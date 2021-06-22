EAST MONTPELIER — For the second time in seven days and the fourth time in as many weeks, the Select Board amended a pandemic-related order, but not before breaking its standing ban on in-person meetings at the town offices.
Blame an approaching storm the board feared could result in a power outage that might abruptly end their virtual meeting before they were ready to adjourn for the members Carl Etnier and Jon Jewett joining Board Chair Seth Gardner at the town offices for Monday night’s meeting. Though board member Judy Dillon was a remote participant, the presence of an in-person quorum was at odds with procedures approved by the board during an emergency meeting last week.
It isn’t any more.
Before the session ended, members essentially agreed to revert to their May 24 position — one that contemplated lifting a year-long prohibition on in-person meetings at the town offices and scrapped language that would have prevented most daytime patrons from making it past the vestibule.
Board members were told the temporary service counter in the vestibule had been removed since their remote meeting last week and while movement within the building would be restricted, there was no reason it couldn’t be used for in-person meetings and other events.
Board members agreed it will be — approving the change and agreeing to hold their July 12 meeting in person, while providing a remote option for those who choose to participate at home.
On Monday, that was a challenge for Dillon and other remote participants who sometimes struggled to hear what members at the town offices were saying.
Board members made some threshold decisions involving a projected $337,000 year-end surplus, but have not yet decided how to respond to a pending request from their counterparts in Calais involving an expiring emergency services agreement that involves the East Montpelier Volunteer Fire Department.
During what has been a running conversation between the two boards the one from Calais has sought to renegotiate some aspects of the agreement, from which its members have indicated they are willing to withdraw. That isn’t the stated preference of the Calais board, which is satisfied with the fire and ambulance services it receives from the East Montpelier Volunteer Fire Department. However, members want to shorten the duration of the agreements from five to three years and shrink the window for signaling an intent to withdraw from five to three months.
Those aren’t the proposed changes that have some members of the East Montpelier board concerned Monday night. Their worry is rooted in a proposed amendment that would no longer require both communities to carry the cost of emergency services in their respective municipal budgets.
The Calais board wants the option of warning the emergency services appropriation as a separate ballot item that could be presented to its voters on the floor of town meeting.
While members of the East Montpelier board were encouraged to consider doing the same by resident Michael Duane, Gardner and others wondered what would happen if the article were amended or rejected by voters on the floor of town meeting given contractual obligations to the fire department. In that respect, they suggested, it is different from ballot requests from organizations, like Montpelier’s Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
Board members agreed to revisit the issue when they meet on July 12 and indicated another joint session with members of the Calais board and likely representatives of the fire department would be needed.
The current agreement expires on Sept. 1 and there is some urgency given Calais’ notice to withdraw from the arrangement.
In other business, board members were told by Town Treasurer Don Welch that, with barely a week left in the fiscal year, the town is looking at a tidy $323,000 surplus.
Acting on Welch’s advice, board members agreed to earmark some of that projected fund balance during Monday night’s meeting.
The board agreed to assign $50,000 of the projected surplus to a capital reserve fund, set aside $25,000 to cover the planned transition to a new treasurer when Welch retires next July, and added $10,000 to a fund to cover the unfunded liability associated with Town Administrator Bruce Johnson’s accrued vacation time.
