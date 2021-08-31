EAST MONTPELIER — Acknowledging the limits of its powers, the resistance of some local business owners, and the skepticism of some of its members, the Select Board approved a watered-down resolution that encourages, but does not require, cloth face coverings be worn in buildings that are open to the public.
Monday’s pandemic-related decision came on a night that began with the board’s most ardent mask advocate admitting a mandate was untenable and ended with news that students at East Montpelier Elementary School would be studying remotely for the rest of the week after two of them tested positive for COVID-19.
The latter decision was communicated to parents in a Monday afternoon email from Acting Superintendent Jennifer Miller-Arsenault.
“East Montpelier Elementary (School) will pivot to remote learning for the rest of this school week,” Miller-Arsenault wrote in the Monday afternoon email that indicates families of students considered “close contacts” had been alerted and the state Department of Health had been contacted.
The development at the pre-K-6 school, which was broadly conveyed to parents after students were dismissed on Monday, didn’t influence the Select Board’s discussion of whether mandating masks be worn at local businesses in response to the recent resurgence of COVID-19.
A “mandate” was never seriously considered by board members, including Carl Etnier, who recently sparked what he characterized as “a spirited but civil” online discussion about whether the board should attempt to expand the evolving mask mandate that remains in place for town-owned buildings.
Though the latter mandate was relaxed during the summer to exclude those who have been vaccinated it was restored to apply to all visitors and employees in municipal buildings last month.
Before Monday’s meeting got underway, Etnier acknowledged the idea of expanding the mask mandate generated mixed reviews. Although more favored the concept than opposed it, he suggested it would be prudent to prod businesses to follow the town’s lead.
“Given what I’ve heard from people, I don’t think we're in a good position to require it,” he said citing jurisdictional push-back Brattleboro received from the Scott administration when it sought impose a mask mandate on public buildings it neither owns nor controls.
Board member Judith Dillon predicted a mandate wouldn’t fare any better in East Montpelier.
“I don’t think we have the legal authority,” she said.
Even if the board had the power to impose such a mandate it isn’t clear, based on Monday night’s discussion, that a majority of its members would have exercised it.
Based on feedback from business owners, Etnier suggested a resolution might be more appropriate.
“If businesses are resistant I don’t see the point in pushing them,” he said.
That was the general consensus among members most of whom noted businesses that aren’t resistant are free to require masks be worn by patrons and employees in their establishments.
“If property owners want to mandate what people wear when they come into their place of business it’s their right to do that,” Board member Jon Jewett said. “That’s up to them, not us.”
Board chair Seth Gardner and Dillon expressed similar sentiments and board member Amy Willis, who was a remote participant in Monday night’s special meeting noted local businesses aren’t looking to the town to provide cover if they impose mask mandates of their own.
Etnier suggested adopting a resolution encouraging local businesses to require their patrons and employees to wear cloth face coverings in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in areas where there are “substantial” or “high” rates of community transmission.
“Right now that’s all of Vermont,” he said.
Town Health Officer Ginny Burley said she supported the approach advocated by Etnier.
“At this point this (resolution) seems like the practical and ethical way to go,” she said.
Gardner was skeptical, even when the proposed language was modestly stronger than the version the board ultimately adopted.
“It just seems kind of toothless,” he said. “It doesn’t do much.”
Dillon suggested a number of changes, including one that suggested the board was encouraging businesses to “recommend” — not “require” — their staff and customers to wear cloth face coverings.
That change addressed any lingering concerns Jewett and Willis had and while Gardner expressed mild misgivings he didn’t object to the amended resolution.
“I just feel like we’re overreaching,” he said, suggesting business owners in East Montpelier are capable of following state guidance, or implementing stricter standards if they think they are warranted.
It never turned into a debate about the efficacy of masks, or vaccinations, which are also encouraged in the just-approved resolution. Instead it was acknowledgment that opinions were mixed in the community, business owners weren’t clamoring to be told what to do, and it was far from clear the board could provide more than a verbal nudge.
The board does have direct authority over municipal buildings and last month unanimously reverted to stricter standards that were in place before Gov. Phil Scott declared an end to Vermont’s state of emergency in mid-June.
