded for making really good plays. She scored the game-winning goal with a minute left against South Burlington when we were up there. We were tied and she got a nice pass from her teammate and went down and shot it top corner, glove side. It was beautiful. She just worked her butt off all year, start to finish. And she made some nice improvements.”
SECOND TEAM
Molly Parker, Spaulding Sophomore Mattie Cetin, Spaulding Sophomore Emily Morris, Spaulding Junior Clara Griffin, Harwood Senior Molly Yacavoni, Harwood Senior Caitlyn Fielder, U-32 Sophomore
HONORABLE MENTION
