2020 TIMES ARGUS GIRLS SOCCER ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Payton Gariboldi
U-32 Senior
One of the area’s top basketball and soccer standouts is an old-school defender who’s always a class act. The Twin State selection led a back line that limited opponents to five goals during a dozen games for a 0.42 goals-against average. The Raiders rattled off five straight shutouts late in the regular season, blanking Stowe, North Country, Lamoille, Randolph and Lake Region. Garibolidi and her teammates opened Division II playoffs with clean sheets against Mount Abraham, Milton and Harwood before holding Rice to one goal in the final.
“It came down to what our defense allowed, which wasn’t a lot,” U-32 coach Steve Towne said. “We didn’t give up much, and it’s great having an all-around athlete like Payton out there. Over the last few years she started focussing a little more soccer-wise. And her overall game knowledge, you could see it on the field just with her anticipation of the ball. And her presence and organization back there got better and better each year. She goes in hard on tackles and it wasn’t like she was going to hold back at all — she’s physically so strong. There’s a highlight from that final game where she slide tackles a girl across the end line coming in. And it’s classic Payton: just coming out of the blue and coming through and cleaning out the ball.”
Sasha Kennedy
U-32 Senior
The Raiders’ veteran striker matched the success of her older sister Aine, who helped the Raiders reach the finals in 2015. Sasha Kennedy’s career contribution of 34 goals and 21 assists is substantial for any Division II school. And her final shot was arguably the biggest goal in program history. The tidy finish in the 54th minute sparked a 2-1 victory over defending champ Rice, giving U-32 (11-1) its first title in program history. Kennedy notched three goals and one assist in a 5-0 playdown win over Mount Abraham before scoring in the first half of a 2-0 semifinal victory over Harwood. She finished the season with 11 goals and seven assists and was selected as an alternate for the Twin State team.
“The combination of Caroline (Kirby) and Sasha is pretty special,” U-32 coach Steve Towne said. “They both can obviously score a bunch of goals and they’re just unselfish. They’re willing to give a ball up to the other one when they’re open, right down to the final game when they both scored. Sasha had a great game against Mount Abe and put up three, and Caroline was feeding her the ball. And visa versa. Against Milton, it was Caroline who was finishing. And it was Claire (Obeldobel) and Sasha finding her. Once you started isolating on Caroline, Sasha is a threat. And it was hard for other teams when it got to tournament time. When you give Sasha time and space, she can hurt you.”
Anika Wagner
Stowe Junior
The second-year starting goalie recorded three clean sheets during the Division III post-season, leading the No. 10 Raiders to their fourth title. Wagner fueled a 1-0 overtime victory over Northfield-Williamstown in the playdowns before leading her team to a 2-1 victory over Thetford in the quarterfinals. A 1-0 semifinal victory over Windsor set the stage for Stowe’s 4-0 romp over Vergennes in the final.
“Annika was the only returner in the back and the communication between her and the D kept improving throughout the course of the year,” Stowe coach Tyler Post said. “I thought she had a great year, and look no further than the playoffs to show that. She gave up one goal in four games, and we were the lowest seed in every one. She had multiple outstanding saves and she kept us in every game. The quarterfinal against Thetford, she made one with two minutes left against Madison Powers on a partial breakaway. It was a one-goal game and Annika came sliding out and it was all or nothing, and she made the save. Otherwise that game could have gone very differently.”
Macy Molleur
Hazen Senior
An 0-5 start to the season threatened to break the Wildcats’ spirit, but Molleur and her teammates peaked late and marched all the way to the finals for the first time since 1987. Hazen closed out the regular season with victories over Winooski, Richford and Danville to earn the No. 6 seed for the Division IV playoffs. Molleur recorded a hat trick plus one assist during a 5-0 playdown victory over Sharon. She notched two goals and one assist during a 3-2 quarterfinal victory over Twin Valley. Molleur helped Hazen advance past Danville during a penalty-kick shootout in the semifinals before the Wilcats fell short against Proctor, 4-2, in the final. Molleur finished with 16 goals and five assists, pushing her career total to 40 goals.
“Throughout the season Macy was the catalyst to our attack,” Hazen coach Harry Besett said. “She scored or assisted 21 of our 27 goals. Her passion for soccer and competitive nature drove her to push herself to improve and push her teammates to improve around her. She was a player you could count on to do something special in almost every game. In our deadlocked quarterfinal game, she scored a first-half solo breakaway and then scored and assisted a minute apart in the second half after Twin Valley had tied the game. Macy captained our team all year-long but really grew as a leader in the second half of the season.”
Sienna Mills
Montpelier Sophomore
The rising star was a thorn in the side of every Capital Division opponent, giving Montpelier (7-2) a fighting chance against the best teams in Division II. The Solons finished with a winning record for the 16th time in 17 years, with Mills recording 10 of her team’s 15 goals. She scored in a 2-0 victory over Lake Region and found the back of the net twice in a 3-1 victory over Northfield-Williamstown. She fired a 20-yard shot to the upper corner to give the Solons a last-minute 1-0 victory over Peoples. Her hat trick against St. Johnsbury set the tone for a 3-0 victory. She scored the tying goal in the 62nd minute against U-32 and delivered a last-minute corner quick that led to Melanie Winters’ game-winner with 10 seconds remaining. Mills tallied both goals in a 2-0 playdown victory over Middlebury.
“It was a challenging year and it was time to find out where the scoring would come from,” Montpelier coach Brent Englund said. “And most of our goals were scored by Sienna. She is a dynamic player and she is so silky smooth. She is one of those players that makes the game look easy. A lot of times she would take on three or four people to end up getting to the goal. She’s got shifty moves, and part of her ability to beat defenders is she doesn’t look like she’s working that hard. Defenders kind of get lulled to sleep.”
Ashley Proteau
Harwood Senior
Three-sport standouts are becoming a rare sight during an age of specialization, and Proteau’s commitment to defense makes her even more of an exception. The four-year varsity contributor began her varsity career as a go-to striker before gradually adapting to a new role as a deep-lying midfielder. Her dominance in the middle of the park helped Harwood outscore opponents 58-8. The Highlanders shut out Lamoille, Lyndon, Montpelier and Stowe while holding Peoples, North Country, Thetford and Lake Region to single goals. A three-goal, two-assist senior season boosted Proteau’s career total to 15 goals and 10 assists. Despite the shortened season, Proteau and HU (9-1) earned at least nine victories for the fourth consecutive season.
“Ashley has been All-State two years in a row and she is more than deserving of Twin State honors,” Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. “She held our midfield together defensively and she’s as strong a midfielder as I’ve seen. The way she sees the field, she’s right up there with anybody in the state. She’s so talented that we tried to force her up front at the beginning. But she’d rather pass than score. So the trailing mid position just jelled for her and it made her every bit more of the player I thought she could be.”
Louisa Thomsen
Harwood Sophomore
Thomsen’s stats were similar to last year’s, but her ability to take control of a match was noticeably different. She fired home 12 goals and dished out five assists, following up an nine-goal, three-assist freshman campaign. Thomsen was equally dangerous when she was dribbling, going in for 50-50 challenges or making off-the-ball runs. She registered a hat trick in a 9-0 victory over Lamoille before a two-goal, two-assist performance paved the way for a 10-0 victory over Lyndon. Thomsen tucked away one goal in a 5-0 victory over Montpelier and scored twice in a 6-1 victory over North Country. During the quarterfinals she scored twice in a 10-2 quarterfinal victory over Lamoille.
“It’s a real big accolade for a sophomore to make All-State,” Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. “Her freshman year she was settling in. This year felt like she belonged, she felt comfortable, she felt like she was just part of the team. As a freshman, she was trying to find her niche. But as a sophomore, she just took over. One of her big strengths is ball control. And then she can thread a pass through, cross-field between two defenders, and lay it on somebody’s foot who’s going to goal.”
Tanum Nelson
Harwood Junior
The only thing that matched Nelson’s eye-popping stats this fall was the attention devoted to her by opponents. Despite the non-stop shadowing, she averaged nearly two goals and one assist per match. She kicked off the season with a hat trick in a 9-0 win over Lamoille. She registered one goal and two assists in a 10-0 victory over Lyndon before setting up two goals in a 5-0 victory over Montpelier. She was unstoppable against North Country, punishing the Falcons with three goals and two assists during a 6-1 blowout. Nelson’s ability to perform under pressure doomed Thetford, as she scored twice during the final five minutes to fuel a 2-1 victory. She closed out the season with 19 goals and eight assists, pushing her career figures to 68 goals and 25 assists.
“I haven’t seen anybody who’s better on free kids than Tanum,” Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. “When you’re closing in on 100 goal, and especially when you lost half the season, it just screams the you’re a prolific scorer. And you have a knack at going to goal that few people have. And she’s doing this being marked by one player and sometimes even two. People create whole defensive schemes to just surround her. And she still scores.
Madeline Benoit
Spaulding Senior
The Lake Division Defensive Player of the Year led the Crimson Tide to shutout victories against Milton, Middlebury, Mount Abraham and Brattleboro. Benoit’s ability to read situations and keep opponents out of dangerous spots helped Spaulding defeat 16-time champ Milton for two straight years. She also played a key role in holding Division III runner-up Vergennes to a single goal in two matches.
“Maddie was really hard to get by,” Spaulding coach Rob Moran said. “And even if you got by her, she could run you down. Out of the few players I’ve had for two years, Maddie has probably grown the most. When I had her last year, she had a lot of really good potential in the back. And by the end of the year she was starting. Learning our new system was difficult for everybody, but she really picked it up this year and played that flat back really well. With her positioning and her ability to anticipate the attackers, it took away the ability for a lot of teams to play through balls into their forwards to run us down. Most of the goals that were scored on us, the team really had to build up play and bring the ball to us. And not just throw a striker forward and play them.”
Halle Pletzer
Spaulding Senior
Pletzer moved up to varsity at the end of her freshman season and has been a high-value playmaker ever since. She helped the Crimson Tide go 5-8-2 in 2018, while last year’s squad finished at 4-10. As a senior she dished out a team-high eight assists, leading Spaulding (5-3-2) to its first winning season since 2012. The Tide earned their first home playoff game and first post-season victory in eight years. The Twin State selection recorded both assists in a 2-1 victory over Vergennes and scored the game-tying goal to salvage a 2-2 draw with Middlebury.
“Out of all the players on the team, Halle bought into our system the most this season,” Spaulding coach Rob Moran said. “We played with a triangle in the middle, and once she figured how much attack she could be involved in, she was unstoppable. She’s really quick and she’s really good with the ball at her feet. And the thing I liked about her the best was she didn’t waste time with the ball. She would beat one or two players, if she had to. But her look was always going forward. She was always looking to attack and to have positive play. She would receive the ball in the middle and turn. And she would see that through ball to one of the forwards before the forward even knew it was coming.”
Sage MacAuley
Spaulding Sophomore
The first-year varsity player scored in six matches to help Spaulding (5-3-2) earn a home playoff game for the first time since 2012. MacAuley used her combination of speed, foot skills and pure strength to give opponents nightmares from start to finish. She scored in a 1-1 tie with Division III finalist Vergennes and tucked away two goals during a 2-1 win over the Commodores in the rematch. The basketball standout also produced goals during a 1-0 victory over Milton, a 2-0 victory over Mount Abraham and a 2-2 tie with Middlebury.
“Sage was pretty dangerous up top as a goal-scoring threat,” Spaulding coach Rob Moran said. “She is really a deceptive player with her speed. By the time that the defender realizes how fast she is, she’s already by you. And with her strength on the ball, even if a defender is able to run her down, she’s able to keep the ball. And she’s able to create an opportunity on goal. One of the most exciting things about her is how she was able to create so much opportunity this year. If we can get that same kind of production out of her next year — with another year of growth and speed and technical training — I’d like to see her scoring 10-plus (goals).”
SECOND TEAM
Melanie Winters, Montpelier Grace Nostrant, Montpelier Megan Krussman, Montpelier Lucia McCallum, Montpelier Emma Ravelin, Harwood Junior Anda Gulley, Harwood Senior Ireland Hayes, U-32 Senior Chloe Mattson, Spaulding Rebecca McKelvey, Spaulding Emily Wilson, Spaulding Isabel Humbert, Northfield-Williamstown
HONORABLE MENTION
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.