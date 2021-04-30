GIRLS BASKETBALL
ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Natalie Folland
Spaulding Senior
Four double-doubles and steady improvement over the course of the season proved that Folland is one of the top forwards in Vermont. She averaged 12.7 points per game, led the Tide in rebounding and made 75% of her free-throw attempts. The power forward was also one of Spaulding’s top 3-point shooters, giving the team a potent inside-outside threat. She was on fire against Essex (14 points, 14 rebounds), St. Johnsbury (18 points, 15 rebounds), Lyndon (12 points, 18 rebounds) and Fair Haven (12 points, 13 rebounds). Folland was also sharp vs. South Burlington (12 points, nine rebounds), Burlington (16 points), Colchester (eight points, 11 rebounds), Hazen (19 points) and Lamoille (19 points, eight rebounds).
“This was a great year for Natalie,” Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. “She was a huge part of our inside game. We could count on her to win the boards and finish at the hoop. We started moving our offense inside and she was a pivotal player for that. Natalie was also solid from the foul line and she was a great team player.”
Casey Flye
U-32 Senior
Flye and the Raiders went 19-4 three years ago before hovering around .500 the past three seasons. She scored 12 points in a 34-14 win over Lamoille and contributed eight points in a 42-40 win at Williamstown. A four-point, four-assist game against Mount Abraham helped the Raiders close out a 40-31 victory. She scored seven points in a season-opening 38-28 victory over Harwood and made some key outside shots during her team’s 42-37 playdown victory over the Highlanders.
“Casey is a steady leader,” U-32 coach Erik Bennett said. “As a four-year varsity player and three-year starter, she is the calm in the storm for us. She was asked to do a little bit of everything this year — playing on the ball but also playing more off the ball than she has in past years. She is known for her 3-point range, but she is also a sneaky defender who really did a great job grasping our new defensive system and did a great job anchoring our rotations from the back side.”
Ashley Proteau
Harwood Senior
Three years ago Proteau tried out for a Highlanders team that had missed the 16-team playoff cutoff the previous two seasons. She helped HU go 5-16 her freshman campaign before leading the 2019 Highlanders (15-7) to their first playoff victory since 2005. Proteau guided her squad to a 20-3 record as a junior, sparking a 42-27 semifinal victory over North Country before HU was named co-champ along with Fair Haven.
“During Ashley’s first year, we were one of the worst teams in the state,” Harwood coach Tom Young said. “She came in as a freshman and became our point guard right away. Her work ethic and leadership abilities immediately made us a better team. The tone she set was soon followed by others and she consistently led by example. Ashley could have been the one taking the majority of the shots and earning individual accolades. Instead she chose to make others around her better. By her junior year she led our team to its first state championship in the history of the school. I can’t express the importance of Ashley’s presence and the impact it had in obtaining this accomplishment. She will probably be the only four year starter that I will ever coach. And that speaks volumes of both her abilities and her maturity.”
Emma Ravelin
Harwood Junior
The unexpected mid-season departure of fellow guard Tanum Nelson put extra pressure on Ravelin, who took on more and more responsibilities without missing a beat. She scored 16 points against Lyndon and added 11 points vs. Peoples. Following a nine-point showing against Middlebury, she added six points during playoff clash at U-32. Ravelin was also instrumental during victories over Randolph (61-14), Williamstown (54-30), Lamoille (55-32), Northfield (51-21) and Stowe (58-13).
“Emma took over the point guard role and really stepped up as a leader,” Harwood coach Tom Young said. “She was our 1-2 punch with Tanum. Her speed and toughness set a great tone.”
Emma Parkin
Oxbow Junior
Parkin averaged 13.2 points per game for the 7-4 Olympians, who advanced to the Division III semifinals for the third straight year. She was in the zone against Lyndon, tallying 22 points and 12 rebounds in a 44-43 victory.
She also came through in the clutch vs. Lamoiile, scoring 14 points in a 48-43 victory. She reached double figures again during battles against Montpelier (19 points), Thetford (18 points), Green Mountain (17 points) and Randolph (17 points).
“Emma was a huge part of the team this year,” Oxbow coach Barry Emerson said. “She is a scorer as well as one of the best defenders on the team. She plays the game with passion and always gives her best effort on the court.”
SECOND TEAM
Josie Diego, Spaulding Senior Alaina Beauregard, U-32 Sophomore Brianna McLaughlin,Williamstown Junior Piper Mattson, Northfield Junior Emma Colby, Thetford Senior
HONORABLE MENTION
