The town's new inclusion banner with the message “Waterbury, Vermont, condemns racism and welcomes all” recently came down from the banner posts near the town offices soon after Town Meeting Day but local officials next week are likely to discuss putting it back up.
The banner was removed because the Waterbury Select Board's decision in October to make and hang it specifically noted that it would remain up “until Town Meeting Day 2022,” which was Tuesday, March 1.
The banner's message mirrors language in the town’s Declaration of Inclusion that the board adopted in January 2021. The full declaration is on the homepage of the town website, waterburyvt.com. It states: “Waterbury condemns racism and welcomes all people, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity or expression, age, or disability, and will protect these classes to the fullest extent of the law. As a town, we formally condemn discrimination in all of its forms and commit to fair and equal treatment of everyone in our community. Waterbury has and will continue to be a place where individuals can live freely and express their opinion.”
The banner was made and hung in early December following debate over a request in October from the Waterbury Area Anti-Racism Coalition to re-hang a banner that had been up in 2020 and early 2021 created by the anti-racism group with the message “Waterbury Stands With Black Lives Matter.” Public comment on the request was mixed and led to the board seeking a compromise to create a banner using the language from the declaration.
The select board decided to hang the new banner until the March 1 election, at which time it acknowledged that some of its membership would change. Former members Mark Frier and Katie Martin did not run for re-election and voters on Town Meeting Day elected Alyssa Johnson and Roger Clapp to those seats, both of which are one-year terms.
The select board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 21, for the first time since the election. In addition to choosing a chair and vice chair, returning board member Michael Bard said the banner question will be on the board's agenda.
-- New staffer, sidewalk grant
At its last meeting before the March 1 election, the select board joined with the Planning Commission to take action on two matters.
It voted 4-0 to accept the Planning Commission's recommendation to hire a new Assistant Planning and Zoning Administrator. The candidate is Neal Leitner who has been the town planner in Woodstock.
Both the select board and planning commission also approved a Downtown Transportation Grant application to the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development. The request is for a $200,000 grant that would be matched with $40,000 of town funds to replace sidewalks on Randall Street and along Park Row between Randall and Main streets. It also would cover the cost of replacing several lights at Rusty Parker Memorial Park on Main Street with lighting to match new fixtures along Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.